1,305 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,305 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 131,970 with 3,519 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Five deaths occurred between November 10 and November 12 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Desoto1
Grenada1
Jackson2
Yalobusha1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1214476414
Alcorn128521879
Amite45514152
Attala935279320
Benton43616448
Bolivar22328222030
Calhoun67713254
Carroll62413459
Chickasaw953314714
Choctaw254710
Claiborne55916439
Clarke838539327
Clay79725203
Coahoma1347371127
Copiah149438729
Covington1096316514
De Soto86568610120
Forrest33658317741
Franklin274341
George114321366
Greene54319406
Grenada12944311421
Hancock103734578
Harrison633110029935
Hinds884618448480
Holmes11906010220
Humphreys49518297
Issaquena108400
Itawamba1336328917
Jackson564010511312
Jasper7632010
Jefferson29811133
Jefferson Davis4941581
Jones32078518738
Kemper35615419
Lafayette28174512328
Lamar2567464211
Lauderdale297814129876
Lawrence61714262
Leake124943427
Lee42908719539
Leflore18918819447
Lincoln15876416236
Lowndes20856210233
Madison42449725045
Marion1027469215
Marshall1807385913
Monroe17267617252
Montgomery65223539
Neshoba201911113239
Newton957294010
Noxubee64017214
Oktibbeha22215819331
Panola192843608
Pearl River1301649923
Perry58124207
Pike1503589827
Pontotoc176224192
Prentiss127323544
Quitman448700
Rankin47028918323
Scott137029223
Sharkey29316438
Simpson13365212219
Smith65716558
Stone60814579
Sunflower1776548415
Tallahatchie91427297
Tate1464446816
Tippah108828613
Tishomingo954419626
Tunica56618152
Union1435254611
Walthall697276713
Warren16385612526
Washington286010518139
Wayne1090225910
Webster396145211
Wilkinson35922205
Winston993224411
Yalobusha626257917
Yazoo14063613614
Total131,9703,5197,1311,368

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

