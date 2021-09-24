1,505 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,505 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 30 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 482,902 with 9,425 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams44161168818
Alcorn53729013020
Amite198452579
Attala32538718736
Benton1425354710
Bolivar611514423933
Calhoun266141437
Carroll1621375211
Chickasaw2870656115
Choctaw127026120
Claiborne126834469
Clarke28219013331
Clay296473415
Coahoma395710013412
Copiah43178710314
Covington41579214239
De Soto3061035812326
Forrest1316024028360
Franklin116728415
George471472679
Greene209045576
Grenada355610415632
Hancock75141127215
Harrison3306348853275
Hinds31021589848139
Holmes26218710920
Humphreys126637359
Issaquena192600
Itawamba444410013524
Jackson2368734828339
Jasper314162462
Jefferson91333417
Jefferson Davis16834291
Jones1340422723543
Kemper1386405010
Lafayette824113719956
Lamar102141305512
Lauderdale11601305481105
Lawrence206833272
Leake3975869616
Lee1490922022543
Leflore447614024055
Lincoln530313120440
Lowndes1044317627764
Madison1416627141572
Marion409910416224
Marshall61261236817
Monroe651416419155
Montgomery1724546410
Neshoba647520122459
Newton3708758715
Noxubee178939386
Oktibbeha696412426237
Panola625012610315
Pearl River909822121042
Perry199953249
Pike561313616739
Pontotoc6303938613
Prentiss44677910115
Quitman10392600
Rankin2134037048568
Scott45919611619
Sharkey63020458
Simpson433511216020
Smith250649728
Stone3508608714
Sunflower414810412420
Tallahatchie220450507
Tate43941018019
Tippah44648012014
Tishomingo33628910328
Tunica153334192
Union57418613223
Walthall2110586914
Warren646416417338
Washington710215019841
Wayne4330668013
Webster1965426714
Wilkinson101936256
Winston30469113039
Yalobusha2210478222
Yazoo42338614920
Total482,9029,42511,2092,069

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

