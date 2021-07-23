1,317 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,317 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and eight additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 333,180 with 7,502 deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted about the Delta infections on Friday.

In response to the data from Dr. Dobbs, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) tweeted, “This is brand new data worth considering: Further evidence that Risks associated with NOT getting vaccinated > Risks associated with getting vaccinated! Make the right choice, Mississippi!!”

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3333878317
Alcorn34397413020
Amite132843579
Attala22087317836
Benton1046254610
Bolivar490913423633
Calhoun177532366
Carroll1245315110
Chickasaw2163606015
Choctaw8131920
Claiborne104331459
Clarke18208012331
Clay192254395
Coahoma30878512912
Copiah3138678611
Covington28248313939
De Soto2290127911324
Forrest821015724753
Franklin85923404
George261651598
Greene135734536
Grenada26638815432
Hancock4050886914
Harrison1956932649372
Hinds22780438810132
Holmes19567410420
Humphreys99133349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba31018013524
Jackson1434225124335
Jasper226148442
Jefferson69728417
Jefferson Davis11333491
Jones874616922342
Kemper100729449
Lafayette645912418755
Lamar6696885312
Lauderdale7561243449101
Lawrence137726272
Leake2784759216
Lee1043717922242
Leflore356512523652
Lincoln409811519840
Lowndes679015025863
Madison1069222739270
Marion27958015824
Marshall46541066515
Monroe425513719055
Montgomery130944549
Neshoba418218020759
Newton2566648715
Noxubee131635356
Oktibbeha47849822236
Panola472311210415
Pearl River491514919439
Perry131038228
Pike353011213537
Pontotoc4404738613
Prentiss2929639915
Quitman8351900
Rankin1485128742262
Scott33177511518
Sharkey51518458
Simpson31489015820
Smith175935688
Stone2102378514
Sunflower34309312320
Tallahatchie181742507
Tate3495888019
Tippah29886811913
Tishomingo23686910227
Tunica111127182
Union42537913123
Walthall1415486913
Warren464012716837
Washington551613919039
Wayne2707437011
Webster1175326112
Wilkinson74632255
Winston23558413039
Yalobusha1694408222
Yazoo33117314719
Total333,1807,50210,5851,994

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

