1,230 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,230 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Eighteen additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 39,797 with 1,308 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Clay
|1
|Copiah
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Hinds
|4
|Jones
|1
|Madison
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Newton
|1
|Prentiss
|2
|Tate
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|393
|21
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|128
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|127
|3
|13
|2
|Attala
|403
|24
|89
|19
|Benton
|63
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|500
|18
|42
|6
|Calhoun
|194
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|199
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|331
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|80
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|327
|12
|43
|9
|Clarke
|247
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|281
|12
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|257
|6
|1
|0
|Copiah
|704
|17
|30
|3
|Covington
|483
|5
|3
|0
|Desoto
|2171
|20
|23
|5
|Forrest
|1140
|45
|95
|29
|Franklin
|65
|2
|3
|1
|George
|139
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|134
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|664
|13
|52
|7
|Hancock
|172
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1305
|17
|101
|9
|Hinds
|3317
|63
|156
|23
|Holmes
|633
|42
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|188
|10
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|170
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|874
|20
|48
|6
|Jasper
|305
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|139
|3
|3
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|132
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1284
|52
|159
|35
|Kemper
|190
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|548
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|668
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1016
|83
|203
|54
|Lawrence
|226
|2
|0
|0
|Leake
|670
|20
|3
|0
|Lee
|695
|23
|66
|15
|Leflore
|601
|56
|183
|41
|Lincoln
|561
|36
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|597
|17
|34
|8
|Madison
|1630
|42
|143
|20
|Marion
|372
|12
|16
|2
|Marshall
|324
|4
|12
|1
|Monroe
|494
|40
|122
|33
|Montgomery
|204
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1067
|79
|106
|31
|Newton
|390
|11
|6
|2
|Noxubee
|295
|9
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|650
|28
|132
|18
|Panola
|531
|6
|3
|1
|Pearl River
|331
|32
|50
|12
|Perry
|105
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|553
|24
|46
|12
|Pontotoc
|435
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|145
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|114
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1276
|20
|61
|6
|Scott
|847
|15
|15
|2
|Sharkey
|56
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|489
|3
|3
|0
|Smith
|268
|12
|52
|8
|Stone
|88
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|600
|9
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|247
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|440
|14
|28
|9
|Tippah
|159
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|137
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|132
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|282
|11
|20
|8
|Walthall
|304
|10
|46
|4
|Warren
|649
|22
|39
|9
|Washington
|876
|16
|27
|5
|Wayne
|595
|20
|53
|8
|Webster
|139
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|111
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|323
|13
|39
|10
|Yalobusha
|220
|9
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|587
|7
|20
|2
|Total
|39,797
|1,308
|3,109
|634
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
