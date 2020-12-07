1,263 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,263 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. No additional deaths were reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 166,194 with 3,961 deaths.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the FDA will meet on Thursday, December 10, to review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. He said Mississippi could have 25,000 doses for front-line healthcare by next week.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1532
|52
|70
|14
|Alcorn
|1658
|31
|92
|14
|Amite
|651
|15
|15
|2
|Attala
|1305
|37
|134
|24
|Benton
|519
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2637
|86
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|854
|14
|25
|4
|Carroll
|806
|15
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1169
|33
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|391
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|599
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|993
|55
|93
|27
|Clay
|1007
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1635
|46
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1820
|41
|72
|9
|Covington
|1426
|45
|93
|20
|De Soto
|11132
|106
|103
|20
|Forrest
|4166
|90
|185
|41
|Franklin
|405
|6
|4
|1
|George
|1402
|26
|47
|6
|Greene
|680
|23
|47
|6
|Grenada
|1532
|45
|134
|21
|Hancock
|1365
|43
|67
|12
|Harrison
|7885
|116
|387
|38
|Hinds
|10993
|208
|552
|83
|Holmes
|1404
|61
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|586
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|129
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1711
|39
|100
|17
|Jackson
|6898
|131
|194
|20
|Jasper
|929
|24
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|396
|12
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|616
|18
|8
|1
|Jones
|4008
|90
|190
|38
|Kemper
|524
|19
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3526
|60
|152
|35
|Lamar
|3205
|50
|44
|12
|Lauderdale
|3875
|151
|344
|80
|Lawrence
|778
|14
|27
|2
|Leake
|1497
|45
|45
|7
|Lee
|5748
|98
|201
|39
|Leflore
|2214
|93
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|2082
|67
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2754
|68
|130
|37
|Madison
|5433
|113
|298
|55
|Marion
|1307
|50
|120
|19
|Marshall
|2364
|51
|59
|15
|Monroe
|2236
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|829
|26
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2391
|124
|169
|48
|Newton
|1186
|29
|47
|10
|Noxubee
|762
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2679
|63
|199
|31
|Panola
|2500
|56
|73
|11
|Pearl River
|1746
|71
|118
|24
|Perry
|712
|27
|20
|7
|Pike
|1748
|60
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2288
|32
|20
|3
|Prentiss
|1627
|35
|93
|11
|Quitman
|524
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|6589
|116
|262
|33
|Scott
|1702
|30
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|342
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1591
|54
|138
|19
|Smith
|788
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|886
|15
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|2025
|56
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1029
|27
|33
|7
|Tate
|1926
|51
|72
|18
|Tippah
|1408
|30
|62
|4
|Tishomingo
|1206
|45
|96
|26
|Tunica
|648
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1899
|26
|49
|11
|Walthall
|826
|30
|67
|13
|Warren
|1957
|59
|142
|27
|Washington
|3459
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1310
|24
|60
|10
|Webster
|512
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|450
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1390
|29
|80
|15
|Yalobusha
|774
|29
|81
|21
|Yazoo
|1703
|41
|138
|15
|Total
|166,194
|3,961
|8,050
|1,485
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi Insurance Commissioner encourages neighbors to update home inventory
- Pelahatchie family mourns loss of 2 members due to COVID-19
- Walmart, Sam’s Club begin selling at-home COVID-19 test kits online
- Fauci’s ‘Wear a mask’ plea tops list of 2020 notable quotes
- Mario Lopez will play Colonel Sanders in KFC-Lifetime original movie ‘A Recipe for Seduction’