1,520 new coronavirus cases, 58 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,520 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 58 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 486,195 with 9,538 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4436 117 88 18 Alcorn 5427 90 130 20 Amite 1994 52 57 9 Attala 3264 87 187 36 Benton 1437 36 47 10 Bolivar 6143 145 239 33 Calhoun 2689 41 43 7 Carroll 1626 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2883 66 61 15 Choctaw 1293 26 12 0 Claiborne 1273 35 46 9 Clarke 2840 91 133 31 Clay 2982 74 41 5 Coahoma 3995 101 134 12 Copiah 4338 89 103 14 Covington 4183 93 142 39 De Soto 30890 368 123 26 Forrest 13215 241 283 60 Franklin 1169 28 41 5 George 4748 73 67 9 Greene 2102 46 57 6 Grenada 3576 105 156 32 Hancock 7554 116 72 15 Harrison 33248 501 531 75 Hinds 31307 592 849 139 Holmes 2631 87 109 20 Humphreys 1274 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4466 100 135 24 Jackson 23817 354 283 40 Jasper 3171 62 46 2 Jefferson 924 33 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1684 42 9 1 Jones 13482 227 235 43 Kemper 1389 40 50 10 Lafayette 8298 137 199 56 Lamar 10273 131 56 12 Lauderdale 11647 308 481 105 Lawrence 2074 35 27 2 Leake 3998 86 96 16 Lee 15016 221 225 43 Leflore 4519 140 240 55 Lincoln 5324 133 204 40 Lowndes 10529 178 278 64 Madison 14297 273 416 72 Marion 4119 104 162 24 Marshall 6186 126 68 17 Monroe 6550 167 191 55 Montgomery 1734 54 64 10 Neshoba 6495 201 225 59 Newton 3730 75 87 15 Noxubee 1798 40 38 6 Oktibbeha 6997 124 270 37 Panola 6312 127 103 15 Pearl River 9162 226 210 42 Perry 2018 54 24 9 Pike 5643 141 173 40 Pontotoc 6347 93 86 13 Prentiss 4504 80 101 15 Quitman 1046 27 0 0 Rankin 21498 377 485 68 Scott 4621 96 116 19 Sharkey 631 20 45 8 Simpson 4350 114 160 20 Smith 2539 49 72 8 Stone 3532 60 87 14 Sunflower 4163 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2215 50 50 7 Tate 4429 103 80 19 Tippah 4507 80 120 14 Tishomingo 3417 89 103 28 Tunica 1542 35 19 3 Union 5790 90 132 23 Walthall 2119 59 69 14 Warren 6507 168 173 38 Washington 7172 153 198 41 Wayne 4354 67 80 13 Webster 1976 43 67 14 Wilkinson 1021 36 25 6 Winston 3059 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2248 47 82 22 Yazoo 4246 86 150 20 Total 486,195 9,538 11,228 2,072

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.