1,553 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,553 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 149,940 with 3,779 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. All deaths occurred between November 22 and November 27 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Benton1
Covington1
Hinds1
Itawamba1
Lafayette2
Lauderdale2
Leake1
Rankin1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1419506414
Alcorn1513288813
Amite54014152
Attala11303411923
Benton493184410
Bolivar24138422230
Calhoun75513254
Carroll72415459
Chickasaw1076324814
Choctaw335710
Claiborne58616439
Clarke905539327
Clay91327203
Coahoma15054312611
Copiah164140719
Covington1234396916
De Soto1009710410320
Forrest38318618241
Franklin339541
George125524476
Greene60322406
Grenada14094511721
Hancock1211396210
Harrison711611034637
Hinds998419953282
Holmes13086110220
Humphreys53619338
Issaquena116400
Itawamba1529358917
Jackson636011914715
Jasper8282210
Jefferson35211153
Jefferson Davis5701781
Jones35768818838
Kemper43618419
Lafayette32605115031
Lamar2915504312
Lauderdale349614732379
Lawrence71814262
Leake134944427
Lee50919519639
Leflore20559019648
Lincoln19086516636
Lowndes23736411634
Madison479910629453
Marion11664610515
Marshall2172505815
Monroe19817717552
Montgomery74525539
Neshoba220611815643
Newton1056294410
Noxubee71017214
Oktibbeha24546219331
Panola2223505910
Pearl River15216710323
Perry67026207
Pike1626589827
Pontotoc199928192
Prentiss146230889
Quitman492700
Rankin558810322331
Scott154829303
Sharkey30917438
Simpson14835313819
Smith71316558
Stone77014589
Sunflower1916558415
Tallahatchie97027317
Tate1698517118
Tippah125230614
Tishomingo1094429626
Tunica61019152
Union1673254611
Walthall769286713
Warren17685712526
Washington317910718739
Wayne1179235910
Webster443145211
Wilkinson39822205
Winston1222246211
Yalobusha713278018
Yazoo15603913715
Total149,9403,7797,6341,436

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

