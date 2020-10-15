1,322 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,322 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 108,139 with 3,152 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eleven deaths occurred between October 3 and October 14 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Forrest1
Hinds2
Jackson1
Lee1
Marshall1
Neshoba1
Perry1
Tippah1
Union1
Washington1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1008415213
Alcorn90712182
Amite39713152
Attala728259020
Benton2824140
Bolivar19627521730
Calhoun57812254
Carroll34612459
Chickasaw794244413
Choctaw198610
Claiborne52416439
Clarke691489125
Clay65121193
Coahoma121535866
Copiah130435716
Covington886253410
De Soto6302777315
Forrest28637617641
Franklin213341
George90816366
Greene43917396
Grenada11803711120
Hancock70627266
Harrison45218025532
Hinds752816845773
Holmes11236010120
Humphreys38916216
Issaquena106300
Itawamba1040248417
Jackson413075868
Jasper6511610
Jefferson25510133
Jefferson Davis3791131
Jones27398118337
Kemper31115409
Lafayette23764212328
Lamar2035383711
Lauderdale227812926174
Lawrence47914262
Leake107639355
Lee32907817936
Leflore15538419246
Lincoln12785414232
Lowndes1698619833
Madison35529223845
Marion915429214
Marshall122824448
Monroe14027217052
Montgomery52023529
Neshoba176710913038
Newton83227399
Noxubee58816204
Oktibbeha19135419331
Panola161236266
Pearl River1036559322
Perry46521207
Pike1334559727
Pontotoc140719162
Prentiss96719483
Quitman407600
Rankin36588617223
Scott120629213
Sharkey27314438
Simpson11614811719
Smith57316548
Stone43314559
Sunflower1545498014
Tallahatchie81225297
Tate1099395013
Tippah81219470
Tishomingo766409626
Tunica51517152
Union1102244611
Walthall628276713
Warren14815411925
Washington24569315835
Wayne960215910
Webster360135211
Wilkinson31919205
Winston798214011
Yalobusha47214367
Yazoo1126338212
Total108,1393,1526,4221,273

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

