1,452 new coronavirus cases, 75 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,452 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 75 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 266,589 with 5,852 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Forty-nine deaths occurred between January 15 and January 25, 2021 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|1
|Attala
|1
|Bolivar
|1
|Forrest
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|4
|Hinds
|4
|Humphreys
|1
|Jackson
|3
|Jones
|1
|Lauderdale
|4
|Lee
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Lowndes
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Neshoba
|3
|Newton
|1
|Pike
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Scott
|4
|Sunflower
|1
|Union
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Wayne
|1
26 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 26, 2020 and January 21, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Amite
|1
|Chickasaw
|1
|Desoto
|4
|George
|1
|Harrison
|4
|Hinds
|1
|Jones
|1
|Lee
|1
|Madison
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Oktibbeha
|3
|Pike
|2
|Scott
|2
|Sunflower
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Amite
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2162
|71
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2740
|55
|129
|20
|Amite
|1027
|27
|54
|7
|Attala
|1974
|65
|173
|36
|Benton
|869
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|4164
|110
|225
|31
|Calhoun
|1420
|22
|28
|4
|Carroll
|1069
|22
|48
|9
|Chickasaw
|1902
|45
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|640
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|901
|25
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1487
|62
|122
|30
|Clay
|1686
|37
|27
|3
|Coahoma
|2524
|55
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2515
|49
|79
|9
|Covington
|2248
|73
|136
|39
|De Soto
|17928
|195
|113
|24
|Forrest
|6260
|125
|224
|50
|Franklin
|710
|17
|40
|4
|George
|2064
|40
|59
|7
|Greene
|1149
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2246
|73
|154
|32
|Hancock
|3009
|63
|69
|14
|Harrison
|14510
|212
|482
|65
|Hinds
|17030
|337
|795
|122
|Holmes
|1725
|68
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|856
|25
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|161
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2712
|63
|125
|22
|Jackson
|11054
|193
|226
|30
|Jasper
|1831
|38
|36
|2
|Jefferson
|573
|21
|40
|5
|Jefferson Davis
|893
|30
|8
|1
|Jones
|6853
|120
|217
|41
|Kemper
|812
|20
|45
|9
|Lafayette
|5269
|101
|188
|54
|Lamar
|5087
|65
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6161
|196
|430
|94
|Lawrence
|1079
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2389
|67
|89
|14
|Lee
|9109
|147
|215
|41
|Leflore
|3132
|110
|234
|52
|Lincoln
|3083
|89
|173
|37
|Lowndes
|5582
|123
|256
|59
|Madison
|8663
|171
|359
|69
|Marion
|2282
|74
|158
|24
|Marshall
|3601
|72
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3727
|111
|189
|55
|Montgomery
|1129
|36
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3516
|158
|198
|56
|Newton
|2014
|47
|86
|15
|Noxubee
|1145
|26
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4115
|85
|215
|36
|Panola
|3898
|81
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3527
|106
|158
|33
|Perry
|1059
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2729
|84
|125
|34
|Pontotoc
|3804
|60
|78
|7
|Prentiss
|2554
|54
|99
|15
|Quitman
|716
|9
|0
|0
|Rankin
|11315
|223
|390
|60
|Scott
|2640
|55
|85
|9
|Sharkey
|457
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2448
|72
|157
|20
|Smith
|1319
|26
|60
|8
|Stone
|1536
|25
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|2942
|77
|117
|19
|Tallahatchie
|1580
|35
|50
|7
|Tate
|2818
|62
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2515
|51
|115
|8
|Tishomingo
|1963
|61
|102
|27
|Tunica
|896
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3601
|65
|131
|21
|Walthall
|1154
|38
|68
|13
|Warren
|3716
|103
|169
|38
|Washington
|4965
|125
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2163
|36
|69
|11
|Webster
|980
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|601
|25
|24
|5
|Winston
|2082
|71
|116
|37
|Yalobusha
|1249
|35
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2584
|56
|139
|18
|Total
|266,598
|5,852
|10,139
|1,886
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.