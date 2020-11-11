1,256 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,256 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 129,394 with 3,497 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fifteen deaths occurred between October 31 and November 10 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn6
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Lamar1
Panola1
Pontotoc2
Sharkey1
Tallahatchie1
Tate1

2 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 1 and November 2, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Harrison1
Simpson1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1204476414
Alcorn124120738
Amite44614152
Attala897279220
Benton42515448
Bolivar21848222030
Calhoun66913254
Carroll60713459
Chickasaw935314714
Choctaw243710
Claiborne55516439
Clarke828539327
Clay78225203
Coahoma1326371067
Copiah147138729
Covington1083316414
De Soto84308510020
Forrest33078317741
Franklin267341
George111721366
Greene52619406
Grenada12844211421
Hancock100333578
Harrison62249829434
Hinds868418348480
Holmes11826010220
Humphreys49118287
Issaquena108400
Itawamba1308318917
Jackson552810311311
Jasper7511910
Jefferson29311133
Jefferson Davis4861581
Jones31848518738
Kemper35115419
Lafayette27644312328
Lamar2537464111
Lauderdale289414128375
Lawrence60414262
Leake122843427
Lee41458719439
Leflore18548819447
Lincoln15456416236
Lowndes20446210233
Madison41469625045
Marion1019469215
Marshall1761375912
Monroe16907617252
Montgomery63323539
Neshoba197911113139
Newton935294010
Noxubee62817214
Oktibbeha21905719331
Panola188943608
Pearl River1277649523
Perry56624207
Pike1479589827
Pontotoc173324192
Prentiss123423524
Quitman438700
Rankin45868918123
Scott134929213
Sharkey29216438
Simpson13105212219
Smith64316558
Stone58014569
Sunflower1758548415
Tallahatchie91027297
Tate1425426714
Tippah106127612
Tishomingo935419626
Tunica56418152
Union1393254611
Walthall687276713
Warren16305612526
Washington282310518139
Wayne1083225910
Webster392145211
Wilkinson35422205
Winston982224411
Yalobusha610237815
Yazoo13953613614
Total129,3943,4977,0721,358

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.

