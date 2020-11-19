1,395 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,395 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 138,791 with 3,619 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eighteen deaths occurred on November 13 and November 18 in the counties below.

County Total Attala 1 Covington 1 DeSoto 1 Greene 2 Hancock 1 Hinds 2 Jackson 1 Lafayette 1 Lauderdale 1 Lee 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Panola 1 Rankin 1 Winston 1

1 COVID-19 related death occurred October 1, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Tippah 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1296 48 64 14 Alcorn 1398 23 88 10 Amite 476 14 15 2 Attala 1019 30 101 21 Benton 476 17 44 9 Bolivar 2315 83 222 30 Calhoun 696 13 25 4 Carroll 671 14 45 9 Chickasaw 993 32 47 14 Choctaw 289 7 1 0 Claiborne 570 16 43 9 Clarke 859 53 93 27 Clay 827 26 20 3 Coahoma 1429 40 126 11 Copiah 1551 39 72 9 Covington 1122 34 67 15 De Soto 9232 93 102 20 Forrest 3517 85 176 41 Franklin 299 4 4 1 George 1182 23 36 6 Greene 567 22 40 6 Grenada 1327 44 114 21 Hancock 1098 37 59 9 Harrison 6604 104 314 35 Hinds 9261 189 497 81 Holmes 1214 60 102 20 Humphreys 509 18 32 7 Issaquena 108 4 0 0 Itawamba 1410 33 89 17 Jackson 5892 112 114 12 Jasper 785 21 1 0 Jefferson 328 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 523 16 9 1 Jones 3337 87 188 38 Kemper 392 15 41 9 Lafayette 2968 46 123 28 Lamar 2656 48 43 12 Lauderdale 3164 142 301 76 Lawrence 674 14 26 2 Leake 1286 43 42 7 Lee 4622 91 195 39 Leflore 1965 89 195 47 Lincoln 1746 64 162 36 Lowndes 2179 62 115 33 Madison 4462 99 250 46 Marion 1066 46 92 15 Marshall 2004 41 58 13 Monroe 1827 77 172 52 Montgomery 696 25 53 9 Neshoba 2113 111 141 39 Newton 1006 29 41 10 Noxubee 671 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2317 58 193 31 Panola 2020 47 59 9 Pearl River 1363 66 99 23 Perry 622 24 20 7 Pike 1564 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1858 26 19 2 Prentiss 1349 25 76 6 Quitman 462 6 0 0 Rankin 5038 94 185 25 Scott 1438 29 29 3 Sharkey 296 16 43 8 Simpson 1383 53 122 19 Smith 670 16 55 8 Stone 663 14 58 9 Sunflower 1836 54 84 15 Tallahatchie 933 27 29 7 Tate 1553 47 68 18 Tippah 1157 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1020 41 96 26 Tunica 588 19 15 2 Union 1525 25 46 11 Walthall 728 27 67 13 Warren 1681 56 125 26 Washington 2981 106 * 181 39 Wayne 1135 22 59 10 Webster 408 14 52 11 Wilkinson 365 22 20 5 Winston 1076 24 46 11 Yalobusha 652 26 80 18 Yazoo 1433 36 137 14 Total 138,791 3,619 7,256 1,389

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

