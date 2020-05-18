Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

136 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 11,432 total cases with 528 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 136 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 11,432 with 528 deaths.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams17315398
Alcorn12100
Amite46060
Attala2487647
Benton13010
Bolivar12910164
Calhoun584234
Carroll1107456
Chickasaw11612328
Choctaw23200
Claiborne49010
Clarke10213145
Clay79300
Coahoma79300
Copiah204200
Covington108010
Desoto3915121
Forrest442276915
Franklin21120
George17100
Greene7100
Grenada602142
Hancock811063
Harrison216611
Hinds772227213
Holmes29820519
Humphreys465123
Itawamba797336
Jackson28713394
Jasper114310
Jefferson37000
Jefferson Davis68231
Jones3429424
Kemper1029255
Lafayette1093370
Lamar175432
Lauderdale5894615628
Lawrence78010
Leake361640
Lee93470
Leflore200225111
Lincoln218186814
Lowndes126694
Madison543178911
Marion898142
Marshall67320
Monroe220239220
Montgomery72100
Neshoba423244813
Newton192320
Noxubee1403143
Oktibbeha1056284
Panola50200
Pearl River19526428
Perry36200
Pike17811146
Pontotoc25230
Prentiss363223
Quitman21000
Rankin287650
Scott5328111
Sharkey6000
Simpson78040
Smith1157284
Stone24000
Sunflower68300
Tallahatchie21100
Tate55020
Tippah691100
Tishomingo14010
Tunica442122
Union624183
Walthall46000
Warren1334342
Washington123451
Wayne39030
Webster22100
Wilkinson78952
Winston83000
Yalobusha731241
Yazoo190270
Total11,4325281,489254

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories