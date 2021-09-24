1,505 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,505 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 30 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 482,902 with 9,425 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4416 116 88 18 Alcorn 5372 90 130 20 Amite 1984 52 57 9 Attala 3253 87 187 36 Benton 1425 35 47 10 Bolivar 6115 144 239 33 Calhoun 2661 41 43 7 Carroll 1621 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2870 65 61 15 Choctaw 1270 26 12 0 Claiborne 1268 34 46 9 Clarke 2821 90 133 31 Clay 2964 73 41 5 Coahoma 3957 100 134 12 Copiah 4317 87 103 14 Covington 4157 92 142 39 De Soto 30610 358 123 26 Forrest 13160 240 283 60 Franklin 1167 28 41 5 George 4714 72 67 9 Greene 2090 45 57 6 Grenada 3556 104 156 32 Hancock 7514 112 72 15 Harrison 33063 488 532 75 Hinds 31021 589 848 139 Holmes 2621 87 109 20 Humphreys 1266 37 35 9 Issaquena 192 6 0 0 Itawamba 4444 100 135 24 Jackson 23687 348 283 39 Jasper 3141 62 46 2 Jefferson 913 33 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1683 42 9 1 Jones 13404 227 235 43 Kemper 1386 40 50 10 Lafayette 8241 137 199 56 Lamar 10214 130 55 12 Lauderdale 11601 305 481 105 Lawrence 2068 33 27 2 Leake 3975 86 96 16 Lee 14909 220 225 43 Leflore 4476 140 240 55 Lincoln 5303 131 204 40 Lowndes 10443 176 277 64 Madison 14166 271 415 72 Marion 4099 104 162 24 Marshall 6126 123 68 17 Monroe 6514 164 191 55 Montgomery 1724 54 64 10 Neshoba 6475 201 224 59 Newton 3708 75 87 15 Noxubee 1789 39 38 6 Oktibbeha 6964 124 262 37 Panola 6250 126 103 15 Pearl River 9098 221 210 42 Perry 1999 53 24 9 Pike 5613 136 167 39 Pontotoc 6303 93 86 13 Prentiss 4467 79 101 15 Quitman 1039 26 0 0 Rankin 21340 370 485 68 Scott 4591 96 116 19 Sharkey 630 20 45 8 Simpson 4335 112 160 20 Smith 2506 49 72 8 Stone 3508 60 87 14 Sunflower 4148 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2204 50 50 7 Tate 4394 101 80 19 Tippah 4464 80 120 14 Tishomingo 3362 89 103 28 Tunica 1533 34 19 2 Union 5741 86 132 23 Walthall 2110 58 69 14 Warren 6464 164 173 38 Washington 7102 150 198 41 Wayne 4330 66 80 13 Webster 1965 42 67 14 Wilkinson 1019 36 25 6 Winston 3046 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2210 47 82 22 Yazoo 4233 86 149 20 Total 482,902 9,425 11,209 2,069

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.