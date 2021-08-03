1,574 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,574 new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 34 deaths.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 350,070 with 7,590 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|3474
|90
|83
|17
|Alcorn
|3553
|74
|130
|20
|Amite
|1391
|44
|57
|9
|Attala
|2286
|74
|180
|36
|Benton
|1078
|25
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|5004
|134
|236
|33
|Calhoun
|1832
|32
|36
|6
|Carroll
|1270
|31
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2214
|60
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|831
|19
|2
|0
|Claiborne
|1059
|31
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1895
|80
|123
|31
|Clay
|2019
|54
|40
|5
|Coahoma
|3156
|85
|129
|12
|Copiah
|3308
|69
|95
|12
|Covington
|3023
|84
|140
|39
|De Soto
|23513
|283
|113
|24
|Forrest
|9027
|163
|260
|53
|Franklin
|884
|24
|41
|5
|George
|2773
|51
|60
|8
|Greene
|1419
|35
|53
|6
|Grenada
|2721
|88
|154
|32
|Hancock
|4403
|88
|70
|14
|Harrison
|21172
|335
|496
|72
|Hinds
|24512
|449
|819
|135
|Holmes
|2025
|74
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|1023
|33
|34
|9
|Issaquena
|174
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|3172
|81
|135
|24
|Jackson
|15735
|254
|245
|36
|Jasper
|2347
|48
|44
|2
|Jefferson
|722
|28
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1198
|34
|9
|1
|Jones
|9223
|169
|224
|42
|Kemper
|1044
|29
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|6631
|125
|187
|55
|Lamar
|7248
|90
|54
|12
|Lauderdale
|8087
|244
|455
|102
|Lawrence
|1454
|26
|27
|2
|Leake
|2886
|76
|92
|16
|Lee
|10903
|180
|223
|43
|Leflore
|3676
|125
|239
|55
|Lincoln
|4228
|116
|198
|40
|Lowndes
|7199
|152
|262
|63
|Madison
|11171
|227
|396
|70
|Marion
|2898
|82
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4739
|106
|65
|15
|Monroe
|4369
|138
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1339
|44
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|4401
|181
|208
|59
|Newton
|2668
|64
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1372
|35
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|5031
|98
|222
|36
|Panola
|4812
|112
|104
|15
|Pearl River
|5357
|154
|196
|39
|Perry
|1361
|38
|23
|8
|Pike
|3739
|114
|135
|37
|Pontotoc
|4524
|73
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|3025
|63
|99
|15
|Quitman
|863
|19
|0
|0
|Rankin
|15798
|293
|445
|64
|Scott
|3466
|77
|116
|18
|Sharkey
|519
|18
|45
|8
|Simpson
|3271
|91
|160
|20
|Smith
|1830
|36
|68
|8
|Stone
|2353
|38
|85
|14
|Sunflower
|3510
|94
|123
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1856
|42
|50
|7
|Tate
|3549
|88
|80
|19
|Tippah
|3128
|69
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|2407
|70
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1161
|27
|18
|2
|Union
|4389
|79
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1504
|49
|69
|13
|Warren
|4817
|128
|169
|38
|Washington
|5661
|140
|193
|41
|Wayne
|2809
|45
|72
|11
|Webster
|1243
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|793
|32
|25
|5
|Winston
|2380
|84
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1736
|41
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|3429
|77
|149
|20
|Total
|350,070
|7,590
|10,687
|2,012
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.