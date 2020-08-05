1,245 new coronavirus cases, 51 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,245 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifty-one additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 63,444 with 1,804 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Copiah1
Covington1
Forrest1
Harrison1
Hinds2
Jackson1
Lafayette2
Lee1
Leflore1
Marshall1
Oktibbeha1
Panola1
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Prentiss3
Scott1
Sharkey2
Simpson2
Tippah1
Tishomingo1
Union1
Walthall1
Warren1
Washington2

19 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 11 and July 29, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Clay1
Copiah1
Forrest1
Harrison2
Lauderdale2
Lawrence2
Lee1
Lowndes1
Monroe1
Neshoba2
Panola1
Rankin1
Tate2
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams596254512
Alcorn377511
Amite2176132
Attala510248920
Benton128010
Bolivar101032479
Calhoun3929234
Carroll24811459
Chickasaw438193511
Choctaw129400
Claiborne39913439
Clarke32225199
Clay3801421
Coahoma6841042
Copiah92928304
Covington6031341
De Soto347227436
Forrest17015510031
Franklin115231
George5454 *10
Greene23011356
Grenada819217412
Hancock3491484
Harrison228735 *13615
Hinds541611225449
Holmes859489720
Humphreys28111196
Issaquena24100
Itawamba32310347
Jackson215641 *687
Jasper379910
Jefferson193661
Jefferson Davis225631
Jones18285716835
Kemper22715389
Lafayette907148311
Lamar11771342
Lauderdale13799020556
Lawrence3027130
Leake7762540
Lee1297327115
Leflore8826118442
Lincoln7874111627
Lowndes1023336918
Madison23636018031
Marion63419152
Marshall6169121
Monroe7315112741
Montgomery302300
Neshoba12649010835
Newton5301171
Noxubee43811163
Oktibbeha10773717624
Panola96012 *71
Pearl River515375615
Perry220700
Pike861337215
Pontotoc780841
Prentiss3699253
Quitman238100
Rankin2202318910
Scott97820153
Sharkey191361
Simpson767302713
Smith38913548
Stone160331
Sunflower94223122
Tallahatchie5121072
Tate68327 *3412
Tippah3201300
Tishomingo3445290
Tunica3076122
Union55215238
Walthall48219659
Warren995318914
Washington1548354412
Wayne749215710
Webster211125211
Wilkinson1931383
Winston593154011
Yalobusha30410357
Yazoo80312212
Total63,4441,8043,765789

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

