1,574 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,574 new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 34 deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 350,070 with 7,590 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3474908317
Alcorn35537413020
Amite139144579
Attala22867418036
Benton1078254610
Bolivar500413423633
Calhoun183232366
Carroll1270315110
Chickasaw2214606015
Choctaw8311920
Claiborne105931459
Clarke18958012331
Clay201954405
Coahoma31568512912
Copiah3308699512
Covington30238414039
De Soto2351328311324
Forrest902716326053
Franklin88424415
George277351608
Greene141935536
Grenada27218815432
Hancock4403887014
Harrison2117233549672
Hinds24512449819135
Holmes20257410420
Humphreys102333349
Issaquena174600
Itawamba31728113524
Jackson1573525424536
Jasper234748442
Jefferson72228417
Jefferson Davis11983491
Jones922316922442
Kemper104429449
Lafayette663112518755
Lamar7248905412
Lauderdale8087244455102
Lawrence145426272
Leake2886769216
Lee1090318022343
Leflore367612523955
Lincoln422811619840
Lowndes719915226263
Madison1117122739670
Marion28988215824
Marshall47391066515
Monroe436913819055
Montgomery133944549
Neshoba440118120859
Newton2668648715
Noxubee137235356
Oktibbeha50319822236
Panola481211210415
Pearl River535715419639
Perry136138238
Pike373911413537
Pontotoc4524738613
Prentiss3025639915
Quitman8631900
Rankin1579829344564
Scott34667711618
Sharkey51918458
Simpson32719116020
Smith183036688
Stone2353388514
Sunflower35109412320
Tallahatchie185642507
Tate3549888019
Tippah31286912014
Tishomingo24077010227
Tunica116127182
Union43897913123
Walthall1504496913
Warren481712816938
Washington566114019341
Wayne2809457211
Webster1243326112
Wilkinson79332255
Winston23808413039
Yalobusha1736418222
Yazoo34297714920
Total350,0707,59010,6872,012

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

