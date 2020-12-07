1,263 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,263 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 166,194 with 3,961 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the FDA will meet on Thursday, December 10, to review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. He said Mississippi could have 25,000 doses for front-line healthcare by next week.

FDA meets Thursday to review Pfizer COVID vaccine (and full data available for review thereafter).



Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1532 52 70 14 Alcorn 1658 31 92 14 Amite 651 15 15 2 Attala 1305 37 134 24 Benton 519 18 44 10 Bolivar 2637 86 223 30 Calhoun 854 14 25 4 Carroll 806 15 46 9 Chickasaw 1169 33 48 14 Choctaw 391 7 1 0 Claiborne 599 16 43 9 Clarke 993 55 93 27 Clay 1007 27 20 3 Coahoma 1635 46 127 11 Copiah 1820 41 72 9 Covington 1426 45 93 20 De Soto 11132 106 103 20 Forrest 4166 90 185 41 Franklin 405 6 4 1 George 1402 26 47 6 Greene 680 23 47 6 Grenada 1532 45 134 21 Hancock 1365 43 67 12 Harrison 7885 116 387 38 Hinds 10993 208 552 83 Holmes 1404 61 103 20 Humphreys 586 19 33 8 Issaquena 129 4 0 0 Itawamba 1711 39 100 17 Jackson 6898 131 194 20 Jasper 929 24 1 0 Jefferson 396 12 15 3 Jefferson Davis 616 18 8 1 Jones 4008 90 190 38 Kemper 524 19 41 9 Lafayette 3526 60 152 35 Lamar 3205 50 44 12 Lauderdale 3875 151 344 80 Lawrence 778 14 27 2 Leake 1497 45 45 7 Lee 5748 98 201 39 Leflore 2214 93 196 48 Lincoln 2082 67 166 36 Lowndes 2754 68 130 37 Madison 5433 113 298 55 Marion 1307 50 120 19 Marshall 2364 51 59 15 Monroe 2236 78 176 52 Montgomery 829 26 53 9 Neshoba 2391 124 169 48 Newton 1186 29 47 10 Noxubee 762 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2679 63 199 31 Panola 2500 56 73 11 Pearl River 1746 71 118 24 Perry 712 27 20 7 Pike 1748 60 98 27 Pontotoc 2288 32 20 3 Prentiss 1627 35 93 11 Quitman 524 7 0 0 Rankin 6589 116 262 33 Scott 1702 30 30 3 Sharkey 342 17 43 8 Simpson 1591 54 138 19 Smith 788 16 55 8 Stone 886 15 58 9 Sunflower 2025 56 84 15 Tallahatchie 1029 27 33 7 Tate 1926 51 72 18 Tippah 1408 30 62 4 Tishomingo 1206 45 96 26 Tunica 648 19 15 2 Union 1899 26 49 11 Walthall 826 30 67 13 Warren 1957 59 142 27 Washington 3459 108 187 39 Wayne 1310 24 60 10 Webster 512 14 52 11 Wilkinson 450 22 20 5 Winston 1390 29 80 15 Yalobusha 774 29 81 21 Yazoo 1703 41 138 15 Total 166,194 3,961 8,050 1,485

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

