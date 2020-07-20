1,251 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,251 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Three additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 43,889 with 1,358 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Jackson 1 Madison 1 Monroe 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 429 22 44 11 Alcorn 161 2 1 1 Amite 143 4 13 2 Attala 406 23 89 19 Benton 77 0 1 0 Bolivar 570 18 42 6 Calhoun 249 5 23 4 Carroll 220 11 45 9 Chickasaw 342 19 35 11 Choctaw 91 4 0 0 Claiborne 344 11 43 9 Clarke 253 25 19 9 Clay 299 12 2 1 Coahoma 422 7 1 0 Copiah 755 20 30 3 Covington 469 6 3 0 Desoto 2394 20 23 5 Forrest 1197 45 96 29 Franklin 72 2 3 1 George 179 3 1 0 Greene 157 10 34 6 Grenada 711 15 52 8 Hancock 204 14 8 4 Harrison 1456 18 91 10 Hinds 3691 70 161 25 Holmes 640 43 97 20 Humphreys 209 10 19 6 Issaquena 15 1 0 0 Itawamba 191 8 34 7 Jackson 1115 22 63 6 Jasper 291 6 1 0 Jefferson 142 3 3 0 Jefferson Davis 153 4 3 1 Jones 1382 53 158 35 Kemper 198 15 38 9 Lafayette 596 4 42 1 Lamar 807 8 3 2 Lauderdale 1090 83 203 54 Lawrence 208 2 0 0 Leake 683 21 3 0 Lee 820 24 66 15 Leflore 648 56 184 41 Lincoln 602 36 115 27 Lowndes 650 17 44 8 Madison 1740 45 146 21 Marion 414 12 15 2 Marshall 384 4 12 1 Monroe 518 44 124 37 Montgomery 224 3 0 0 Neshoba 1086 81 107 33 Newton 435 10 7 1 Noxubee 312 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 697 27 132 18 Panola 576 6 3 1 Pearl River 371 32 52 12 Perry 117 5 0 0 Pike 596 25 50 12 Pontotoc 495 6 3 1 Prentiss 192 6 24 3 Quitman 129 1 0 0 Rankin 1459 22 63 8 Scott 886 16 15 3 Sharkey 65 0 1 0 Simpson 537 5 3 0 Smith 307 12 53 8 Stone 104 2 2 1 Sunflower 656 11 3 0 Tallahatchie 293 4 5 1 Tate 486 18 28 10 Tippah 193 11 0 0 Tishomingo 165 1 2 0 Tunica 147 3 12 2 Union 325 11 20 8 Walthall 353 12 54 6 Warren 727 22 41 9 Washington 1056 18 28 6 Wayne 636 20 53 8 Webster 144 11 52 10 Wilkinson 129 11 5 2 Winston 348 13 40 10 Yalobusha 237 9 35 7 Yazoo 619 7 20 2 Total 43,889 1,358 3,162 651

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: