1,245 new coronavirus cases, 51 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,245 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Fifty-one additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 63,444 with 1,804 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Alcorn 1 Copiah 1 Covington 1 Forrest 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 2 Jackson 1 Lafayette 2 Lee 1 Leflore 1 Marshall 1 Oktibbeha 1 Panola 1 Pike 1 Pontotoc 1 Prentiss 3 Scott 1 Sharkey 2 Simpson 2 Tippah 1 Tishomingo 1 Union 1 Walthall 1 Warren 1 Washington 2

* 19 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 11 and July 29, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Clay 1 Copiah 1 Forrest 1 Harrison 2 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 2 Lee 1 Lowndes 1 Monroe 1 Neshoba 2 Panola 1 Rankin 1 Tate 2 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 596 25 45 12 Alcorn 377 5 1 1 Amite 217 6 13 2 Attala 510 24 89 20 Benton 128 0 1 0 Bolivar 1010 32 47 9 Calhoun 392 9 23 4 Carroll 248 11 45 9 Chickasaw 438 19 35 11 Choctaw 129 4 0 0 Claiborne 399 13 43 9 Clarke 322 25 19 9 Clay 380 14 2 1 Coahoma 684 10 4 2 Copiah 929 28 30 4 Covington 603 13 4 1 De Soto 3472 27 43 6 Forrest 1701 55 100 31 Franklin 115 2 3 1 George 545 4 * 1 0 Greene 230 11 35 6 Grenada 819 21 74 12 Hancock 349 14 8 4 Harrison 2287 35 * 136 15 Hinds 5416 112 254 49 Holmes 859 48 97 20 Humphreys 281 11 19 6 Issaquena 24 1 0 0 Itawamba 323 10 34 7 Jackson 2156 41 * 68 7 Jasper 379 9 1 0 Jefferson 193 6 6 1 Jefferson Davis 225 6 3 1 Jones 1828 57 168 35 Kemper 227 15 38 9 Lafayette 907 14 83 11 Lamar 1177 13 4 2 Lauderdale 1379 90 205 56 Lawrence 302 7 13 0 Leake 776 25 4 0 Lee 1297 32 71 15 Leflore 882 61 184 42 Lincoln 787 41 116 27 Lowndes 1023 33 69 18 Madison 2363 60 180 31 Marion 634 19 15 2 Marshall 616 9 12 1 Monroe 731 51 127 41 Montgomery 302 3 0 0 Neshoba 1264 90 108 35 Newton 530 11 7 1 Noxubee 438 11 16 3 Oktibbeha 1077 37 176 24 Panola 960 12 * 7 1 Pearl River 515 37 56 15 Perry 220 7 0 0 Pike 861 33 72 15 Pontotoc 780 8 4 1 Prentiss 369 9 25 3 Quitman 238 1 0 0 Rankin 2202 31 89 10 Scott 978 20 15 3 Sharkey 191 3 6 1 Simpson 767 30 27 13 Smith 389 13 54 8 Stone 160 3 3 1 Sunflower 942 23 12 2 Tallahatchie 512 10 7 2 Tate 683 27 * 34 12 Tippah 320 13 0 0 Tishomingo 344 5 29 0 Tunica 307 6 12 2 Union 552 15 23 8 Walthall 482 19 65 9 Warren 995 31 89 14 Washington 1548 35 44 12 Wayne 749 21 57 10 Webster 211 12 52 11 Wilkinson 193 13 8 3 Winston 593 15 40 11 Yalobusha 304 10 35 7 Yazoo 803 12 21 2 Total 63,444 1,804 3,765 789

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

