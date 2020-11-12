1,271 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,271 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 130,665 with 3,514 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Sixteen deaths occurred between November 5 and November 11 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Benton1
Hancock1
Harrison2
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Jasper1
Lafayette2
Marshall1
Oktibbeha1
Tate2
Tippah1
Yalobusha1

One COVID-19 related death occurred November 5, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Madison1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1209476414
Alcorn126221839
Amite44814152
Attala909279320
Benton43316448
Bolivar22028222030
Calhoun67513254
Carroll61513459
Chickasaw943314714
Choctaw247710
Claiborne55716439
Clarke834539327
Clay79325203
Coahoma1332371067
Copiah148138729
Covington1089316514
De Soto85358510020
Forrest33368317741
Franklin271341
George112821366
Greene53419406
Grenada12894211421
Hancock100834578
Harrison627910029935
Hinds877318448480
Holmes11856010220
Humphreys49118287
Issaquena108400
Itawamba1319328917
Jackson556710311311
Jasper7562010
Jefferson29811133
Jefferson Davis4921581
Jones31988518738
Kemper35415419
Lafayette27904512328
Lamar2549464111
Lauderdale292914129575
Lawrence60814262
Leake123643427
Lee42308719539
Leflore18778819447
Lincoln15686416236
Lowndes20666210233
Madison42019725045
Marion1023469215
Marshall1785385913
Monroe17067617252
Montgomery63923539
Neshoba200311113239
Newton946294010
Noxubee63417214
Oktibbeha22105819331
Panola190443608
Pearl River1293649523
Perry57824207
Pike1484589827
Pontotoc175024192
Prentiss125023544
Quitman441700
Rankin46408918323
Scott135529213
Sharkey29316438
Simpson13235212219
Smith64916558
Stone59814569
Sunflower1766548415
Tallahatchie91227297
Tate1446446816
Tippah107828613
Tishomingo948419626
Tunica56518152
Union1422254611
Walthall692276713
Warren16345612526
Washington284310518139
Wayne1089225910
Webster393145211
Wilkinson35522205
Winston991224411
Yalobusha619247816
Yazoo14043613614
Total130,6653,5147,1081,365

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

