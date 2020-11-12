1,271 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,271 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 17 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 130,665 with 3,514 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Sixteen deaths occurred between November 5 and November 11 in the counties below.

County Total Alcorn 1 Benton 1 Hancock 1 Harrison 2 Hinds 1 Itawamba 1 Jasper 1 Lafayette 2 Marshall 1 Oktibbeha 1 Tate 2 Tippah 1 Yalobusha 1

One COVID-19 related death occurred November 5, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Madison 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1209 47 64 14 Alcorn 1262 21 83 9 Amite 448 14 15 2 Attala 909 27 93 20 Benton 433 16 44 8 Bolivar 2202 82 220 30 Calhoun 675 13 25 4 Carroll 615 13 45 9 Chickasaw 943 31 47 14 Choctaw 247 7 1 0 Claiborne 557 16 43 9 Clarke 834 53 93 27 Clay 793 25 20 3 Coahoma 1332 37 106 7 Copiah 1481 38 72 9 Covington 1089 31 65 14 De Soto 8535 85 100 20 Forrest 3336 83 177 41 Franklin 271 3 4 1 George 1128 21 36 6 Greene 534 19 40 6 Grenada 1289 42 114 21 Hancock 1008 34 57 8 Harrison 6279 100 299 35 Hinds 8773 184 484 80 Holmes 1185 60 102 20 Humphreys 491 18 28 7 Issaquena 108 4 0 0 Itawamba 1319 32 89 17 Jackson 5567 103 113 11 Jasper 756 20 1 0 Jefferson 298 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 492 15 8 1 Jones 3198 85 187 38 Kemper 354 15 41 9 Lafayette 2790 45 123 28 Lamar 2549 46 41 11 Lauderdale 2929 141 295 75 Lawrence 608 14 26 2 Leake 1236 43 42 7 Lee 4230 87 195 39 Leflore 1877 88 194 47 Lincoln 1568 64 162 36 Lowndes 2066 62 102 33 Madison 4201 97 250 45 Marion 1023 46 92 15 Marshall 1785 38 59 13 Monroe 1706 76 172 52 Montgomery 639 23 53 9 Neshoba 2003 111 132 39 Newton 946 29 40 10 Noxubee 634 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2210 58 193 31 Panola 1904 43 60 8 Pearl River 1293 64 95 23 Perry 578 24 20 7 Pike 1484 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1750 24 19 2 Prentiss 1250 23 54 4 Quitman 441 7 0 0 Rankin 4640 89 183 23 Scott 1355 29 21 3 Sharkey 293 16 43 8 Simpson 1323 52 122 19 Smith 649 16 55 8 Stone 598 14 56 9 Sunflower 1766 54 84 15 Tallahatchie 912 27 29 7 Tate 1446 44 68 16 Tippah 1078 28 61 3 Tishomingo 948 41 96 26 Tunica 565 18 15 2 Union 1422 25 46 11 Walthall 692 27 67 13 Warren 1634 56 125 26 Washington 2843 105 181 39 Wayne 1089 22 59 10 Webster 393 14 52 11 Wilkinson 355 22 20 5 Winston 991 22 44 11 Yalobusha 619 24 78 16 Yazoo 1404 36 136 14 Total 130,665 3,514 7,108 1,365

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: