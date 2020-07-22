1,547 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,547 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-four additional deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 47,071 with 1,423 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Copiah
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Lee
|1
|Leflore
|1
|Lincoln
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Marion
|3
|Marshall
|1
|Perry
|1
|Pike
|1
|Simpson
|5
|Tate
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wilkinson
|1
|Winston
|1
|Yazoo
|1
* 6 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 21 and July 8, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|Claiborne
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Jefferson
|1
|Oktibbeha
|3
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|455
|22
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|190
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|151
|4
|13
|2
|Attala
|432
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|84
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|634
|22
|42
|7
|Calhoun
|303
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|225
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|350
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|97
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|359
|12
|43
|9
|Clarke
|263
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|310
|13
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|465
|7
|1
|0
|Copiah
|783
|21
|30
|3
|Covington
|498
|7
|3
|0
|Desoto
|2619
|20
|23
|5
|Forrest
|1267
|45
|96
|29
|Franklin
|78
|2
|3
|1
|George
|196
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|170
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|730
|16
|60
|9
|Hancock
|214
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1573
|21
|113
|11
|Hinds
|3952
|77
|201
|26
|Holmes
|687
|43
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|227
|10
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|220
|9
|34
|7
|Jackson
|1368
|23
|68
|6
|Jasper
|308
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|151
|4
|3
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|159
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1432
|53
|159
|35
|Kemper
|204
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|633
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|845
|9
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1154
|83
|203
|54
|Lawrence
|222
|3
|0
|0
|Leake
|699
|23
|3
|0
|Lee
|879
|26
|66
|15
|Leflore
|681
|57
|184
|41
|Lincoln
|622
|37
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|714
|19
|46
|10
|Madison
|1852
|47
|152
|22
|Marion
|449
|15
|15
|2
|Marshall
|407
|5
|12
|1
|Monroe
|536
|44
|124
|37
|Montgomery
|237
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1129
|82
|107
|34
|Newton
|452
|10
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|341
|10
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|712
|30
|132
|18
|Panola
|617
|7
|3
|1
|Pearl River
|391
|32
|52
|12
|Perry
|143
|6
|0
|0
|Pike
|649
|26
|53
|12
|Pontotoc
|538
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|219
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|138
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1623
|23
|66
|8
|Scott
|911
|16
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|86
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|576
|10
|3
|0
|Smith
|325
|12
|53
|8
|Stone
|111
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|699
|13
|4
|0
|Tallahatchie
|318
|4
|6
|1
|Tate
|511
|19
|29
|11
|Tippah
|212
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|184
|3
|2
|0
|Tunica
|168
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|353
|11
|20
|8
|Walthall
|372
|14
|54
|8
|Warren
|762
|23
|41
|9
|Washington
|1128
|20
|28
|6
|Wayne
|654
|21
|54
|8
|Webster
|148
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|134
|12
|5
|2
|Winston
|458
|14
|40
|10
|Yalobusha
|256
|9
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|653
|8
|21
|2
|Total
|47,071
|1,423
|3,257
|662
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1,547 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi
- West Virginia man accused of shooting at newspaper delivery man, yelling about drug sales
- Tracking the Tropics: Gonzalo expected to become first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
- Charles Evers, brother of slain Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers, dies at 97
- $600 unemployment benefit: GOP reportedly discussing extension of soon-to-expire boost