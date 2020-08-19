1,348 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,348 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-six additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 74,555 with 2,163 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total DeSoto 1 Greene 1 Grenada 1 Jackson 2 Jasper 1 Lafayette 3 Lamar 1 Lauderdale 1 Lowndes 1 Montgomery 1 Newton 1 Noxubee 1 Pearl River 2 Prentiss 1 Rankin 1 Stone 3 Sunflower 1 Tate 1

* 12 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 22 and August 14, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Chickasaw 1 Hinds 1 Lamar 1 Lincoln 1 Marion 1 Neshoba 1 Simpson 1 Tishomingo 1 Warren 1 Washington 3

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 684 28 46 12 Alcorn 475 6 12 1 Amite 253 6 14 2 Attala 559 25 90 20 Benton 174 1 2 0 Bolivar 1269 40* 72 10 Calhoun 439 9 23 4 Carroll 275 11 45 9 Chickasaw 528 20 36 11 Choctaw 147 4 0 0 Claiborne 418 15 43 9 Clarke 389 28 31 9 Clay 431 14 2 1 Coahoma 875 14 75 2 Copiah 996 30 30 4 Covington 679 17 8 3 De Soto 4079 35 47 8 Forrest 1947 59 115 34 Franklin 158 2 3 1 George 647 10 5 2 Greene 275 14 35 6 Grenada 885 28 83 15 Hancock 436 17 8 4 Harrison 2868 40 149 16 Hinds 6065 129 315 55 Holmes 978 50 98 20 Humphreys 316 12 20 6 Issaquena 29 2 0 0 Itawamba 452 12 47 8 Jackson 2594 50 74 7 Jasper 439 12 1 0 Jefferson 207 8 8 2 Jefferson Davis 260 7 3 1 Jones 2020 66 173 35 Kemper 254 14 38 9 Lafayette 1105 26 91 19 Lamar 1302 24 8 3 Lauderdale 1544 100 212 57 Lawrence 367 8 17 1 Leake 826 27 4 0 Lee 1844 43 117 20 Leflore 1150 70 185 44 Lincoln 896 46 124 28 Lowndes 1167 47 90 28 Madison 2662 75 214 37 Marion 722 24 47 6 Marshall 823 10 18 2 Monroe 918 55 147 44 Montgomery 379 11 24 6 Neshoba 1349 97 109 36 Newton 604 13 10 2 Noxubee 496 13 17 4 Oktibbeha 1218 43 179 28 Panola 1175 19* 12 2 Pearl River 632 44 66 19 Perry 268 8 0 0 Pike 1041 39 73 19 Pontotoc 918 9 6 1 Prentiss 524 12 30 3 Quitman 281 2 0 0 Rankin 2507 44 115 11 Scott 1050 21 15 3 Sharkey 220 7 42 6 Simpson 872 37 93 18 Smith 435 13 54 8 Stone 264 9 23 3 Sunflower 1145 31 31 7 Tallahatchie 589 11 9 2 Tate 791 31* 32 12 Tippah 459 14 1 0 Tishomingo 489 14 67 6 Tunica 399 9 12 2 Union 796 19 38 11 Walthall 534 23 65 12 Warren 1207 38 101 18 Washington 1854 51 66 15 Wayne 816 21 58 10 Webster 274 13 52 11 Wilkinson 241 14 8 4 Winston 658 18 40 11 Yalobusha 339 10 35 7 Yazoo 905 15 29 3 Total 74,555 2,163 4,537 915

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information on COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: