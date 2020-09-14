Severe Weather Tools

145 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 145 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Nine additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 90,018 with 2,706 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
NA0

Nine COVID-19 related deaths occurred between August 26 and September 4, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Hinds2
Holmes1
Madison1
Marion1
Newton1
Noxubee1
Scott1
Warren1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams863324712
Alcorn7329182
Amite29110142
Attala619259020
Benton206120
Bolivar17086016622
Calhoun50212254
Carroll30312459
Chickasaw624244313
Choctaw174530
Claiborne44716439
Clarke508375715
Clay54716141
Coahoma107324792
Copiah113733464
Covington77619224
De Soto5173536313
Forrest22816817040
Franklin182331
George72913276
Greene32616366
Grenada10143310419
Hancock5402094
Harrison36256923729
Hinds682015139462
Holmes10755710020
Humphreys36415216
Issaquena99300
Itawamba692207216
Jackson329766757
Jasper5261310
Jefferson2329123
Jefferson Davis3151031
Jones22987617936
Kemper28115399
Lafayette19583912228
Lamar1536332511
Lauderdale195211925069
Lawrence42112262
Leake92533170
Lee24726415330
Leflore13227918945
Lincoln10255214232
Lowndes1365569632
Madison31368523845
Marion82330739
Marshall105214316
Monroe11466516250
Montgomery43819479
Neshoba149710211137
Newton73222347
Noxubee53915194
Oktibbeha16944719131
Panola136726132
Pearl River823497120
Perry37415112
Pike1185488021
Pontotoc11681571
Prentiss74217483
Quitman354500
Rankin30757215318
Scott114124173
Sharkey25011438
Simpson9944010418
Smith51113548
Stone34311507
Sunflower1338426311
Tallahatchie70316242
Tate914363212
Tippah6111650
Tishomingo629349624
Tunica46313122
Union952234611
Walthall579246713
Warren13544811323
Washington21267111023
Wayne863215910
Webster323135211
Wilkinson29017205
Winston717194011
Yalobusha40513357
Yazoo101223466
Total90,0182,7065,6561,126

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

