1,557 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting1,557 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 479,326 with 9,353 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams43761168818
Alcorn53328913020
Amite197651579
Attala32428618736
Benton1415334710
Bolivar607214423933
Calhoun263940437
Carroll1614375211
Chickasaw2862656115
Choctaw126026120
Claiborne126134469
Clarke27989013331
Clay294173415
Coahoma39109813412
Copiah42958710214
Covington41329214239
De Soto3031935312226
Forrest1307823628360
Franklin116328415
George466072669
Greene206845576
Grenada354310415632
Hancock74041117215
Harrison3277948453275
Hinds30924582846139
Holmes26138710920
Humphreys125937359
Issaquena192600
Itawamba44159913524
Jackson2354234128339
Jasper313162462
Jefferson87333417
Jefferson Davis16744291
Jones1332722323443
Kemper1380395010
Lafayette819313719956
Lamar101631305512
Lauderdale11501303481105
Lawrence205732272
Leake3954869416
Lee1480321922543
Leflore444414024055
Lincoln528313120440
Lowndes1037717627764
Madison1412027141572
Marion407310416224
Marshall60681216716
Monroe645915919155
Montgomery1716546410
Neshoba644120122059
Newton3672748715
Noxubee177739386
Oktibbeha690912226037
Panola620312510315
Pearl River900821721042
Perry198553249
Pike557413516538
Pontotoc6230938613
Prentiss44337710115
Quitman10342600
Rankin2123536648368
Scott45479611619
Sharkey62320458
Simpson431311216020
Smith248048728
Stone3503598714
Sunflower412310412420
Tallahatchie217550507
Tate43271018019
Tippah44218012014
Tishomingo33328810328
Tunica150834192
Union57138613223
Walthall2099586914
Warren638716317338
Washington690015019841
Wayne4307668013
Webster1950426714
Wilkinson101536256
Winston30309113039
Yalobusha2196478222
Yazoo41968614920
Total479,3269,35311,1902,067

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

