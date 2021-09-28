1,520 new coronavirus cases, 58 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,520 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 58 additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 486,195 with 9,538 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4436
|117
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5427
|90
|130
|20
|Amite
|1994
|52
|57
|9
|Attala
|3264
|87
|187
|36
|Benton
|1437
|36
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6143
|145
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2689
|41
|43
|7
|Carroll
|1626
|37
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2883
|66
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1293
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1273
|35
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2840
|91
|133
|31
|Clay
|2982
|74
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|3995
|101
|134
|12
|Copiah
|4338
|89
|103
|14
|Covington
|4183
|93
|142
|39
|De Soto
|30890
|368
|123
|26
|Forrest
|13215
|241
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1169
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4748
|73
|67
|9
|Greene
|2102
|46
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3576
|105
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7554
|116
|72
|15
|Harrison
|33248
|501
|531
|75
|Hinds
|31307
|592
|849
|139
|Holmes
|2631
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1274
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4466
|100
|135
|24
|Jackson
|23817
|354
|283
|40
|Jasper
|3171
|62
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|924
|33
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1684
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13482
|227
|235
|43
|Kemper
|1389
|40
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8298
|137
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10273
|131
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11647
|308
|481
|105
|Lawrence
|2074
|35
|27
|2
|Leake
|3998
|86
|96
|16
|Lee
|15016
|221
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4519
|140
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5324
|133
|204
|40
|Lowndes
|10529
|178
|278
|64
|Madison
|14297
|273
|416
|72
|Marion
|4119
|104
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6186
|126
|68
|17
|Monroe
|6550
|167
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1734
|54
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6495
|201
|225
|59
|Newton
|3730
|75
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1798
|40
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|6997
|124
|270
|37
|Panola
|6312
|127
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9162
|226
|210
|42
|Perry
|2018
|54
|24
|9
|Pike
|5643
|141
|173
|40
|Pontotoc
|6347
|93
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4504
|80
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1046
|27
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21498
|377
|485
|68
|Scott
|4621
|96
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|631
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4350
|114
|160
|20
|Smith
|2539
|49
|72
|8
|Stone
|3532
|60
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4163
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2215
|50
|50
|7
|Tate
|4429
|103
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4507
|80
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3417
|89
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1542
|35
|19
|3
|Union
|5790
|90
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2119
|59
|69
|14
|Warren
|6507
|168
|173
|38
|Washington
|7172
|153
|198
|41
|Wayne
|4354
|67
|80
|13
|Webster
|1976
|43
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1021
|36
|25
|6
|Winston
|3059
|91
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2248
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4246
|86
|150
|20
|Total
|486,195
|9,538
|11,228
|2,072
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.