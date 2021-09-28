1,520 new coronavirus cases, 58 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,520 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 58 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 486,195 with 9,538 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams44361178818
Alcorn54279013020
Amite199452579
Attala32648718736
Benton1437364710
Bolivar614314523933
Calhoun268941437
Carroll1626375211
Chickasaw2883666115
Choctaw129326120
Claiborne127335469
Clarke28409113331
Clay298274415
Coahoma399510113412
Copiah43388910314
Covington41839314239
De Soto3089036812326
Forrest1321524128360
Franklin116928415
George474873679
Greene210246576
Grenada357610515632
Hancock75541167215
Harrison3324850153175
Hinds31307592849139
Holmes26318710920
Humphreys127438359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba446610013524
Jackson2381735428340
Jasper317162462
Jefferson92433417
Jefferson Davis16844291
Jones1348222723543
Kemper1389405010
Lafayette829813719956
Lamar102731315612
Lauderdale11647308481105
Lawrence207435272
Leake3998869616
Lee1501622122543
Leflore451914024055
Lincoln532413320440
Lowndes1052917827864
Madison1429727341672
Marion411910416224
Marshall61861266817
Monroe655016719155
Montgomery1734546410
Neshoba649520122559
Newton3730758715
Noxubee179840386
Oktibbeha699712427037
Panola631212710315
Pearl River916222621042
Perry201854249
Pike564314117340
Pontotoc6347938613
Prentiss45048010115
Quitman10462700
Rankin2149837748568
Scott46219611619
Sharkey63120458
Simpson435011416020
Smith253949728
Stone3532608714
Sunflower416310412420
Tallahatchie221550507
Tate44291038019
Tippah45078012014
Tishomingo34178910328
Tunica154235193
Union57909013223
Walthall2119596914
Warren650716817338
Washington717215319841
Wayne4354678013
Webster1976436714
Wilkinson102136256
Winston30599113039
Yalobusha2248478222
Yazoo42468615020
Total486,1959,53811,2282,072

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

