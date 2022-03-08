JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 149 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 8.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,966 with 12,206 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
as of March 3
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 3
|Adams
|7119
|141
|103
|22
|Alcorn
|9897
|153
|132
|20
|Amite
|3223
|68
|58
|10
|Attala
|5253
|111
|207
|38
|Benton
|2264
|49
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9238
|177
|275
|34
|Calhoun
|4632
|70
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2556
|50
|58
|12
|Chickasaw
|5581
|96
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2213
|33
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2138
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4207
|106
|131
|32
|Clay
|4936
|98
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6432
|121
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7102
|114
|110
|15
|Covington
|7056
|109
|187
|41
|De Soto
|49914
|540
|130
|27
|Forrest
|21908
|307
|370
|66
|Franklin
|1922
|38
|47
|5
|George
|7120
|86
|98
|9
|Greene
|3179
|56
|81
|7
|Grenada
|5497
|128
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12154
|150
|146
|23
|Harrison
|53345
|652
|748
|88
|Hinds
|51981
|775
|882
|141
|Holmes
|4440
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2007
|44
|39
|10
|Issaquena
|261
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7359
|143
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36768
|450
|418
|47
|Jasper
|4814
|75
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1469
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2844
|53
|15
|1
|Jones
|21107
|287
|349
|47
|Kemper
|2164
|47
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|15115
|177
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17320
|160
|71
|12
|Lauderdale
|18719
|359
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3572
|56
|28
|2
|Leake
|6383
|115
|103
|17
|Lee
|26559
|294
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7293
|167
|276
|60
|Lincoln
|8269
|156
|216
|45
|Lowndes
|17463
|234
|305
|69
|Madison
|23911
|321
|421
|72
|Marion
|6940
|134
|172
|25
|Marshall
|9876
|172
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10952
|216
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2948
|75
|95
|15
|Neshoba
|10581
|235
|232
|61
|Newton
|5989
|97
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2715
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|11063
|158
|272
|40
|Panola
|10368
|167
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14979
|269
|273
|42
|Perry
|3033
|63
|43
|9
|Pike
|9571
|184
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10314
|141
|90
|13
|Prentiss
|8175
|103
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1559
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|36386
|478
|511
|69
|Scott
|6480
|118
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|950
|25
|48
|8
|Simpson
|6939
|146
|184
|20
|Smith
|4089
|67
|80
|8
|Stone
|5385
|70
|112
|14
|Sunflower
|5746
|120
|138
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3176
|60
|50
|7
|Tate
|7294
|140
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7296
|106
|119
|14
|Tishomingo
|6107
|122
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2510
|45
|20
|4
|Union
|9452
|118
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3580
|79
|71
|16
|Warren
|10184
|201
|177
|38
|Washington
|10248
|195
|246
|44
|Wayne
|5951
|84
|106
|13
|Webster
|3377
|69
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1792
|46
|25
|6
|Winston
|5199
|103
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4052
|56
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|8006
|103
|152
|20
|Total
|791,966
|12,206
|12,594
|2,175
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.