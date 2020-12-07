1,263 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,263 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 166,194 with 3,961 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the FDA will meet on Thursday, December 10, to review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. He said Mississippi could have 25,000 doses for front-line healthcare by next week.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1532527014
Alcorn1658319214
Amite65115152
Attala13053713424
Benton519184410
Bolivar26378622330
Calhoun85414254
Carroll80615469
Chickasaw1169334814
Choctaw391710
Claiborne59916439
Clarke993559327
Clay100727203
Coahoma16354612711
Copiah182041729
Covington1426459320
De Soto1113210610320
Forrest41669018541
Franklin405641
George140226476
Greene68023476
Grenada15324513421
Hancock1365436712
Harrison788511638738
Hinds1099320855283
Holmes14046110320
Humphreys58619338
Issaquena129400
Itawamba17113910017
Jackson689813119420
Jasper9292410
Jefferson39612153
Jefferson Davis6161881
Jones40089019038
Kemper52419419
Lafayette35266015235
Lamar3205504412
Lauderdale387515134480
Lawrence77814272
Leake149745457
Lee57489820139
Leflore22149319648
Lincoln20826716636
Lowndes27546813037
Madison543311329855
Marion13075012019
Marshall2364515915
Monroe22367817652
Montgomery82926539
Neshoba239112416948
Newton1186294710
Noxubee76217214
Oktibbeha26796319931
Panola2500567311
Pearl River17467111824
Perry71227207
Pike1748609827
Pontotoc228832203
Prentiss1627359311
Quitman524700
Rankin658911626233
Scott170230303
Sharkey34217438
Simpson15915413819
Smith78816558
Stone88615589
Sunflower2025568415
Tallahatchie102927337
Tate1926517218
Tippah140830624
Tishomingo1206459626
Tunica64819152
Union1899264911
Walthall826306713
Warren19575914227
Washington345910818739
Wayne1310246010
Webster512145211
Wilkinson45022205
Winston1390298015
Yalobusha774298121
Yazoo17034113815
Total166,1943,9618,0501,485

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories