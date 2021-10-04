1,561 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,561 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 42 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 1 and October 3.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 490,777 with 9,688 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4471
|119
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5529
|91
|130
|20
|Amite
|2011
|52
|57
|9
|Attala
|3273
|88
|187
|36
|Benton
|1455
|37
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6186
|145
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2723
|45
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1637
|37
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|2911
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1305
|26
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1282
|35
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2861
|91
|133
|31
|Clay
|3009
|74
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4053
|102
|138
|13
|Copiah
|4376
|89
|103
|14
|Covington
|4224
|93
|142
|39
|De Soto
|31279
|376
|123
|26
|Forrest
|13289
|244
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1171
|28
|41
|5
|George
|4823
|76
|67
|9
|Greene
|2119
|47
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3624
|107
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7605
|123
|72
|15
|Harrison
|33619
|513
|531
|76
|Hinds
|31507
|603
|848
|139
|Holmes
|2649
|87
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1279
|38
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4512
|103
|135
|24
|Jackson
|23994
|364
|283
|40
|Jasper
|3209
|62
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|931
|33
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1696
|42
|9
|1
|Jones
|13605
|233
|235
|43
|Kemper
|1402
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8340
|137
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10361
|134
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|11751
|308
|481
|105
|Lawrence
|2085
|36
|27
|2
|Leake
|4032
|87
|99
|17
|Lee
|15196
|225
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4558
|141
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5347
|133
|204
|40
|Lowndes
|10688
|181
|278
|64
|Madison
|14389
|275
|416
|72
|Marion
|4165
|104
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6259
|128
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6623
|172
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1750
|54
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6547
|202
|226
|59
|Newton
|3761
|77
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1818
|40
|38
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7047
|125
|270
|37
|Panola
|6398
|128
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9259
|231
|210
|42
|Perry
|2028
|54
|24
|9
|Pike
|5672
|145
|173
|40
|Pontotoc
|6425
|95
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4581
|81
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1049
|27
|0
|0
|Rankin
|21664
|382
|486
|68
|Scott
|4662
|96
|116
|19
|Sharkey
|633
|20
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4371
|115
|160
|20
|Smith
|2579
|49
|72
|8
|Stone
|3549
|62
|87
|14
|Sunflower
|4185
|104
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2231
|50
|50
|7
|Tate
|4477
|106
|80
|19
|Tippah
|4558
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3476
|89
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1561
|36
|19
|3
|Union
|5844
|93
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2134
|62
|69
|14
|Warren
|6562
|173
|173
|38
|Washington
|7291
|155
|200
|41
|Wayne
|4367
|71
|80
|13
|Webster
|1995
|45
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1023
|37
|25
|6
|Winston
|3093
|91
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|2282
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4299
|86
|150
|20
|Total
|490,777
|9,688
|11,240
|2,075
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.