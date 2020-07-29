1,505 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,505 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 55,804 with 1,563 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Copiah1
Covington1
Hinds1
Jackson1
Lafayette1
Lauderdale1
Lowndes1
Pike1
Rankin2
Simpson2
Sunflower2
Walthall1
Washington1

4 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between May 10 and July 12, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Desoto1
Leake1
Sunflower1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams539234411
Alcorn312311
Amite1884132
Attala475238919
Benton107010
Bolivar86026478
Calhoun3558234
Carroll23611459
Chickasaw398193511
Choctaw117400
Claiborne38712439
Clarke28425199
Clay3551321
Coahoma593720
Copiah86222303
Covington558931
De Soto297025356
Forrest1491489830
Franklin95231
George378510
Greene21110356
Grenada781197110
Hancock2981484
Harrison19442712213
Hinds48389422440
Holmes799459720
Humphreys25510196
Issaquena19100
Itawamba2759347
Jackson177230686
Jasper356710
Jefferson178530
Jefferson Davis187531
Jones16355616235
Kemper21815389
Lafayette7875511
Lamar10111142
Lauderdale12598620355
Lawrence2843140
Leake7382540
Lee1069286615
Leflore7855718441
Lincoln6983811527
Lowndes885246113
Madison21675016823
Marion55016152
Marshall5005121
Monroe6204912641
Montgomery258300
Neshoba11658310734
Newton4981081
Noxubee38910163
Oktibbeha10113115219
Panola8261051
Pearl River452355314
Perry196700
Pike781306214
Pontotoc649641
Prentiss2826243
Quitman195100
Rankin198827868
Scott94117153
Sharkey122161
Simpson6651784
Smith36112538
Stone134321
Sunflower85417101
Tallahatchie371972
Tate587193011
Tippah2641100
Tishomingo246320
Tunica2094122
Union45213208
Walthall41616548
Warren897245810
Washington132226389
Wayne70821548
Webster175115210
Wilkinson1601262
Winston527144010
Yalobusha29810357
Yazoo72611212
Total55,8041,5633,482708

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

