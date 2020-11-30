1,485 new coronavirus cases, one additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,485 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with one additional death.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 153,270 with 3,807 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. This death occurred November 28 in the county below.
|County
|Total
|Panola
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1444
|51
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1548
|28
|88
|13
|Amite
|558
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1175
|34
|124
|23
|Benton
|499
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2429
|84
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|781
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|740
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1090
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|350
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|589
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|930
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|934
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1519
|43
|127
|11
|Copiah
|1670
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1279
|39
|69
|16
|De Soto
|10332
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|3882
|86
|185
|41
|Franklin
|353
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1264
|25
|47
|6
|Greene
|612
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1428
|45
|117
|21
|Hancock
|1236
|40
|67
|11
|Harrison
|7244
|111
|348
|37
|Hinds
|10190
|199
|545
|82
|Holmes
|1323
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|547
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|120
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1561
|35
|91
|17
|Jackson
|6521
|124
|183
|19
|Jasper
|848
|22
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|364
|11
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|588
|17
|8
|1
|Jones
|3677
|88
|188
|38
|Kemper
|447
|18
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3349
|52
|150
|32
|Lamar
|2966
|50
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3575
|147
|323
|79
|Lawrence
|734
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1394
|44
|42
|7
|Lee
|5236
|95
|200
|39
|Leflore
|2077
|91
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|1948
|65
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2438
|64
|116
|34
|Madison
|4964
|107
|294
|53
|Marion
|1186
|46
|105
|15
|Marshall
|2212
|50
|58
|15
|Monroe
|2039
|78
|176
|52
|Montgomery
|758
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2241
|118
|156
|43
|Newton
|1080
|29
|44
|10
|Noxubee
|725
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2513
|62
|193
|31
|Panola
|2296
|53
|60
|11
|Pearl River
|1541
|68
|103
|23
|Perry
|681
|26
|20
|7
|Pike
|1647
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|2029
|29
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1495
|31
|87
|10
|Quitman
|497
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5805
|103
|224
|31
|Scott
|1579
|30
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|323
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1519
|53
|138
|19
|Smith
|728
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|800
|15
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1925
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|977
|27
|31
|7
|Tate
|1770
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1280
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1108
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|623
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1710
|26
|46
|11
|Walthall
|772
|29
|67
|13
|Warren
|1787
|57
|125
|26
|Washington
|3241
|108
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1206
|23
|59
|10
|Webster
|464
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|404
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1245
|26
|64
|13
|Yalobusha
|723
|28
|80
|19
|Yazoo
|1588
|40
|137
|15
|Total
|153,270
|3,807
|7,709
|1,447
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘He was just crying’: Doctor in PPE hugs elderly COVID-19 patient who was missing wife on Thanksgiving
- Biden, Harris to receive first intelligence briefing Monday
- Mississippi reaches new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
- Salvation Army opens 2020 Angel Tree toy shop
- American Red Cross to host holiday blood drive on Thursday