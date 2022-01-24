12,711 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 12,711 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between January 21-23.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 694,093 with 10,734 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 6008 125 89 18 Alcorn 8503 123 131 20 Amite 2791 59 57 9 Attala 4169 91 192 36 Benton 1981 43 47 10 Bolivar 8073 157 241 33 Calhoun 4053 52 44 7 Carroll 2331 42 52 11 Chickasaw 4811 80 61 15 Choctaw 1743 27 13 0 Claiborne 1974 42 46 9 Clarke 3705 96 132 32 Clay 4491 80 41 5 Coahoma 5705 116 138 14 Copiah 6136 97 109 15 Covington 6420 98 158 39 De Soto 44573 475 131 27 Forrest 18805 268 323 61 Franklin 1697 34 47 5 George 6362 81 75 9 Greene 2718 50 71 6 Grenada 4910 113 155 32 Hancock 10282 141 140 22 Harrison 44973 581 612 81 Hinds 47986 684 860 140 Holmes 3943 95 117 20 Humphreys 1778 39 35 9 Issaquena 232 7 0 0 Itawamba 6313 115 136 24 Jackson 32741 398 334 41 Jasper 4258 66 46 2 Jefferson 1331 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2554 43 15 1 Jones 18689 251 293 45 Kemper 1934 42 50 10 Lafayette 12868 157 202 57 Lamar 15065 142 65 12 Lauderdale 16460 326 499 108 Lawrence 3079 45 28 2 Leake 5434 93 103 17 Lee 23675 255 224 43 Leflore 6842 145 260 56 Lincoln 7003 142 210 41 Lowndes 15150 203 306 69 Madison 21428 290 416 72 Marion 6117 122 171 24 Marshall 8689 151 69 17 Monroe 9436 187 192 55 Montgomery 2656 61 74 11 Neshoba 9107 211 232 61 Newton 5021 86 89 15 Noxubee 2473 46 42 6 Oktibbeha 9318 141 272 40 Panola 9294 142 103 15 Pearl River 12958 248 234 42 Perry 2686 57 41 9 Pike 7921 160 178 44 Pontotoc 8835 118 88 13 Prentiss 6997 89 101 15 Quitman 1428 28 0 0 Rankin 31648 422 503 69 Scott 6019 101 119 19 Sharkey 828 21 45 8 Simpson 6028 122 169 20 Smith 3524 57 78 8 Stone 4687 67 100 14 Sunflower 5356 111 129 21 Tallahatchie 2846 53 50 7 Tate 6291 126 80 19 Tippah 6155 90 120 14 Tishomingo 5210 99 103 28 Tunica 2277 41 20 3 Union 8323 104 133 23 Walthall 3011 70 69 14 Warren 9154 184 175 38 Washington 9220 171 213 41 Wayne 5034 73 82 13 Webster 2713 51 66 14 Wilkinson 1688 41 25 6 Winston 4359 96 135 39 Yalobusha 3531 49 83 22 Yazoo 7278 94 152 20 Total 694,093 10,734 11,880 2,119

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.