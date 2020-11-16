14 employees, 11 students test positive for coronavirus in Pearl School District

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl Public School District reported 14 employees and 11 students tested positive for the coronavirus during the week of November 10 through 16.

Based on contact tracing to school-related sources, one elementary class and seven other students across the district have been quarantined.

Officials with the district said students and staff are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing outside of school.

