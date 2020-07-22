1,547 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,547 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-four additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 47,071 with 1,423 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Copiah1
Harrison1
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Lamar1
Lee1
Leflore1
Lincoln1
Lowndes1
Marion3
Marshall1
Perry1
Pike1
Simpson5
Tate1
Tishomingo1
Walthall1
Warren1
Washington1
Wilkinson1
Winston1
Yazoo1

6 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 21 and July 8, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

Claiborne1
Hinds1
Jefferson1
Oktibbeha3

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams455224411
Alcorn190211
Amite1514132
Attala432238919
Benton84010
Bolivar63422427
Calhoun3035234
Carroll22511459
Chickasaw350193511
Choctaw97400
Claiborne35912439
Clarke26325199
Clay3101321
Coahoma465710
Copiah78321303
Covington498730
Desoto261920235
Forrest1267459629
Franklin78231
George196310
Greene17010346
Grenada73016609
Hancock2141484
Harrison15732111311
Hinds39527720126
Holmes687439720
Humphreys22710196
Issaquena16100
Itawamba2209347
Jackson136823686
Jasper308610
Jefferson151430
Jefferson Davis159431
Jones14325315935
Kemper20415389
Lafayette6334421
Lamar845932
Lauderdale11548320354
Lawrence222300
Leake6992330
Lee879266615
Leflore6815718441
Lincoln6223711527
Lowndes714194610
Madison18524715222
Marion44915152
Marshall4075121
Monroe5364412437
Montgomery237300
Neshoba11298210734
Newton4521071
Noxubee34110163
Oktibbeha7123013218
Panola617731
Pearl River391325212
Perry143600
Pike649265312
Pontotoc538631
Prentiss2196243
Quitman138100
Rankin162323668
Scott91116153
Sharkey86010
Simpson5761030
Smith32512538
Stone111221
Sunflower6991340
Tallahatchie318461
Tate511192911
Tippah2121100
Tishomingo184320
Tunica1683122
Union35311208
Walthall37214548
Warren76223419
Washington112820286
Wayne65421548
Webster148115210
Wilkinson1341252
Winston458144010
Yalobusha2569357
Yazoo6538212
Total47,0711,4233,257662

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

