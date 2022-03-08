JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 149 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 8.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,966 with 12,206 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
as of March 3		Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 3
Adams711914110322
Alcorn989715313220
Amite3223685810
Attala525311120738
Benton2264494710
Bolivar923817727534
Calhoun463270447
Carroll2556505812
Chickasaw5581966315
Choctaw221333130
Claiborne213846459
Clarke420710613132
Clay493698415
Coahoma643212113814
Copiah710211411015
Covington705610918741
De Soto4991454013027
Forrest2190830737066
Franklin192238475
George712086989
Greene317956817
Grenada549712815532
Hancock1215415014623
Harrison5334565274888
Hinds51981775882141
Holmes444010413321
Humphreys2007443910
Issaquena261900
Itawamba735914313424
Jackson3676845041847
Jasper481475462
Jefferson146937417
Jefferson Davis284453151
Jones2110728734947
Kemper2164475010
Lafayette1511517720257
Lamar173201607112
Lauderdale18719359499108
Lawrence357256282
Leake638311510317
Lee2655929422543
Leflore729316727660
Lincoln826915621645
Lowndes1746323430569
Madison2391132142172
Marion694013417225
Marshall98761726917
Monroe1095221619255
Montgomery2948759515
Neshoba1058123523261
Newton5989978916
Noxubee271548426
Oktibbeha1106315827240
Panola1036816710315
Pearl River1497926927342
Perry303363439
Pike957118417844
Pontotoc103141419013
Prentiss817510310215
Quitman15593100
Rankin3638647851169
Scott648011812019
Sharkey95025488
Simpson693914618420
Smith408967808
Stone53857011214
Sunflower574612013821
Tallahatchie317660507
Tate72941408019
Tippah729610611914
Tishomingo610712210428
Tunica251045204
Union945211813323
Walthall3580797116
Warren1018420117738
Washington1024819524644
Wayne59518410613
Webster3377696614
Wilkinson179246256
Winston519910313639
Yalobusha4052568422
Yazoo800610315220
Total791,96612,20612,5942,175

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.