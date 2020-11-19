1,395 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,395 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 138,791 with 3,619 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eighteen deaths occurred on November 13 and November 18 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Attala1
Covington1
DeSoto1
Greene2
Hancock1
Hinds2
Jackson1
Lafayette1
Lauderdale1
Lee1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Panola1
Rankin1
Winston1

1 COVID-19 related death occurred October 1, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Tippah1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1296486414
Alcorn1398238810
Amite47614152
Attala10193010121
Benton47617449
Bolivar23158322230
Calhoun69613254
Carroll67114459
Chickasaw993324714
Choctaw289710
Claiborne57016439
Clarke859539327
Clay82726203
Coahoma14294012611
Copiah155139729
Covington1122346715
De Soto92329310220
Forrest35178517641
Franklin299441
George118223366
Greene56722406
Grenada13274411421
Hancock109837599
Harrison660410431435
Hinds926118949781
Holmes12146010220
Humphreys50918327
Issaquena108400
Itawamba1410338917
Jackson589211211412
Jasper7852110
Jefferson32811133
Jefferson Davis5231691
Jones33378718838
Kemper39215419
Lafayette29684612328
Lamar2656484312
Lauderdale316414230176
Lawrence67414262
Leake128643427
Lee46229119539
Leflore19658919547
Lincoln17466416236
Lowndes21796211533
Madison44629925046
Marion1066469215
Marshall2004415813
Monroe18277717252
Montgomery69625539
Neshoba211311114139
Newton1006294110
Noxubee67117214
Oktibbeha23175819331
Panola202047599
Pearl River1363669923
Perry62224207
Pike1564589827
Pontotoc185826192
Prentiss134925766
Quitman462600
Rankin50389418525
Scott143829293
Sharkey29616438
Simpson13835312219
Smith67016558
Stone66314589
Sunflower1836548415
Tallahatchie93327297
Tate1553476818
Tippah115730614
Tishomingo1020419626
Tunica58819152
Union1525254611
Walthall728276713
Warren16815612526
Washington2981106 *18139
Wayne1135225910
Webster408145211
Wilkinson36522205
Winston1076244611
Yalobusha652268018
Yazoo14333613714
Total138,7913,6197,2561,389

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

