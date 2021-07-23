1,317 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,317 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and eight additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 333,180 with 7,502 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted about the Delta infections on Friday.

Delta is different “The viral loads in the Delta infections were ~1000 times higher than those in the earlier 19A/19B strain infections on the day when viruses were firstly detected” https://t.co/WmHBGO0eXs — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 23, 2021

In response to the data from Dr. Dobbs, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) tweeted, “This is brand new data worth considering: Further evidence that Risks associated with NOT getting vaccinated > Risks associated with getting vaccinated! Make the right choice, Mississippi!!”

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3333 87 83 17 Alcorn 3439 74 130 20 Amite 1328 43 57 9 Attala 2208 73 178 36 Benton 1046 25 46 10 Bolivar 4909 134 236 33 Calhoun 1775 32 36 6 Carroll 1245 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2163 60 60 15 Choctaw 813 19 2 0 Claiborne 1043 31 45 9 Clarke 1820 80 123 31 Clay 1922 54 39 5 Coahoma 3087 85 129 12 Copiah 3138 67 86 11 Covington 2824 83 139 39 De Soto 22901 279 113 24 Forrest 8210 157 247 53 Franklin 859 23 40 4 George 2616 51 59 8 Greene 1357 34 53 6 Grenada 2663 88 154 32 Hancock 4050 88 69 14 Harrison 19569 326 493 72 Hinds 22780 438 810 132 Holmes 1956 74 104 20 Humphreys 991 33 34 9 Issaquena 169 6 0 0 Itawamba 3101 80 135 24 Jackson 14342 251 243 35 Jasper 2261 48 44 2 Jefferson 697 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1133 34 9 1 Jones 8746 169 223 42 Kemper 1007 29 44 9 Lafayette 6459 124 187 55 Lamar 6696 88 53 12 Lauderdale 7561 243 449 101 Lawrence 1377 26 27 2 Leake 2784 75 92 16 Lee 10437 179 222 42 Leflore 3565 125 236 52 Lincoln 4098 115 198 40 Lowndes 6790 150 258 63 Madison 10692 227 392 70 Marion 2795 80 158 24 Marshall 4654 106 65 15 Monroe 4255 137 190 55 Montgomery 1309 44 54 9 Neshoba 4182 180 207 59 Newton 2566 64 87 15 Noxubee 1316 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4784 98 222 36 Panola 4723 112 104 15 Pearl River 4915 149 194 39 Perry 1310 38 22 8 Pike 3530 112 135 37 Pontotoc 4404 73 86 13 Prentiss 2929 63 99 15 Quitman 835 19 0 0 Rankin 14851 287 422 62 Scott 3317 75 115 18 Sharkey 515 18 45 8 Simpson 3148 90 158 20 Smith 1759 35 68 8 Stone 2102 37 85 14 Sunflower 3430 93 123 20 Tallahatchie 1817 42 50 7 Tate 3495 88 80 19 Tippah 2988 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2368 69 102 27 Tunica 1111 27 18 2 Union 4253 79 131 23 Walthall 1415 48 69 13 Warren 4640 127 168 37 Washington 5516 139 190 39 Wayne 2707 43 70 11 Webster 1175 32 61 12 Wilkinson 746 32 25 5 Winston 2355 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1694 40 82 22 Yazoo 3311 73 147 19 Total 333,180 7,502 10,585 1,994

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

