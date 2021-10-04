1,561 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,561 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 42 additional deaths. The new cases were reported between October 1 and October 3.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 490,777 with 9,688 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4471 119 88 18 Alcorn 5529 91 130 20 Amite 2011 52 57 9 Attala 3273 88 187 36 Benton 1455 37 47 10 Bolivar 6186 145 239 33 Calhoun 2723 45 44 7 Carroll 1637 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2911 67 61 15 Choctaw 1305 26 12 0 Claiborne 1282 35 46 9 Clarke 2861 91 133 31 Clay 3009 74 41 5 Coahoma 4053 102 138 13 Copiah 4376 89 103 14 Covington 4224 93 142 39 De Soto 31279 376 123 26 Forrest 13289 244 283 60 Franklin 1171 28 41 5 George 4823 76 67 9 Greene 2119 47 57 6 Grenada 3624 107 156 32 Hancock 7605 123 72 15 Harrison 33619 513 531 76 Hinds 31507 603 848 139 Holmes 2649 87 109 20 Humphreys 1279 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4512 103 135 24 Jackson 23994 364 283 40 Jasper 3209 62 46 2 Jefferson 931 33 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1696 42 9 1 Jones 13605 233 235 43 Kemper 1402 41 50 10 Lafayette 8340 137 199 56 Lamar 10361 134 56 12 Lauderdale 11751 308 481 105 Lawrence 2085 36 27 2 Leake 4032 87 99 17 Lee 15196 225 225 43 Leflore 4558 141 240 55 Lincoln 5347 133 204 40 Lowndes 10688 181 278 64 Madison 14389 275 416 72 Marion 4165 104 162 24 Marshall 6259 128 69 17 Monroe 6623 172 191 55 Montgomery 1750 54 64 10 Neshoba 6547 202 226 59 Newton 3761 77 87 15 Noxubee 1818 40 38 6 Oktibbeha 7047 125 270 37 Panola 6398 128 103 15 Pearl River 9259 231 210 42 Perry 2028 54 24 9 Pike 5672 145 173 40 Pontotoc 6425 95 86 13 Prentiss 4581 81 101 15 Quitman 1049 27 0 0 Rankin 21664 382 486 68 Scott 4662 96 116 19 Sharkey 633 20 45 8 Simpson 4371 115 160 20 Smith 2579 49 72 8 Stone 3549 62 87 14 Sunflower 4185 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2231 50 50 7 Tate 4477 106 80 19 Tippah 4558 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3476 89 103 28 Tunica 1561 36 19 3 Union 5844 93 132 23 Walthall 2134 62 69 14 Warren 6562 173 173 38 Washington 7291 155 200 41 Wayne 4367 71 80 13 Webster 1995 45 67 14 Wilkinson 1023 37 25 6 Winston 3093 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2282 47 82 22 Yazoo 4299 86 150 20 Total 490,777 9,688 11,240 2,075

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.