1,230 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,230 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eighteen additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 39,797 with 1,308 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Clay1
Copiah1
Forrest1
Hinds4
Jones1
Madison2
Monroe1
Neshoba1
Newton1
Prentiss2
Tate1
Washington1
Wayne1

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams393214411
Alcorn128211
Amite1273132
Attala403248919
Benton63010
Bolivar50018426
Calhoun1945234
Carroll19911459
Chickasaw331193511
Choctaw80400
Claiborne32712439
Clarke24725199
Clay2811221
Coahoma257610
Copiah70417303
Covington483530
Desoto217120235
Forrest1140459529
Franklin65231
George139310
Greene13410346
Grenada66413527
Hancock1721484
Harrison1305171019
Hinds33176315623
Holmes633429820
Humphreys18810186
Issaquena11100
Itawamba1708347
Jackson87420486
Jasper305610
Jefferson139330
Jefferson Davis132431
Jones12845215935
Kemper19014389
Lafayette5484421
Lamar668732
Lauderdale10168320354
Lawrence226200
Leake6702030
Lee695236615
Leflore6015618341
Lincoln5613611527
Lowndes59717348
Madison16304214320
Marion37212162
Marshall3244121
Monroe4944012233
Montgomery204300
Neshoba10677910631
Newton3901162
Noxubee2959153
Oktibbeha6502813218
Panola531631
Pearl River331325012
Perry105400
Pike553244612
Pontotoc435631
Prentiss1456243
Quitman114100
Rankin127620616
Scott84715152
Sharkey56010
Simpson489330
Smith26812528
Stone88221
Sunflower600910
Tallahatchie247431
Tate44014289
Tippah1591100
Tishomingo137120
Tunica1323122
Union28211208
Walthall30410464
Warren64922399
Washington87616275
Wayne59520538
Webster139115210
Wilkinson111952
Winston323133910
Yalobusha2209357
Yazoo5877202
Total39,7971,3083,109634

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

