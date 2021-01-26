1,452 new coronavirus cases, 75 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,452 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 75 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 266,589 with 5,852 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Forty-nine deaths occurred between January 15 and January 25, 2021 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn1
Attala1
Bolivar1
Forrest1
Grenada1
Hancock1
Harrison4
Hinds4
Humphreys1
Jackson3
Jones1
Lauderdale4
Lee1
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Lowndes3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall2
Monroe1
Neshoba3
Newton1
Pike1
Rankin2
Scott4
Sunflower1
Union1
Walthall1
Wayne1

26 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 26, 2020 and January 21, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Amite1
Chickasaw1
Desoto4
George1
Harrison4
Hinds1
Jones1
Lee1
Madison1
Neshoba1
Oktibbeha3
Pike2
Scott2
Sunflower1
Tippah1
Wayne1
Amite1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2162717215
Alcorn27405512920
Amite102727547
Attala19746517336
Benton869234510
Bolivar416411022531
Calhoun142022284
Carroll106922489
Chickasaw1902455315
Choctaw6401310
Claiborne90125459
Clarke14876212230
Clay168637273
Coahoma25245512911
Copiah251549799
Covington22487313639
De Soto1792819511324
Forrest626012522450
Franklin71017404
George206440597
Greene114929526
Grenada22467315432
Hancock3009636914
Harrison1451021248265
Hinds17030337795122
Holmes17256810320
Humphreys85625338
Issaquena161600
Itawamba27126312522
Jackson1105419322630
Jasper183138362
Jefferson57321405
Jefferson Davis8933081
Jones685312021741
Kemper81220459
Lafayette526910118854
Lamar5087655313
Lauderdale616119643094
Lawrence107917272
Leake2389678914
Lee910914721541
Leflore313211023452
Lincoln30838917337
Lowndes558212325659
Madison866317135969
Marion22827415824
Marshall3601726415
Monroe372711118955
Montgomery112936549
Neshoba351615819856
Newton2014478615
Noxubee114526356
Oktibbeha41158521536
Panola38988110213
Pearl River352710615833
Perry105931217
Pike27298412534
Pontotoc380460787
Prentiss2554549915
Quitman716900
Rankin1131522339060
Scott264055859
Sharkey45717438
Simpson24487215720
Smith131926608
Stone1536258414
Sunflower29427711719
Tallahatchie158035507
Tate2818628019
Tippah2515511158
Tishomingo19636110227
Tunica89621182
Union36016513121
Walthall1154386813
Warren371610316938
Washington496512518939
Wayne2163366911
Webster980245811
Wilkinson60125245
Winston20827111637
Yalobusha1249358222
Yazoo25845613918
Total266,5985,85210,1391,886

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories