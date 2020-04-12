Breaking News
139 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 2,781 total cases with 96 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 139 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,781 with 96 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 139
  • New deaths reported today: 3

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams5112
Alcorn7
Amite1211
Attala20
Benton5
Bolivar6832
Calhoun181
Carroll7
Chickasaw2421
Choctaw101
Claiborne6
Clarke1312
Clay18
Coahoma381
Copiah31
Covington14
Desoto17121
Forrest9522
Franklin10
George7
Greene2
Grenada10
Hancock4052
Harrison11052
Hinds24724
Holmes443
Humphreys91
Itawamba9
Jackson14051
Jasper14
Jefferson41
Jefferson Davis5
Jones332
Kemper14
Lafayette291
Lamar321
Lauderdale13584
Lawrence6
Leake27
Lee434
Leflore4542
Lincoln4642
Lowndes24
Madison10322
Marion211
Marshall332
Monroe3622
Montgomery141
Neshoba31
Newton101
Noxubee6
Oktibbeha3712
Panola222
Pearl River8372
Perry181
Pike5411
Pontotoc151
Prentiss131
Quitman12
Rankin992
Scott541
Sharkey3
Simpson7
Smith2411
Stone10
Sunflower351
Tallahatchie3
Tate24
Tippah4361
Tishomingo2
Tunica2111
Union711
Walthall18
Warren141
Washington5322
Wayne8
Webster141
Wilkinson4531
Winston19
Yalobusha14
Yazoo631
Total2,7819653

Click here for more information from MSDH.

