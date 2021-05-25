157 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 157 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 316,911 with 7,298 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Long-term care case and death totals by county are undergoing data review and are not currently available.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal Deaths
Adams299082
Alcorn315871
Amite124542
Attala214673
Benton101825
Bolivar4811133
Calhoun172732
Carroll122330
Chickasaw209259
Choctaw77418
Claiborne102730
Clarke178780
Clay186054
Coahoma297481
Copiah298765
Covington263481
De Soto22044261
Forrest7742153
Franklin84423
George250248
Greene130933
Grenada262987
Hancock382787
Harrison18089313
Hinds20455416
Holmes189674
Humphreys97133
Issaquena1696
Itawamba303277
Jackson13514248
Jasper221448
Jefferson66128
Jefferson Davis107333
Jones8410164
Kemper96128
Lafayette6249119
Lamar627688
Lauderdale7221240
Lawrence130624
Leake269874
Lee10011175
Leflore3501125
Lincoln3990111
Lowndes6432148
Madison10171222
Marion270380
Marshall4551104
Monroe4138135
Montgomery128043
Neshoba4047178
Newton247562
Noxubee127434
Oktibbeha464598
Panola4625108
Pearl River4546146
Perry126438
Pike3347106
Pontotoc422573
Prentiss281460
Quitman81616
Rankin13755279
Scott317674
Sharkey50417
Simpson296389
Smith163234
Stone184333
Sunflower337791
Tallahatchie179441
Tate339284
Tippah290068
Tishomingo229467
Tunica106926
Union413276
Walthall134645
Warren4415122
Washington5382135
Wayne263842
Webster114832
Wilkinson68431
Winston228581
Yalobusha166038
Yazoo312270
Total316,9117,298

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

