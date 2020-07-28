1,342 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,342 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Forty-two additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 54,299 with 1,543 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Forrest 1 Grenada 2 Harrison 1 Hinds 11 Jackson 2 Jasper 1 Jefferson 1 Lauderdale 1 Lee 1 Lowndes 1 Monroe 2 Neshoba 1 Panola 1 Pearl River 1 Pike 1 Rankin 2 Scott 1 Simpson 2 Stone 1 Tallahatchie 3 Washington 1 Yazoo 2

* 2 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 3 and July 27, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Forrest 1 Lee 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 531 23 44 11 Alcorn 305 3 1 1 Amite 181 4 13 2 Attala 467 23 89 19 Benton 102 0 1 0 Bolivar 812 25 45 7 Calhoun 345 8 23 4 Carroll 233 11 45 9 Chickasaw 396 19 35 11 Choctaw 111 4 0 0 Claiborne 385 12 43 9 Clarke 282 25 19 9 Clay 350 13 2 1 Coahoma 567 7 2 0 Copiah 852 21 30 3 Covington 549 8 3 1 De Soto 2882 24 34 6 Forrest 1464 48 97 30 Franklin 94 2 3 1 George 256 5 1 0 Greene 205 10 35 6 Grenada 775 19 71 10 Hancock 291 14 8 4 Harrison 1868 27 120 13 Hinds 4737 93 213 39 Holmes 791 45 97 20 Humphreys 253 10 19 6 Issaquena 19 1 0 0 Itawamba 273 9 34 7 Jackson 1638 29 68 6 Jasper 348 7 1 0 Jefferson 171 5 3 0 Jefferson Davis 182 5 3 1 Jones 1621 56 162 35 Kemper 214 15 38 9 Lafayette 758 4 47 1 Lamar 991 11 3 2 Lauderdale 1254 85 203 55 Lawrence 276 3 14 0 Leake 734 24 4 0 Lee 1050 28 66 15 Leflore 767 57 184 41 Lincoln 688 38 115 27 Lowndes 833 23 57 12 Madison 2139 50 167 23 Marion 532 16 15 2 Marshall 482 5 12 1 Monroe 613 49 125 40 Montgomery 252 3 0 0 Neshoba 1158 83 107 34 Newton 490 10 7 1 Noxubee 374 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 995 31 138 19 Panola 768 10 3 1 Pearl River 444 35 53 14 Perry 189 7 0 0 Pike 751 29 62 14 Pontotoc 638 6 3 1 Prentiss 267 6 24 3 Quitman 183 1 0 0 Rankin 1920 25 86 8 Scott 936 17 15 3 Sharkey 117 1 6 1 Simpson 642 15 7 3 Smith 355 12 53 8 Stone 132 3 2 1 Sunflower 824 14 10 1 Tallahatchie 363 9 7 2 Tate 576 19 30 11 Tippah 255 11 0 0 Tishomingo 240 3 2 0 Tunica 196 4 12 2 Union 439 13 20 8 Walthall 404 15 54 8 Warren 886 24 48 10 Washington 1296 25 38 9 Wayne 702 21 54 8 Webster 174 11 52 10 Wilkinson 158 12 5 2 Winston 505 14 40 10 Yalobusha 286 10 35 7 Yazoo 717 11 21 2 Total 54,299 1,543 3,424 703

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

