1,342 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,342 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Forty-two additional deaths were also reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 54,299 with 1,543 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Forrest
|1
|Grenada
|2
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|11
|Jackson
|2
|Jasper
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Lauderdale
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Neshoba
|1
|Panola
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Scott
|1
|Simpson
|2
|Stone
|1
|Tallahatchie
|3
|Washington
|1
|Yazoo
|2
* 2 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 3 and July 27, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|County
|Total
|Forrest
|1
|Lee
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|531
|23
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|305
|3
|1
|1
|Amite
|181
|4
|13
|2
|Attala
|467
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|102
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|812
|25
|45
|7
|Calhoun
|345
|8
|23
|4
|Carroll
|233
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|396
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|111
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|385
|12
|43
|9
|Clarke
|282
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|350
|13
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|567
|7
|2
|0
|Copiah
|852
|21
|30
|3
|Covington
|549
|8
|3
|1
|De Soto
|2882
|24
|34
|6
|Forrest
|1464
|48
|97
|30
|Franklin
|94
|2
|3
|1
|George
|256
|5
|1
|0
|Greene
|205
|10
|35
|6
|Grenada
|775
|19
|71
|10
|Hancock
|291
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1868
|27
|120
|13
|Hinds
|4737
|93
|213
|39
|Holmes
|791
|45
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|253
|10
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|19
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|273
|9
|34
|7
|Jackson
|1638
|29
|68
|6
|Jasper
|348
|7
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|171
|5
|3
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|182
|5
|3
|1
|Jones
|1621
|56
|162
|35
|Kemper
|214
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|758
|4
|47
|1
|Lamar
|991
|11
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1254
|85
|203
|55
|Lawrence
|276
|3
|14
|0
|Leake
|734
|24
|4
|0
|Lee
|1050
|28
|66
|15
|Leflore
|767
|57
|184
|41
|Lincoln
|688
|38
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|833
|23
|57
|12
|Madison
|2139
|50
|167
|23
|Marion
|532
|16
|15
|2
|Marshall
|482
|5
|12
|1
|Monroe
|613
|49
|125
|40
|Montgomery
|252
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1158
|83
|107
|34
|Newton
|490
|10
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|374
|10
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|995
|31
|138
|19
|Panola
|768
|10
|3
|1
|Pearl River
|444
|35
|53
|14
|Perry
|189
|7
|0
|0
|Pike
|751
|29
|62
|14
|Pontotoc
|638
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|267
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|183
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1920
|25
|86
|8
|Scott
|936
|17
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|117
|1
|6
|1
|Simpson
|642
|15
|7
|3
|Smith
|355
|12
|53
|8
|Stone
|132
|3
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|824
|14
|10
|1
|Tallahatchie
|363
|9
|7
|2
|Tate
|576
|19
|30
|11
|Tippah
|255
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|240
|3
|2
|0
|Tunica
|196
|4
|12
|2
|Union
|439
|13
|20
|8
|Walthall
|404
|15
|54
|8
|Warren
|886
|24
|48
|10
|Washington
|1296
|25
|38
|9
|Wayne
|702
|21
|54
|8
|Webster
|174
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|158
|12
|5
|2
|Winston
|505
|14
|40
|10
|Yalobusha
|286
|10
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|717
|11
|21
|2
|Total
|54,299
|1,543
|3,424
|703
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Unions sue USDA over faster chicken plant production speeds
- Canton police arrest man accused of killing local rapper
- El Paso official tapped for leadership role in Sister Cities organization
- Twitter temporarily limits Trump Jr.’s account over COVID-19 video
- Teen suspect found dead in Mississippi jail cell