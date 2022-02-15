JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,253 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 45 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 14.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 782,689 with 11,697 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
As of February 11		Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 11
Adams70471399220
Alcorn978114113120
Amite3187655810
Attala516710519436
Benton2240464710
Bolivar910116625133
Calhoun453659447
Carroll2530495312
Chickasaw5475896315
Choctaw208930130
Claiborne212346459
Clarke414110313132
Clay491391425
Coahoma639311913814
Copiah704010810915
Covington698810318539
De Soto4938752213127
Forrest2170029436662
Franklin190435475
George706481829
Greene315053816
Grenada544812415532
Hancock1203914614623
Harrison5264363372085
Hinds51535737862140
Holmes438510412121
Humphreys200143369
Issaquena257900
Itawamba728113613424
Jackson3645743040744
Jasper473370462
Jefferson146737417
Jefferson Davis282149161
Jones2091727733646
Kemper2141455010
Lafayette1491717320257
Lamar171151506912
Lauderdale18448351500108
Lawrence352750282
Leake629510710317
Lee2618928222543
Leflore727116426858
Lincoln816415421344
Lowndes1734322130669
Madison2365131241672
Marion688312917325
Marshall97941666917
Monroe1082320419255
Montgomery2909709014
Neshoba1028522723261
Newton5878928916
Noxubee269948426
Oktibbeha1096715527240
Panola1029715710315
Pearl River1484826126442
Perry301063419
Pike933617417844
Pontotoc101161308913
Prentiss80549810215
Quitman15543100
Rankin3592345651069
Scott644811012019
Sharkey93623458
Simpson686013917920
Smith404066808
Stone53147111014
Sunflower570311613621
Tallahatchie316059507
Tate72001368019
Tippah714910312014
Tishomingo603811710428
Tunica249343204
Union935611113323
Walthall3544776914
Warren1012219117738
Washington1006118722542
Wayne5888848613
Webster3147606614
Wilkinson178344256
Winston510110013639
Yalobusha4018518422
Yazoo795110015220
Total782,68911,69712,3462,146

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.