1,348 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,348 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-six additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 74,555 with 2,163 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
DeSoto1
Greene1
Grenada1
Jackson2
Jasper1
Lafayette3
Lamar1
Lauderdale1
Lowndes1
Montgomery1
Newton1
Noxubee1
Pearl River2
Prentiss1
Rankin1
Stone3
Sunflower1
Tate1

12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 22 and August 14, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Chickasaw1
Hinds1
Lamar1
Lincoln1
Marion1
Neshoba1
Simpson1
Tishomingo1
Warren1
Washington3

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams684284612
Alcorn4756121
Amite2536142
Attala559259020
Benton174120
Bolivar126940*7210
Calhoun4399234
Carroll27511459
Chickasaw528203611
Choctaw147400
Claiborne41815439
Clarke38928319
Clay4311421
Coahoma87514752
Copiah99630304
Covington6791783
De Soto407935478
Forrest19475911534
Franklin158231
George6471052
Greene27514356
Grenada885288315
Hancock4361784
Harrison28684014916
Hinds606512931555
Holmes978509820
Humphreys31612206
Issaquena29200
Itawamba45212478
Jackson259450747
Jasper4391210
Jefferson207882
Jefferson Davis260731
Jones20206617335
Kemper25414389
Lafayette1105269119
Lamar13022483
Lauderdale154410021257
Lawrence3678171
Leake8262740
Lee18444311720
Leflore11507018544
Lincoln8964612428
Lowndes1167479028
Madison26627521437
Marion72224476
Marshall82310182
Monroe9185514744
Montgomery37911246
Neshoba13499710936
Newton60413102
Noxubee49613174
Oktibbeha12184317928
Panola117519*122
Pearl River632446619
Perry268800
Pike1041397319
Pontotoc918961
Prentiss52412303
Quitman281200
Rankin25074411511
Scott105021153
Sharkey2207426
Simpson872379318
Smith43513548
Stone2649233
Sunflower114531317
Tallahatchie5891192
Tate79131*3212
Tippah4591410
Tishomingo48914676
Tunica3999122
Union796193811
Walthall534236512
Warren12073810118
Washington1854516615
Wayne816215810
Webster274135211
Wilkinson2411484
Winston658184011
Yalobusha33910357
Yazoo90515293
Total74,5552,1634,537915

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

