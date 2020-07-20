1,251 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,251 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Three additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 43,889 with 1,358 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Jackson1
Madison1
Monroe1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams429224411
Alcorn161211
Amite1434132
Attala406238919
Benton77010
Bolivar57018426
Calhoun2495234
Carroll22011459
Chickasaw342193511
Choctaw91400
Claiborne34411439
Clarke25325199
Clay2991221
Coahoma422710
Copiah75520303
Covington469630
Desoto239420235
Forrest1197459629
Franklin72231
George179310
Greene15710346
Grenada71115528
Hancock2041484
Harrison1456189110
Hinds36917016125
Holmes640439720
Humphreys20910196
Issaquena15100
Itawamba1918347
Jackson111522636
Jasper291610
Jefferson142330
Jefferson Davis153431
Jones13825315835
Kemper19815389
Lafayette5964421
Lamar807832
Lauderdale10908320354
Lawrence208200
Leake6832130
Lee820246615
Leflore6485618441
Lincoln6023611527
Lowndes65017448
Madison17404514621
Marion41412152
Marshall3844121
Monroe5184412437
Montgomery224300
Neshoba10868110733
Newton4351071
Noxubee31210163
Oktibbeha6972713218
Panola576631
Pearl River371325212
Perry117500
Pike596255012
Pontotoc495631
Prentiss1926243
Quitman129100
Rankin145922638
Scott88616153
Sharkey65010
Simpson537530
Smith30712538
Stone104221
Sunflower6561130
Tallahatchie293451
Tate486182810
Tippah1931100
Tishomingo165120
Tunica1473122
Union32511208
Walthall35312546
Warren72722419
Washington105618286
Wayne63620538
Webster144115210
Wilkinson1291152
Winston348134010
Yalobusha2379357
Yazoo6197202
Total43,8891,3583,162651

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

