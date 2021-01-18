1,457 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,457 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with three additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 253,932 with 5,524 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Three deaths occurred between January 16 and January 17 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Panola1
Stone1
Wayne1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2058707215
Alcorn26405312820
Amite98025547
Attala19375917334
Benton818234510
Bolivar397810822531
Calhoun136121274
Carroll104521479
Chickasaw1839445315
Choctaw6051310
Claiborne86625459
Clarke13896011030
Clay159433243
Coahoma23375412811
Copiah241949759
Covington21307113539
De Soto1719717511122
Forrest599211922450
Franklin66615404
George199338597
Greene110229526
Grenada21847015532
Hancock2734596914
Harrison1350219347761
Hinds16280322783113
Holmes16876710320
Humphreys83024338
Issaquena159600
Itawamba26295912522
Jackson1040718321729
Jasper170835352
Jefferson54319304
Jefferson Davis8482581
Jones637511021741
Kemper77220449
Lafayette49669218854
Lamar4875655213
Lauderdale587318041189
Lawrence102617272
Leake2311649014
Lee881914121441
Leflore300410523451
Lincoln29768517136
Lowndes538111624755
Madison826216235468
Marion21207215723
Marshall3426656415
Monroe354310518954
Montgomery109634549
Neshoba338315219656
Newton1928428614
Noxubee110522344
Oktibbeha39388021436
Panola37077910213
Pearl River32979915833
Perry102231217
Pike26357711934
Pontotoc365353645
Prentiss2456529915
Quitman691800
Rankin1074921138558
Scott246645394
Sharkey43017438
Simpson23576715719
Smith120823598
Stone1436218411
Sunflower28496911716
Tallahatchie141034497
Tate2724628019
Tippah2417501087
Tishomingo18635910127
Tunica86721182
Union34476012521
Walthall1123366713
Warren35349816838
Washington480012318939
Wayne2013316911
Webster924245811
Wilkinson58425245
Winston20056411433
Yalobusha1170348222
Yazoo24595513918
Total253,9325,5249,9441,829

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

