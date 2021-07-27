1,291 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,291 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 15 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 338,079 with 7,523 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3384888317
Alcorn34647413020
Amite135643579
Attala22337317836
Benton1059254610
Bolivar492313423633
Calhoun179432366
Carroll1254315110
Chickasaw2175606015
Choctaw8181920
Claiborne104831459
Clarke18448012331
Clay194654395
Coahoma31158512912
Copiah3190688811
Covington28718313939
De Soto2306928011324
Forrest840815925053
Franklin86723404
George266251598
Greene137634536
Grenada26758815432
Hancock4177886914
Harrison2006432849472
Hinds23409440810132
Holmes19767410420
Humphreys99833349
Issaquena173600
Itawamba31248013524
Jackson1474325124435
Jasper227548442
Jefferson70428417
Jefferson Davis11423491
Jones886416922342
Kemper101429449
Lafayette650212418755
Lamar6837895412
Lauderdale7684243449101
Lawrence140026272
Leake2815759216
Lee1056817922242
Leflore358712523652
Lincoln414811619840
Lowndes691715125963
Madison1080622739370
Marion28178015824
Marshall46701066515
Monroe429313719055
Montgomery131544549
Neshoba423218120759
Newton2589648715
Noxubee134235356
Oktibbeha48479822236
Panola473911210415
Pearl River506015019439
Perry132438228
Pike360511313537
Pontotoc4428738613
Prentiss2950639915
Quitman8431900
Rankin1511929042863
Scott33667611518
Sharkey51618458
Simpson31929015920
Smith177535688
Stone2194378514
Sunflower34499412320
Tallahatchie182742507
Tate3514888019
Tippah30056811913
Tishomingo23807010227
Tunica113227182
Union42917913123
Walthall1444486913
Warren469012716837
Washington555113919039
Wayne2746437111
Webster1191326112
Wilkinson76532255
Winston23628413039
Yalobusha1702408222
Yazoo33567314719
Total338,0797,52310,6031,995

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories