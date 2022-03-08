JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 149 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 8.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,966 with 12,206 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

as of March 3 Total LTC Facility Deaths

as of March 3 Adams 7119 141 103 22 Alcorn 9897 153 132 20 Amite 3223 68 58 10 Attala 5253 111 207 38 Benton 2264 49 47 10 Bolivar 9238 177 275 34 Calhoun 4632 70 44 7 Carroll 2556 50 58 12 Chickasaw 5581 96 63 15 Choctaw 2213 33 13 0 Claiborne 2138 46 45 9 Clarke 4207 106 131 32 Clay 4936 98 41 5 Coahoma 6432 121 138 14 Copiah 7102 114 110 15 Covington 7056 109 187 41 De Soto 49914 540 130 27 Forrest 21908 307 370 66 Franklin 1922 38 47 5 George 7120 86 98 9 Greene 3179 56 81 7 Grenada 5497 128 155 32 Hancock 12154 150 146 23 Harrison 53345 652 748 88 Hinds 51981 775 882 141 Holmes 4440 104 133 21 Humphreys 2007 44 39 10 Issaquena 261 9 0 0 Itawamba 7359 143 134 24 Jackson 36768 450 418 47 Jasper 4814 75 46 2 Jefferson 1469 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2844 53 15 1 Jones 21107 287 349 47 Kemper 2164 47 50 10 Lafayette 15115 177 202 57 Lamar 17320 160 71 12 Lauderdale 18719 359 499 108 Lawrence 3572 56 28 2 Leake 6383 115 103 17 Lee 26559 294 225 43 Leflore 7293 167 276 60 Lincoln 8269 156 216 45 Lowndes 17463 234 305 69 Madison 23911 321 421 72 Marion 6940 134 172 25 Marshall 9876 172 69 17 Monroe 10952 216 192 55 Montgomery 2948 75 95 15 Neshoba 10581 235 232 61 Newton 5989 97 89 16 Noxubee 2715 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 11063 158 272 40 Panola 10368 167 103 15 Pearl River 14979 269 273 42 Perry 3033 63 43 9 Pike 9571 184 178 44 Pontotoc 10314 141 90 13 Prentiss 8175 103 102 15 Quitman 1559 31 0 0 Rankin 36386 478 511 69 Scott 6480 118 120 19 Sharkey 950 25 48 8 Simpson 6939 146 184 20 Smith 4089 67 80 8 Stone 5385 70 112 14 Sunflower 5746 120 138 21 Tallahatchie 3176 60 50 7 Tate 7294 140 80 19 Tippah 7296 106 119 14 Tishomingo 6107 122 104 28 Tunica 2510 45 20 4 Union 9452 118 133 23 Walthall 3580 79 71 16 Warren 10184 201 177 38 Washington 10248 195 246 44 Wayne 5951 84 106 13 Webster 3377 69 66 14 Wilkinson 1792 46 25 6 Winston 5199 103 136 39 Yalobusha 4052 56 84 22 Yazoo 8006 103 152 20 Total 791,966 12,206 12,594 2,175

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.