139 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 2,781 total cases with 96 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 139 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,781 with 96 deaths.

New cases reported today: 139

New deaths reported today: 3

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 51 1 2 Alcorn 7 Amite 12 1 1 Attala 20 Benton 5 Bolivar 68 3 2 Calhoun 18 1 Carroll 7 Chickasaw 24 2 1 Choctaw 10 1 Claiborne 6 Clarke 13 1 2 Clay 18 Coahoma 38 1 Copiah 31 Covington 14 Desoto 171 2 1 Forrest 95 2 2 Franklin 10 George 7 Greene 2 Grenada 10 Hancock 40 5 2 Harrison 110 5 2 Hinds 247 2 4 Holmes 44 3 Humphreys 9 1 Itawamba 9 Jackson 140 5 1 Jasper 14 Jefferson 4 1 Jefferson Davis 5 Jones 33 2 Kemper 14 Lafayette 29 1 Lamar 32 1 Lauderdale 135 8 4 Lawrence 6 Leake 27 Lee 43 4 Leflore 45 4 2 Lincoln 46 4 2 Lowndes 24 Madison 103 2 2 Marion 21 1 Marshall 33 2 Monroe 36 2 2 Montgomery 14 1 Neshoba 31 Newton 10 1 Noxubee 6 Oktibbeha 37 1 2 Panola 22 2 Pearl River 83 7 2 Perry 18 1 Pike 54 1 1 Pontotoc 15 1 Prentiss 13 1 Quitman 12 Rankin 99 2 Scott 54 1 Sharkey 3 Simpson 7 Smith 24 1 1 Stone 10 Sunflower 35 1 Tallahatchie 3 Tate 24 Tippah 43 6 1 Tishomingo 2 Tunica 21 1 1 Union 7 1 1 Walthall 18 Warren 14 1 Washington 53 2 2 Wayne 8 Webster 14 1 Wilkinson 45 3 1 Winston 19 Yalobusha 14 Yazoo 63 1 Total 2,781 96 53

