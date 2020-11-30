1,485 new coronavirus cases, one additional death in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,485 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with one additional death.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 153,270 with 3,807 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. This death occurred November 28 in the county below.

CountyTotal
Panola1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1444516414
Alcorn1548288813
Amite55814152
Attala11753412423
Benton499184410
Bolivar24298422230
Calhoun78113254
Carroll74015459
Chickasaw1090324814
Choctaw350710
Claiborne58916439
Clarke930539327
Clay93427203
Coahoma15194312711
Copiah167040719
Covington1279396916
De Soto1033210410320
Forrest38828618541
Franklin353541
George126425476
Greene61222406
Grenada14284511721
Hancock1236406711
Harrison724411134837
Hinds1019019954582
Holmes13236110220
Humphreys54719338
Issaquena120400
Itawamba1561359117
Jackson652112418319
Jasper8482210
Jefferson36411153
Jefferson Davis5881781
Jones36778818838
Kemper44718419
Lafayette33495215032
Lamar2966504312
Lauderdale357514732379
Lawrence73414262
Leake139444427
Lee52369520039
Leflore20779119648
Lincoln19486516636
Lowndes24386411634
Madison496410729453
Marion11864610515
Marshall2212505815
Monroe20397817652
Montgomery75825539
Neshoba224111815643
Newton1080294410
Noxubee72517214
Oktibbeha25136219331
Panola2296536011
Pearl River15416810323
Perry68126207
Pike1647589827
Pontotoc202929192
Prentiss1495318710
Quitman497700
Rankin580510322431
Scott157930303
Sharkey32317438
Simpson15195313819
Smith72816558
Stone80015589
Sunflower1925558415
Tallahatchie97727317
Tate1770517118
Tippah128030614
Tishomingo1108429626
Tunica62319152
Union1710264611
Walthall772296713
Warren17875712526
Washington324110818739
Wayne1206235910
Webster464145211
Wilkinson40422205
Winston1245266413
Yalobusha723288019
Yazoo15884013715
Total153,2703,8077,7091,447

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

