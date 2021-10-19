1,278 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,278 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 499,838 with 9,957 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4584 119 88 18 Alcorn 5654 101 130 20 Amite 2046 55 57 9 Attala 3307 89 189 36 Benton 1484 38 47 10 Bolivar 6291 147 239 33 Calhoun 2788 45 44 7 Carroll 1685 38 52 11 Chickasaw 2988 67 61 15 Choctaw 1333 26 12 0 Claiborne 1319 37 46 9 Clarke 2918 94 133 32 Clay 3073 76 41 5 Coahoma 4143 104 138 13 Copiah 4473 92 104 14 Covington 4283 94 142 39 De Soto 32000 401 124 26 Forrest 13434 250 283 60 Franklin 1193 28 41 5 George 4961 79 72 9 Greene 2168 48 57 6 Grenada 3703 108 156 32 Hancock 7721 126 72 15 Harrison 34258 537 532 77 Hinds 31898 625 852 139 Holmes 2676 87 109 20 Humphreys 1291 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4620 105 135 24 Jackson 24452 379 284 41 Jasper 3292 65 46 2 Jefferson 943 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1713 42 9 1 Jones 13819 241 236 43 Kemper 1418 41 50 10 Lafayette 8538 138 199 56 Lamar 10499 135 56 12 Lauderdale 11981 316 481 107 Lawrence 2119 40 27 2 Leake 4080 87 99 17 Lee 15482 235 225 43 Leflore 4651 144 240 55 Lincoln 5426 134 205 40 Lowndes 10986 188 280 66 Madison 14558 279 416 72 Marion 4222 107 162 24 Marshall 6453 133 69 17 Monroe 6763 176 191 55 Montgomery 1794 56 64 10 Neshoba 6624 206 228 60 Newton 3816 79 87 15 Noxubee 1862 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7133 131 270 39 Panola 6498 131 103 15 Pearl River 9473 237 210 42 Perry 2052 55 24 9 Pike 5806 152 174 43 Pontotoc 6645 102 86 13 Prentiss 4663 81 101 15 Quitman 1064 28 0 0 Rankin 21953 388 492 68 Scott 4718 98 116 19 Sharkey 640 20 45 8 Simpson 4436 116 161 20 Smith 2631 50 72 8 Stone 3593 64 88 14 Sunflower 4231 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2268 51 50 7 Tate 4569 109 80 19 Tippah 4677 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3593 92 103 28 Tunica 1594 39 19 3 Union 5992 94 132 23 Walthall 2186 63 69 14 Warren 6678 176 174 38 Washington 7409 157 203 41 Wayne 4390 72 80 13 Webster 2026 46 67 14 Wilkinson 1045 39 25 6 Winston 3139 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2332 47 82 22 Yazoo 4428 87 151 20 Total 499,838 9,957 11,279 2,088

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.