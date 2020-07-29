1,505 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,505 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 55,804 with 1,563 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Copiah 1 Covington 1 Hinds 1 Jackson 1 Lafayette 1 Lauderdale 1 Lowndes 1 Pike 1 Rankin 2 Simpson 2 Sunflower 2 Walthall 1 Washington 1

* 4 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between May 10 and July 12, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Bolivar 1 Desoto 1 Leake 1 Sunflower 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 539 23 44 11 Alcorn 312 3 1 1 Amite 188 4 13 2 Attala 475 23 89 19 Benton 107 0 1 0 Bolivar 860 26 47 8 Calhoun 355 8 23 4 Carroll 236 11 45 9 Chickasaw 398 19 35 11 Choctaw 117 4 0 0 Claiborne 387 12 43 9 Clarke 284 25 19 9 Clay 355 13 2 1 Coahoma 593 7 2 0 Copiah 862 22 30 3 Covington 558 9 3 1 De Soto 2970 25 35 6 Forrest 1491 48 98 30 Franklin 95 2 3 1 George 378 5 1 0 Greene 211 10 35 6 Grenada 781 19 71 10 Hancock 298 14 8 4 Harrison 1944 27 122 13 Hinds 4838 94 224 40 Holmes 799 45 97 20 Humphreys 255 10 19 6 Issaquena 19 1 0 0 Itawamba 275 9 34 7 Jackson 1772 30 68 6 Jasper 356 7 1 0 Jefferson 178 5 3 0 Jefferson Davis 187 5 3 1 Jones 1635 56 162 35 Kemper 218 15 38 9 Lafayette 787 5 51 1 Lamar 1011 11 4 2 Lauderdale 1259 86 203 55 Lawrence 284 3 14 0 Leake 738 25 4 0 Lee 1069 28 66 15 Leflore 785 57 184 41 Lincoln 698 38 115 27 Lowndes 885 24 61 13 Madison 2167 50 168 23 Marion 550 16 15 2 Marshall 500 5 12 1 Monroe 620 49 126 41 Montgomery 258 3 0 0 Neshoba 1165 83 107 34 Newton 498 10 8 1 Noxubee 389 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 1011 31 152 19 Panola 826 10 5 1 Pearl River 452 35 53 14 Perry 196 7 0 0 Pike 781 30 62 14 Pontotoc 649 6 4 1 Prentiss 282 6 24 3 Quitman 195 1 0 0 Rankin 1988 27 86 8 Scott 941 17 15 3 Sharkey 122 1 6 1 Simpson 665 17 8 4 Smith 361 12 53 8 Stone 134 3 2 1 Sunflower 854 17 10 1 Tallahatchie 371 9 7 2 Tate 587 19 30 11 Tippah 264 11 0 0 Tishomingo 246 3 2 0 Tunica 209 4 12 2 Union 452 13 20 8 Walthall 416 16 54 8 Warren 897 24 58 10 Washington 1322 26 38 9 Wayne 708 21 54 8 Webster 175 11 52 10 Wilkinson 160 12 6 2 Winston 527 14 40 10 Yalobusha 298 10 35 7 Yazoo 726 11 21 2 Total 55,804 1,563 3,482 708

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

