1,457 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,457 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 253,932 with 5,524 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Three deaths occurred between January 16 and January 17 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Panola
|1
|Stone
|1
|Wayne
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2058
|70
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2640
|53
|128
|20
|Amite
|980
|25
|54
|7
|Attala
|1937
|59
|173
|34
|Benton
|818
|23
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3978
|108
|225
|31
|Calhoun
|1361
|21
|27
|4
|Carroll
|1045
|21
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1839
|44
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|605
|13
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|866
|25
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1389
|60
|110
|30
|Clay
|1594
|33
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2337
|54
|128
|11
|Copiah
|2419
|49
|75
|9
|Covington
|2130
|71
|135
|39
|De Soto
|17197
|175
|111
|22
|Forrest
|5992
|119
|224
|50
|Franklin
|666
|15
|40
|4
|George
|1993
|38
|59
|7
|Greene
|1102
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2184
|70
|155
|32
|Hancock
|2734
|59
|69
|14
|Harrison
|13502
|193
|477
|61
|Hinds
|16280
|322
|783
|113
|Holmes
|1687
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|830
|24
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|159
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2629
|59
|125
|22
|Jackson
|10407
|183
|217
|29
|Jasper
|1708
|35
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|543
|19
|30
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|848
|25
|8
|1
|Jones
|6375
|110
|217
|41
|Kemper
|772
|20
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4966
|92
|188
|54
|Lamar
|4875
|65
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|5873
|180
|411
|89
|Lawrence
|1026
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2311
|64
|90
|14
|Lee
|8819
|141
|214
|41
|Leflore
|3004
|105
|234
|51
|Lincoln
|2976
|85
|171
|36
|Lowndes
|5381
|116
|247
|55
|Madison
|8262
|162
|354
|68
|Marion
|2120
|72
|157
|23
|Marshall
|3426
|65
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3543
|105
|189
|54
|Montgomery
|1096
|34
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3383
|152
|196
|56
|Newton
|1928
|42
|86
|14
|Noxubee
|1105
|22
|34
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3938
|80
|214
|36
|Panola
|3707
|79
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3297
|99
|158
|33
|Perry
|1022
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2635
|77
|119
|34
|Pontotoc
|3653
|53
|64
|5
|Prentiss
|2456
|52
|99
|15
|Quitman
|691
|8
|0
|0
|Rankin
|10749
|211
|385
|58
|Scott
|2466
|45
|39
|4
|Sharkey
|430
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2357
|67
|157
|19
|Smith
|1208
|23
|59
|8
|Stone
|1436
|21
|84
|11
|Sunflower
|2849
|69
|117
|16
|Tallahatchie
|1410
|34
|49
|7
|Tate
|2724
|62
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2417
|50
|108
|7
|Tishomingo
|1863
|59
|101
|27
|Tunica
|867
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3447
|60
|125
|21
|Walthall
|1123
|36
|67
|13
|Warren
|3534
|98
|168
|38
|Washington
|4800
|123
|189
|39
|Wayne
|2013
|31
|69
|11
|Webster
|924
|24
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|584
|25
|24
|5
|Winston
|2005
|64
|114
|33
|Yalobusha
|1170
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2459
|55
|139
|18
|Total
|253,932
|5,524
|9,944
|1,829
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
