1,557 new coronavirus cases, 22 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting1,557 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 479,326 with 9,353 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4376 116 88 18 Alcorn 5332 89 130 20 Amite 1976 51 57 9 Attala 3242 86 187 36 Benton 1415 33 47 10 Bolivar 6072 144 239 33 Calhoun 2639 40 43 7 Carroll 1614 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2862 65 61 15 Choctaw 1260 26 12 0 Claiborne 1261 34 46 9 Clarke 2798 90 133 31 Clay 2941 73 41 5 Coahoma 3910 98 134 12 Copiah 4295 87 102 14 Covington 4132 92 142 39 De Soto 30319 353 122 26 Forrest 13078 236 283 60 Franklin 1163 28 41 5 George 4660 72 66 9 Greene 2068 45 57 6 Grenada 3543 104 156 32 Hancock 7404 111 72 15 Harrison 32779 484 532 75 Hinds 30924 582 846 139 Holmes 2613 87 109 20 Humphreys 1259 37 35 9 Issaquena 192 6 0 0 Itawamba 4415 99 135 24 Jackson 23542 341 283 39 Jasper 3131 62 46 2 Jefferson 873 33 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1674 42 9 1 Jones 13327 223 234 43 Kemper 1380 39 50 10 Lafayette 8193 137 199 56 Lamar 10163 130 55 12 Lauderdale 11501 303 481 105 Lawrence 2057 32 27 2 Leake 3954 86 94 16 Lee 14803 219 225 43 Leflore 4444 140 240 55 Lincoln 5283 131 204 40 Lowndes 10377 176 277 64 Madison 14120 271 415 72 Marion 4073 104 162 24 Marshall 6068 121 67 16 Monroe 6459 159 191 55 Montgomery 1716 54 64 10 Neshoba 6441 201 220 59 Newton 3672 74 87 15 Noxubee 1777 39 38 6 Oktibbeha 6909 122 260 37 Panola 6203 125 103 15 Pearl River 9008 217 210 42 Perry 1985 53 24 9 Pike 5574 135 165 38 Pontotoc 6230 93 86 13 Prentiss 4433 77 101 15 Quitman 1034 26 0 0 Rankin 21235 366 483 68 Scott 4547 96 116 19 Sharkey 623 20 45 8 Simpson 4313 112 160 20 Smith 2480 48 72 8 Stone 3503 59 87 14 Sunflower 4123 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2175 50 50 7 Tate 4327 101 80 19 Tippah 4421 80 120 14 Tishomingo 3332 88 103 28 Tunica 1508 34 19 2 Union 5713 86 132 23 Walthall 2099 58 69 14 Warren 6387 163 173 38 Washington 6900 150 198 41 Wayne 4307 66 80 13 Webster 1950 42 67 14 Wilkinson 1015 36 25 6 Winston 3030 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2196 47 82 22 Yazoo 4196 86 149 20 Total 479,326 9,353 11,190 2,067

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.