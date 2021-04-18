157 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 157 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi. No additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 309,186 with 7,153 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2470828316
Alcorn30146613020
Amite121041559
Attala21367317536
Benton975254610
Bolivar477713023432
Calhoun165832366
Carroll1210265110
Chickasaw2055576015
Choctaw7441720
Claiborne101430459
Clarke17817712331
Clay183254385
Coahoma29077912912
Copiah2942658311
Covington25538013739
De Soto2099725011324
Forrest755114922851
Franklin83123404
George239047598
Greene129633526
Grenada25718515532
Hancock3735856914
Harrison1759630348568
Hinds19987411804131
Holmes18717210420
Humphreys94732349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29797713423
Jackson1316724324035
Jasper220248432
Jefferson64928417
Jefferson Davis10583291
Jones831816122042
Kemper95728449
Lafayette607711818755
Lamar6144855413
Lauderdale7232237443100
Lawrence126823272
Leake2624738815
Lee990017022241
Leflore347212423652
Lincoln388910919740
Lowndes630514425663
Madison996321236869
Marion26637915824
Marshall43031036415
Monroe406313219055
Montgomery125842549
Neshoba400917620359
Newton2461618715
Noxubee126534356
Oktibbeha45809722236
Panola446110310415
Pearl River444614218837
Perry125238218
Pike322510513535
Pontotoc4176728612
Prentiss2767599915
Quitman7891600
Rankin1338827739261
Scott31197311518
Sharkey49817438
Simpson29038615720
Smith159434668
Stone1797338514
Sunflower33199012220
Tallahatchie176340507
Tate3258848019
Tippah28526811913
Tishomingo22306710227
Tunica103525182
Union40517513123
Walthall1311436913
Warren431011917037
Washington529613319139
Wayne2615416911
Webster1139326112
Wilkinson65329255
Winston22618113039
Yalobusha1601368222
Yazoo30536914018
Total309,1867,15310,4421,974

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

