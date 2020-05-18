136 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 11,432 total cases with 528 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 136 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,432 with 528 deaths.
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|173
|15
|39
|8
|Alcorn
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Amite
|46
|0
|6
|0
|Attala
|248
|7
|64
|7
|Benton
|13
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|129
|10
|16
|4
|Calhoun
|58
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|110
|7
|45
|6
|Chickasaw
|116
|12
|32
|8
|Choctaw
|23
|2
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|49
|0
|1
|0
|Clarke
|102
|13
|14
|5
|Clay
|79
|3
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|79
|3
|0
|0
|Copiah
|204
|2
|0
|0
|Covington
|108
|0
|1
|0
|Desoto
|391
|5
|12
|1
|Forrest
|442
|27
|69
|15
|Franklin
|21
|1
|2
|0
|George
|17
|1
|0
|0
|Greene
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Grenada
|60
|2
|14
|2
|Hancock
|81
|10
|6
|3
|Harrison
|216
|6
|1
|1
|Hinds
|772
|22
|72
|13
|Holmes
|298
|20
|51
|9
|Humphreys
|46
|5
|12
|3
|Itawamba
|79
|7
|33
|6
|Jackson
|287
|13
|39
|4
|Jasper
|114
|3
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|37
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|68
|2
|3
|1
|Jones
|342
|9
|42
|4
|Kemper
|102
|9
|25
|5
|Lafayette
|109
|3
|37
|0
|Lamar
|175
|4
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|589
|46
|156
|28
|Lawrence
|78
|0
|1
|0
|Leake
|361
|6
|4
|0
|Lee
|93
|4
|7
|0
|Leflore
|200
|22
|51
|11
|Lincoln
|218
|18
|68
|14
|Lowndes
|126
|6
|9
|4
|Madison
|543
|17
|89
|11
|Marion
|89
|8
|14
|2
|Marshall
|67
|3
|2
|0
|Monroe
|220
|23
|92
|20
|Montgomery
|72
|1
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|423
|24
|48
|13
|Newton
|192
|3
|2
|0
|Noxubee
|140
|3
|14
|3
|Oktibbeha
|105
|6
|28
|4
|Panola
|50
|2
|0
|0
|Pearl River
|195
|26
|42
|8
|Perry
|36
|2
|0
|0
|Pike
|178
|11
|14
|6
|Pontotoc
|25
|2
|3
|0
|Prentiss
|36
|3
|22
|3
|Quitman
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|287
|6
|5
|0
|Scott
|532
|8
|11
|1
|Sharkey
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|78
|0
|4
|0
|Smith
|115
|7
|28
|4
|Stone
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|68
|3
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Tate
|55
|0
|2
|0
|Tippah
|69
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|14
|0
|1
|0
|Tunica
|44
|2
|12
|2
|Union
|62
|4
|18
|3
|Walthall
|46
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|133
|4
|34
|2
|Washington
|123
|4
|5
|1
|Wayne
|39
|0
|3
|0
|Webster
|22
|1
|0
|0
|Wilkinson
|78
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|83
|0
|0
|0
|Yalobusha
|73
|1
|24
|1
|Yazoo
|190
|2
|7
|0
|Total
|11,432
|528
|1,489
|254
