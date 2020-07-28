Coronavirus Information

1,342 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,342 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Forty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 54,299 with 1,543 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Forrest1
Grenada2
Harrison1
Hinds11
Jackson2
Jasper1
Jefferson1
Lauderdale1
Lee1
Lowndes1
Monroe2
Neshoba1
Panola1
Pearl River1
Pike1
Rankin2
Scott1
Simpson2
Stone1
Tallahatchie3
Washington1
Yazoo2

2 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 3 and July 27, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Forrest1
Lee1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams531234411
Alcorn305311
Amite1814132
Attala467238919
Benton102010
Bolivar81225457
Calhoun3458234
Carroll23311459
Chickasaw396193511
Choctaw111400
Claiborne38512439
Clarke28225199
Clay3501321
Coahoma567720
Copiah85221303
Covington549831
De Soto288224346
Forrest1464489730
Franklin94231
George256510
Greene20510356
Grenada775197110
Hancock2911484
Harrison18682712013
Hinds47379321339
Holmes791459720
Humphreys25310196
Issaquena19100
Itawamba2739347
Jackson163829686
Jasper348710
Jefferson171530
Jefferson Davis182531
Jones16215616235
Kemper21415389
Lafayette7584471
Lamar9911132
Lauderdale12548520355
Lawrence2763140
Leake7342440
Lee1050286615
Leflore7675718441
Lincoln6883811527
Lowndes833235712
Madison21395016723
Marion53216152
Marshall4825121
Monroe6134912540
Montgomery252300
Neshoba11588310734
Newton4901071
Noxubee37410163
Oktibbeha9953113819
Panola7681031
Pearl River444355314
Perry189700
Pike751296214
Pontotoc638631
Prentiss2676243
Quitman183100
Rankin192025868
Scott93617153
Sharkey117161
Simpson6421573
Smith35512538
Stone132321
Sunflower82414101
Tallahatchie363972
Tate576193011
Tippah2551100
Tishomingo240320
Tunica1964122
Union43913208
Walthall40415548
Warren886244810
Washington129625389
Wayne70221548
Webster174115210
Wilkinson1581252
Winston505144010
Yalobusha28610357
Yazoo71711212
Total54,2991,5433,424703

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

