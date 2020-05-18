136 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 11,432 total cases with 528 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 136 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,432 with 528 deaths.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 173 15 39 8 Alcorn 12 1 0 0 Amite 46 0 6 0 Attala 248 7 64 7 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 129 10 16 4 Calhoun 58 4 23 4 Carroll 110 7 45 6 Chickasaw 116 12 32 8 Choctaw 23 2 0 0 Claiborne 49 0 1 0 Clarke 102 13 14 5 Clay 79 3 0 0 Coahoma 79 3 0 0 Copiah 204 2 0 0 Covington 108 0 1 0 Desoto 391 5 12 1 Forrest 442 27 69 15 Franklin 21 1 2 0 George 17 1 0 0 Greene 7 1 0 0 Grenada 60 2 14 2 Hancock 81 10 6 3 Harrison 216 6 1 1 Hinds 772 22 72 13 Holmes 298 20 51 9 Humphreys 46 5 12 3 Itawamba 79 7 33 6 Jackson 287 13 39 4 Jasper 114 3 1 0 Jefferson 37 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 68 2 3 1 Jones 342 9 42 4 Kemper 102 9 25 5 Lafayette 109 3 37 0 Lamar 175 4 3 2 Lauderdale 589 46 156 28 Lawrence 78 0 1 0 Leake 361 6 4 0 Lee 93 4 7 0 Leflore 200 22 51 11 Lincoln 218 18 68 14 Lowndes 126 6 9 4 Madison 543 17 89 11 Marion 89 8 14 2 Marshall 67 3 2 0 Monroe 220 23 92 20 Montgomery 72 1 0 0 Neshoba 423 24 48 13 Newton 192 3 2 0 Noxubee 140 3 14 3 Oktibbeha 105 6 28 4 Panola 50 2 0 0 Pearl River 195 26 42 8 Perry 36 2 0 0 Pike 178 11 14 6 Pontotoc 25 2 3 0 Prentiss 36 3 22 3 Quitman 21 0 0 0 Rankin 287 6 5 0 Scott 532 8 11 1 Sharkey 6 0 0 0 Simpson 78 0 4 0 Smith 115 7 28 4 Stone 24 0 0 0 Sunflower 68 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 21 1 0 0 Tate 55 0 2 0 Tippah 69 11 0 0 Tishomingo 14 0 1 0 Tunica 44 2 12 2 Union 62 4 18 3 Walthall 46 0 0 0 Warren 133 4 34 2 Washington 123 4 5 1 Wayne 39 0 3 0 Webster 22 1 0 0 Wilkinson 78 9 5 2 Winston 83 0 0 0 Yalobusha 73 1 24 1 Yazoo 190 2 7 0 Total 11,432 528 1,489 254

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.