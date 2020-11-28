1,553 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,553 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 149,940 with 3,779 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. All deaths occurred between November 22 and November 27 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Benton
|1
|Covington
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Itawamba
|1
|Lafayette
|2
|Lauderdale
|2
|Leake
|1
|Rankin
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1419
|50
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1513
|28
|88
|13
|Amite
|540
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1130
|34
|119
|23
|Benton
|493
|18
|44
|10
|Bolivar
|2413
|84
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|755
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|724
|15
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1076
|32
|48
|14
|Choctaw
|335
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|586
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|905
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|913
|27
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1505
|43
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1641
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1234
|39
|69
|16
|De Soto
|10097
|104
|103
|20
|Forrest
|3831
|86
|182
|41
|Franklin
|339
|5
|4
|1
|George
|1255
|24
|47
|6
|Greene
|603
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1409
|45
|117
|21
|Hancock
|1211
|39
|62
|10
|Harrison
|7116
|110
|346
|37
|Hinds
|9984
|199
|532
|82
|Holmes
|1308
|61
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|536
|19
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|116
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1529
|35
|89
|17
|Jackson
|6360
|119
|147
|15
|Jasper
|828
|22
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|352
|11
|15
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|570
|17
|8
|1
|Jones
|3576
|88
|188
|38
|Kemper
|436
|18
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3260
|51
|150
|31
|Lamar
|2915
|50
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3496
|147
|323
|79
|Lawrence
|718
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1349
|44
|42
|7
|Lee
|5091
|95
|196
|39
|Leflore
|2055
|90
|196
|48
|Lincoln
|1908
|65
|166
|36
|Lowndes
|2373
|64
|116
|34
|Madison
|4799
|106
|294
|53
|Marion
|1166
|46
|105
|15
|Marshall
|2172
|50
|58
|15
|Monroe
|1981
|77
|175
|52
|Montgomery
|745
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2206
|118
|156
|43
|Newton
|1056
|29
|44
|10
|Noxubee
|710
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2454
|62
|193
|31
|Panola
|2223
|50
|59
|10
|Pearl River
|1521
|67
|103
|23
|Perry
|670
|26
|20
|7
|Pike
|1626
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1999
|28
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1462
|30
|88
|9
|Quitman
|492
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5588
|103
|223
|31
|Scott
|1548
|29
|30
|3
|Sharkey
|309
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1483
|53
|138
|19
|Smith
|713
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|770
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1916
|55
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|970
|27
|31
|7
|Tate
|1698
|51
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1252
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1094
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|610
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1673
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|769
|28
|67
|13
|Warren
|1768
|57
|125
|26
|Washington
|3179
|107
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1179
|23
|59
|10
|Webster
|443
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|398
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1222
|24
|62
|11
|Yalobusha
|713
|27
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1560
|39
|137
|15
|Total
|149,940
|3,779
|7,634
|1,436
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
