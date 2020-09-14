145 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 145 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Nine additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 90,018 with 2,706 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

* Nine COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 26 and September 4, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total Hinds 2 Holmes 1 Madison 1 Marion 1 Newton 1 Noxubee 1 Scott 1 Warren 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 863 32 47 12 Alcorn 732 9 18 2 Amite 291 10 14 2 Attala 619 25 90 20 Benton 206 1 2 0 Bolivar 1708 60 166 22 Calhoun 502 12 25 4 Carroll 303 12 45 9 Chickasaw 624 24 43 13 Choctaw 174 5 3 0 Claiborne 447 16 43 9 Clarke 508 37 57 15 Clay 547 16 14 1 Coahoma 1073 24 79 2 Copiah 1137 33 46 4 Covington 776 19 22 4 De Soto 5173 53 63 13 Forrest 2281 68 170 40 Franklin 182 3 3 1 George 729 13 27 6 Greene 326 16 36 6 Grenada 1014 33 104 19 Hancock 540 20 9 4 Harrison 3625 69 237 29 Hinds 6820 151 394 62 Holmes 1075 57 100 20 Humphreys 364 15 21 6 Issaquena 99 3 0 0 Itawamba 692 20 72 16 Jackson 3297 66 75 7 Jasper 526 13 1 0 Jefferson 232 9 12 3 Jefferson Davis 315 10 3 1 Jones 2298 76 179 36 Kemper 281 15 39 9 Lafayette 1958 39 122 28 Lamar 1536 33 25 11 Lauderdale 1952 119 250 69 Lawrence 421 12 26 2 Leake 925 33 17 0 Lee 2472 64 153 30 Leflore 1322 79 189 45 Lincoln 1025 52 142 32 Lowndes 1365 56 96 32 Madison 3136 85 238 45 Marion 823 30 73 9 Marshall 1052 14 31 6 Monroe 1146 65 162 50 Montgomery 438 19 47 9 Neshoba 1497 102 111 37 Newton 732 22 34 7 Noxubee 539 15 19 4 Oktibbeha 1694 47 191 31 Panola 1367 26 13 2 Pearl River 823 49 71 20 Perry 374 15 11 2 Pike 1185 48 80 21 Pontotoc 1168 15 7 1 Prentiss 742 17 48 3 Quitman 354 5 0 0 Rankin 3075 72 153 18 Scott 1141 24 17 3 Sharkey 250 11 43 8 Simpson 994 40 104 18 Smith 511 13 54 8 Stone 343 11 50 7 Sunflower 1338 42 63 11 Tallahatchie 703 16 24 2 Tate 914 36 32 12 Tippah 611 16 5 0 Tishomingo 629 34 96 24 Tunica 463 13 12 2 Union 952 23 46 11 Walthall 579 24 67 13 Warren 1354 48 113 23 Washington 2126 71 110 23 Wayne 863 21 59 10 Webster 323 13 52 11 Wilkinson 290 17 20 5 Winston 717 19 40 11 Yalobusha 405 13 35 7 Yazoo 1012 23 46 6 Total 90,018 2,706 5,656 1,126

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

