1,561 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,561 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 42 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 1 and October 3.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 490,777 with 9,688 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams44711198818
Alcorn55299113020
Amite201152579
Attala32738818736
Benton1455374710
Bolivar618614523933
Calhoun272345447
Carroll1637375211
Chickasaw2911676115
Choctaw130526120
Claiborne128235469
Clarke28619113331
Clay300974415
Coahoma405310213813
Copiah43768910314
Covington42249314239
De Soto3127937612326
Forrest1328924428360
Franklin117128415
George482376679
Greene211947576
Grenada362410715632
Hancock76051237215
Harrison3361951353176
Hinds31507603848139
Holmes26498710920
Humphreys127938359
Issaquena193700
Itawamba451210313524
Jackson2399436428340
Jasper320962462
Jefferson93133417
Jefferson Davis16964291
Jones1360523323543
Kemper1402415010
Lafayette834013719956
Lamar103611345612
Lauderdale11751308481105
Lawrence208536272
Leake4032879917
Lee1519622522543
Leflore455814124055
Lincoln534713320440
Lowndes1068818127864
Madison1438927541672
Marion416510416224
Marshall62591286917
Monroe662317219155
Montgomery1750546410
Neshoba654720222659
Newton3761778715
Noxubee181840386
Oktibbeha704712527037
Panola639812810315
Pearl River925923121042
Perry202854249
Pike567214517340
Pontotoc6425958613
Prentiss45818110115
Quitman10492700
Rankin2166438248668
Scott46629611619
Sharkey63320458
Simpson437111516020
Smith257949728
Stone3549628714
Sunflower418510412420
Tallahatchie223150507
Tate44771068019
Tippah45588112014
Tishomingo34768910328
Tunica156136193
Union58449313223
Walthall2134626914
Warren656217317338
Washington729115520041
Wayne4367718013
Webster1995456714
Wilkinson102337256
Winston30939113039
Yalobusha2282478222
Yazoo42998615020
Total490,7779,68811,2402,075

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

