12,711 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 12,711 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between January 21-23.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 694,093 with 10,734 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|6008
|125
|89
|18
|Alcorn
|8503
|123
|131
|20
|Amite
|2791
|59
|57
|9
|Attala
|4169
|91
|192
|36
|Benton
|1981
|43
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8073
|157
|241
|33
|Calhoun
|4053
|52
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2331
|42
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|4811
|80
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1743
|27
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|1974
|42
|46
|9
|Clarke
|3705
|96
|132
|32
|Clay
|4491
|80
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|5705
|116
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6136
|97
|109
|15
|Covington
|6420
|98
|158
|39
|De Soto
|44573
|475
|131
|27
|Forrest
|18805
|268
|323
|61
|Franklin
|1697
|34
|47
|5
|George
|6362
|81
|75
|9
|Greene
|2718
|50
|71
|6
|Grenada
|4910
|113
|155
|32
|Hancock
|10282
|141
|140
|22
|Harrison
|44973
|581
|612
|81
|Hinds
|47986
|684
|860
|140
|Holmes
|3943
|95
|117
|20
|Humphreys
|1778
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|232
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|6313
|115
|136
|24
|Jackson
|32741
|398
|334
|41
|Jasper
|4258
|66
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1331
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2554
|43
|15
|1
|Jones
|18689
|251
|293
|45
|Kemper
|1934
|42
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|12868
|157
|202
|57
|Lamar
|15065
|142
|65
|12
|Lauderdale
|16460
|326
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3079
|45
|28
|2
|Leake
|5434
|93
|103
|17
|Lee
|23675
|255
|224
|43
|Leflore
|6842
|145
|260
|56
|Lincoln
|7003
|142
|210
|41
|Lowndes
|15150
|203
|306
|69
|Madison
|21428
|290
|416
|72
|Marion
|6117
|122
|171
|24
|Marshall
|8689
|151
|69
|17
|Monroe
|9436
|187
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2656
|61
|74
|11
|Neshoba
|9107
|211
|232
|61
|Newton
|5021
|86
|89
|15
|Noxubee
|2473
|46
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|9318
|141
|272
|40
|Panola
|9294
|142
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|12958
|248
|234
|42
|Perry
|2686
|57
|41
|9
|Pike
|7921
|160
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|8835
|118
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|6997
|89
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1428
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|31648
|422
|503
|69
|Scott
|6019
|101
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|828
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6028
|122
|169
|20
|Smith
|3524
|57
|78
|8
|Stone
|4687
|67
|100
|14
|Sunflower
|5356
|111
|129
|21
|Tallahatchie
|2846
|53
|50
|7
|Tate
|6291
|126
|80
|19
|Tippah
|6155
|90
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5210
|99
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2277
|41
|20
|3
|Union
|8323
|104
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3011
|70
|69
|14
|Warren
|9154
|184
|175
|38
|Washington
|9220
|171
|213
|41
|Wayne
|5034
|73
|82
|13
|Webster
|2713
|51
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1688
|41
|25
|6
|Winston
|4359
|96
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3531
|49
|83
|22
|Yazoo
|7278
|94
|152
|20
|Total
|694,093
|10,734
|11,880
|2,119
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.