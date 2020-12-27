1,365 new coronavirus cases, 41 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,365 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 41 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 206,388 with 4,606 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Four deaths occurred between December 22 and December 24 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Hinds2
Rankin1
Warren1

37 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 4 and December 23, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Chickasaw1
Clarke1
Desoto1
Grenada1
Harrison3
Itawamba1
Jones1
Lafayette1
Lamar2
Lee3
Madison1
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Neshoba1
Panola1
Pontotoc2
Simpson1
Smith1
Tallahatchie1
Union2
Walthall1
Warren1
Washington2
Wayne2
Wilkinson1
Winston2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Monday, December 28.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams175457
Alcorn205740
Amite82120
Attala166044
Benton64720
Bolivar325295
Calhoun110616
Carroll91117
Chickasaw153036
Choctaw48610
Claiborne69018
Clarke115558
Clay126830
Coahoma190151
Copiah212743
Covington176566
De Soto14005133
Forrest504195
Franklin5597
George167434
Greene95725
Grenada192161
Hancock189953
Harrison10204142
Hinds13461250
Holmes154764
Humphreys70422
Issaquena1464
Itawamba217250
Jackson8419151
Jasper131925
Jefferson45914
Jefferson Davis73822
Jones497996
Kemper64219
Lafayette411777
Lamar391858
Lauderdale4720168
Lawrence90616
Leake195249
Lee7316114
Leflore254298
Lincoln244974
Lowndes412885
Madison6859129
Marion169959
Marshall282363
Monroe283385
Montgomery95331
Neshoba2889138
Newton154232
Noxubee90020
Oktibbeha324270
Panola305569
Pearl River240879
Perry82830
Pike212165
Pontotoc303540
Prentiss201041
Quitman5907
Rankin8350157
Scott205238
Sharkey37917
Simpson193461
Smith97719
Stone111818
Sunflower232059
Tallahatchie118130
Tate231656
Tippah190340
Tishomingo151751
Tunica72019
Union265536
Walthall96034
Warren251877
Washington4110114
Wayne159427
Webster69818
Wilkinson51223
Winston177546
Yalobusha95731
Yazoo203150
Total206,3884,606

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

