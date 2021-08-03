1,574 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,574 new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 34 deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 350,070 with 7,590 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3474 90 83 17 Alcorn 3553 74 130 20 Amite 1391 44 57 9 Attala 2286 74 180 36 Benton 1078 25 46 10 Bolivar 5004 134 236 33 Calhoun 1832 32 36 6 Carroll 1270 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2214 60 60 15 Choctaw 831 19 2 0 Claiborne 1059 31 45 9 Clarke 1895 80 123 31 Clay 2019 54 40 5 Coahoma 3156 85 129 12 Copiah 3308 69 95 12 Covington 3023 84 140 39 De Soto 23513 283 113 24 Forrest 9027 163 260 53 Franklin 884 24 41 5 George 2773 51 60 8 Greene 1419 35 53 6 Grenada 2721 88 154 32 Hancock 4403 88 70 14 Harrison 21172 335 496 72 Hinds 24512 449 819 135 Holmes 2025 74 104 20 Humphreys 1023 33 34 9 Issaquena 174 6 0 0 Itawamba 3172 81 135 24 Jackson 15735 254 245 36 Jasper 2347 48 44 2 Jefferson 722 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1198 34 9 1 Jones 9223 169 224 42 Kemper 1044 29 44 9 Lafayette 6631 125 187 55 Lamar 7248 90 54 12 Lauderdale 8087 244 455 102 Lawrence 1454 26 27 2 Leake 2886 76 92 16 Lee 10903 180 223 43 Leflore 3676 125 239 55 Lincoln 4228 116 198 40 Lowndes 7199 152 262 63 Madison 11171 227 396 70 Marion 2898 82 158 24 Marshall 4739 106 65 15 Monroe 4369 138 190 55 Montgomery 1339 44 54 9 Neshoba 4401 181 208 59 Newton 2668 64 87 15 Noxubee 1372 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 5031 98 222 36 Panola 4812 112 104 15 Pearl River 5357 154 196 39 Perry 1361 38 23 8 Pike 3739 114 135 37 Pontotoc 4524 73 86 13 Prentiss 3025 63 99 15 Quitman 863 19 0 0 Rankin 15798 293 445 64 Scott 3466 77 116 18 Sharkey 519 18 45 8 Simpson 3271 91 160 20 Smith 1830 36 68 8 Stone 2353 38 85 14 Sunflower 3510 94 123 20 Tallahatchie 1856 42 50 7 Tate 3549 88 80 19 Tippah 3128 69 120 14 Tishomingo 2407 70 102 27 Tunica 1161 27 18 2 Union 4389 79 131 23 Walthall 1504 49 69 13 Warren 4817 128 169 38 Washington 5661 140 193 41 Wayne 2809 45 72 11 Webster 1243 32 61 12 Wilkinson 793 32 25 5 Winston 2380 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1736 41 82 22 Yazoo 3429 77 149 20 Total 350,070 7,590 10,687 2,012

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.