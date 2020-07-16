1,230 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,230 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eighteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 39,797 with 1,308 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Clay 1 Copiah 1 Forrest 1 Hinds 4 Jones 1 Madison 2 Monroe 1 Neshoba 1 Newton 1 Prentiss 2 Tate 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 393 21 44 11 Alcorn 128 2 1 1 Amite 127 3 13 2 Attala 403 24 89 19 Benton 63 0 1 0 Bolivar 500 18 42 6 Calhoun 194 5 23 4 Carroll 199 11 45 9 Chickasaw 331 19 35 11 Choctaw 80 4 0 0 Claiborne 327 12 43 9 Clarke 247 25 19 9 Clay 281 12 2 1 Coahoma 257 6 1 0 Copiah 704 17 30 3 Covington 483 5 3 0 Desoto 2171 20 23 5 Forrest 1140 45 95 29 Franklin 65 2 3 1 George 139 3 1 0 Greene 134 10 34 6 Grenada 664 13 52 7 Hancock 172 14 8 4 Harrison 1305 17 101 9 Hinds 3317 63 156 23 Holmes 633 42 98 20 Humphreys 188 10 18 6 Issaquena 11 1 0 0 Itawamba 170 8 34 7 Jackson 874 20 48 6 Jasper 305 6 1 0 Jefferson 139 3 3 0 Jefferson Davis 132 4 3 1 Jones 1284 52 159 35 Kemper 190 14 38 9 Lafayette 548 4 42 1 Lamar 668 7 3 2 Lauderdale 1016 83 203 54 Lawrence 226 2 0 0 Leake 670 20 3 0 Lee 695 23 66 15 Leflore 601 56 183 41 Lincoln 561 36 115 27 Lowndes 597 17 34 8 Madison 1630 42 143 20 Marion 372 12 16 2 Marshall 324 4 12 1 Monroe 494 40 122 33 Montgomery 204 3 0 0 Neshoba 1067 79 106 31 Newton 390 11 6 2 Noxubee 295 9 15 3 Oktibbeha 650 28 132 18 Panola 531 6 3 1 Pearl River 331 32 50 12 Perry 105 4 0 0 Pike 553 24 46 12 Pontotoc 435 6 3 1 Prentiss 145 6 24 3 Quitman 114 1 0 0 Rankin 1276 20 61 6 Scott 847 15 15 2 Sharkey 56 0 1 0 Simpson 489 3 3 0 Smith 268 12 52 8 Stone 88 2 2 1 Sunflower 600 9 1 0 Tallahatchie 247 4 3 1 Tate 440 14 28 9 Tippah 159 11 0 0 Tishomingo 137 1 2 0 Tunica 132 3 12 2 Union 282 11 20 8 Walthall 304 10 46 4 Warren 649 22 39 9 Washington 876 16 27 5 Wayne 595 20 53 8 Webster 139 11 52 10 Wilkinson 111 9 5 2 Winston 323 13 39 10 Yalobusha 220 9 35 7 Yazoo 587 7 20 2 Total 39,797 1,308 3,109 634

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: