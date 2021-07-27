1,291 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,291 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 15 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 338,079 with 7,523 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3384 88 83 17 Alcorn 3464 74 130 20 Amite 1356 43 57 9 Attala 2233 73 178 36 Benton 1059 25 46 10 Bolivar 4923 134 236 33 Calhoun 1794 32 36 6 Carroll 1254 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2175 60 60 15 Choctaw 818 19 2 0 Claiborne 1048 31 45 9 Clarke 1844 80 123 31 Clay 1946 54 39 5 Coahoma 3115 85 129 12 Copiah 3190 68 88 11 Covington 2871 83 139 39 De Soto 23069 280 113 24 Forrest 8408 159 250 53 Franklin 867 23 40 4 George 2662 51 59 8 Greene 1376 34 53 6 Grenada 2675 88 154 32 Hancock 4177 88 69 14 Harrison 20064 328 494 72 Hinds 23409 440 810 132 Holmes 1976 74 104 20 Humphreys 998 33 34 9 Issaquena 173 6 0 0 Itawamba 3124 80 135 24 Jackson 14743 251 244 35 Jasper 2275 48 44 2 Jefferson 704 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1142 34 9 1 Jones 8864 169 223 42 Kemper 1014 29 44 9 Lafayette 6502 124 187 55 Lamar 6837 89 54 12 Lauderdale 7684 243 449 101 Lawrence 1400 26 27 2 Leake 2815 75 92 16 Lee 10568 179 222 42 Leflore 3587 125 236 52 Lincoln 4148 116 198 40 Lowndes 6917 151 259 63 Madison 10806 227 393 70 Marion 2817 80 158 24 Marshall 4670 106 65 15 Monroe 4293 137 190 55 Montgomery 1315 44 54 9 Neshoba 4232 181 207 59 Newton 2589 64 87 15 Noxubee 1342 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4847 98 222 36 Panola 4739 112 104 15 Pearl River 5060 150 194 39 Perry 1324 38 22 8 Pike 3605 113 135 37 Pontotoc 4428 73 86 13 Prentiss 2950 63 99 15 Quitman 843 19 0 0 Rankin 15119 290 428 63 Scott 3366 76 115 18 Sharkey 516 18 45 8 Simpson 3192 90 159 20 Smith 1775 35 68 8 Stone 2194 37 85 14 Sunflower 3449 94 123 20 Tallahatchie 1827 42 50 7 Tate 3514 88 80 19 Tippah 3005 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2380 70 102 27 Tunica 1132 27 18 2 Union 4291 79 131 23 Walthall 1444 48 69 13 Warren 4690 127 168 37 Washington 5551 139 190 39 Wayne 2746 43 71 11 Webster 1191 32 61 12 Wilkinson 765 32 25 5 Winston 2362 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1702 40 82 22 Yazoo 3356 73 147 19 Total 338,079 7,523 10,603 1,995

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

