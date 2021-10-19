1,278 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,278 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 18 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 499,838 with 9,957 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams45841198818
Alcorn565410113020
Amite204655579
Attala33078918936
Benton1484384710
Bolivar629114723933
Calhoun278845447
Carroll1685385211
Chickasaw2988676115
Choctaw133326120
Claiborne131937469
Clarke29189413332
Clay307376415
Coahoma414310413813
Copiah44739210414
Covington42839414239
De Soto3200040112426
Forrest1343425028360
Franklin119328415
George496179729
Greene216848576
Grenada370310815632
Hancock77211267215
Harrison3425853753277
Hinds31898625852139
Holmes26768710920
Humphreys129138359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba462010513524
Jackson2445237928441
Jasper329265462
Jefferson94334417
Jefferson Davis17134291
Jones1381924123643
Kemper1418415010
Lafayette853813819956
Lamar104991355612
Lauderdale11981316481107
Lawrence211940272
Leake4080879917
Lee1548223522543
Leflore465114424055
Lincoln542613420540
Lowndes1098618828066
Madison1455827941672
Marion422210716224
Marshall64531336917
Monroe676317619155
Montgomery1794566410
Neshoba662420622860
Newton3816798715
Noxubee186240416
Oktibbeha713313127039
Panola649813110315
Pearl River947323721042
Perry205255249
Pike580615217443
Pontotoc66451028613
Prentiss46638110115
Quitman10642800
Rankin2195338849268
Scott47189811619
Sharkey64020458
Simpson443611616120
Smith263150728
Stone3593648814
Sunflower423110412420
Tallahatchie226851507
Tate45691098019
Tippah46778112014
Tishomingo35939210328
Tunica159439193
Union59929413223
Walthall2186636914
Warren667817617438
Washington740915720341
Wayne4390728013
Webster2026466714
Wilkinson104539256
Winston31399113139
Yalobusha2332478222
Yazoo44288715120
Total499,8389,95711,2792,088

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

