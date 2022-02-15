JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,253 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 45 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 14.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 782,689 with 11,697 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 11
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 11
|Adams
|7047
|139
|92
|20
|Alcorn
|9781
|141
|131
|20
|Amite
|3187
|65
|58
|10
|Attala
|5167
|105
|194
|36
|Benton
|2240
|46
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9101
|166
|251
|33
|Calhoun
|4536
|59
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2530
|49
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5475
|89
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2089
|30
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2123
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4141
|103
|131
|32
|Clay
|4913
|91
|42
|5
|Coahoma
|6393
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7040
|108
|109
|15
|Covington
|6988
|103
|185
|39
|De Soto
|49387
|522
|131
|27
|Forrest
|21700
|294
|366
|62
|Franklin
|1904
|35
|47
|5
|George
|7064
|81
|82
|9
|Greene
|3150
|53
|81
|6
|Grenada
|5448
|124
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12039
|146
|146
|23
|Harrison
|52643
|633
|720
|85
|Hinds
|51535
|737
|862
|140
|Holmes
|4385
|104
|121
|21
|Humphreys
|2001
|43
|36
|9
|Issaquena
|257
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7281
|136
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36457
|430
|407
|44
|Jasper
|4733
|70
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1467
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2821
|49
|16
|1
|Jones
|20917
|277
|336
|46
|Kemper
|2141
|45
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|14917
|173
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17115
|150
|69
|12
|Lauderdale
|18448
|351
|500
|108
|Lawrence
|3527
|50
|28
|2
|Leake
|6295
|107
|103
|17
|Lee
|26189
|282
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7271
|164
|268
|58
|Lincoln
|8164
|154
|213
|44
|Lowndes
|17343
|221
|306
|69
|Madison
|23651
|312
|416
|72
|Marion
|6883
|129
|173
|25
|Marshall
|9794
|166
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10823
|204
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2909
|70
|90
|14
|Neshoba
|10285
|227
|232
|61
|Newton
|5878
|92
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2699
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|10967
|155
|272
|40
|Panola
|10297
|157
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14848
|261
|264
|42
|Perry
|3010
|63
|41
|9
|Pike
|9336
|174
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10116
|130
|89
|13
|Prentiss
|8054
|98
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1554
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|35923
|456
|510
|69
|Scott
|6448
|110
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|936
|23
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6860
|139
|179
|20
|Smith
|4040
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5314
|71
|110
|14
|Sunflower
|5703
|116
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3160
|59
|50
|7
|Tate
|7200
|136
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7149
|103
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|6038
|117
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2493
|43
|20
|4
|Union
|9356
|111
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3544
|77
|69
|14
|Warren
|10122
|191
|177
|38
|Washington
|10061
|187
|225
|42
|Wayne
|5888
|84
|86
|13
|Webster
|3147
|60
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1783
|44
|25
|6
|Winston
|5101
|100
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4018
|51
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7951
|100
|152
|20
|Total
|782,689
|11,697
|12,346
|2,146
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.