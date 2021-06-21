159 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 159 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with seven additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between June 18 and June 20.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 320,107 with 7,378 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3083868316
Alcorn32747313020
Amite126342579
Attala21517317536
Benton1023254610
Bolivar484113323633
Calhoun174232366
Carroll1223305110
Chickasaw2105596015
Choctaw7911820
Claiborne103130459
Clarke17898012331
Clay187954385
Coahoma29898412912
Copiah2999668311
Covington26728313939
De Soto2229126911324
Forrest783415324452
Franklin85023404
George252251598
Greene131834536
Grenada26408715432
Hancock3870876914
Harrison1844431749070
Hinds20741421805131
Holmes19037410420
Humphreys97533349
Issaquena169600
Itawamba30517813524
Jackson1373124924135
Jasper222148432
Jefferson66328417
Jefferson Davis10833491
Jones847316722042
Kemper96729449
Lafayette631412118755
Lamar6360885312
Lauderdale7263242443101
Lawrence131224272
Leake2722749216
Lee1006017622242
Leflore351612523652
Lincoln400911319740
Lowndes652315025863
Madison1027022439169
Marion27128015824
Marshall45741056515
Monroe416113619055
Montgomery128643549
Neshoba406418020359
Newton2489638715
Noxubee128034356
Oktibbeha46639822236
Panola467111010415
Pearl River460614719438
Perry127538218
Pike337211113436
Pontotoc4259738613
Prentiss2842619915
Quitman8231600
Rankin1391728239361
Scott32037411518
Sharkey50917448
Simpson29858915820
Smith164134688
Stone1887338514
Sunflower33949112320
Tallahatchie180041507
Tate3425868019
Tippah29226811913
Tishomingo23226810227
Tunica108127182
Union41587713123
Walthall1354476913
Warren444012116937
Washington542613719039
Wayne2648426911
Webster1150326112
Wilkinson69632255
Winston23018113039
Yalobusha1678408222
Yazoo31437114118
Total320,1077,37810,5111,984

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

