12,711 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 12,711 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between January 21-23.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 694,093 with 10,734 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams60081258918
Alcorn850312313120
Amite279159579
Attala41699119236
Benton1981434710
Bolivar807315724133
Calhoun405352447
Carroll2331425211
Chickasaw4811806115
Choctaw174327130
Claiborne197442469
Clarke37059613232
Clay449180415
Coahoma570511613814
Copiah61369710915
Covington64209815839
De Soto4457347513127
Forrest1880526832361
Franklin169734475
George636281759
Greene271850716
Grenada491011315532
Hancock1028214114022
Harrison4497358161281
Hinds47986684860140
Holmes39439511720
Humphreys177839359
Issaquena232700
Itawamba631311513624
Jackson3274139833441
Jasper425866462
Jefferson133135417
Jefferson Davis255443151
Jones1868925129345
Kemper1934425010
Lafayette1286815720257
Lamar150651426512
Lauderdale16460326499108
Lawrence307945282
Leake54349310317
Lee2367525522443
Leflore684214526056
Lincoln700314221041
Lowndes1515020330669
Madison2142829041672
Marion611712217124
Marshall86891516917
Monroe943618719255
Montgomery2656617411
Neshoba910721123261
Newton5021868915
Noxubee247346426
Oktibbeha931814127240
Panola929414210315
Pearl River1295824823442
Perry268657419
Pike792116017844
Pontotoc88351188813
Prentiss69978910115
Quitman14282800
Rankin3164842250369
Scott601910111919
Sharkey82821458
Simpson602812216920
Smith352457788
Stone46876710014
Sunflower535611112921
Tallahatchie284653507
Tate62911268019
Tippah61559012014
Tishomingo52109910328
Tunica227741203
Union832310413323
Walthall3011706914
Warren915418417538
Washington922017121341
Wayne5034738213
Webster2713516614
Wilkinson168841256
Winston43599613539
Yalobusha3531498322
Yazoo72789415220
Total694,09310,73411,8802,119

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

