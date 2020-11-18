1,593 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,593 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 137,396 with 3,601 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty deaths occurred on August 4 and November 17 in the counties below.

County Total Adams 1 Alcorn 1 Attala 2 Benton 1 Covington 1 DeSoto 1 George 1 Hancock 1 Hinds 1 Jones 1 Lamar 1 Madison 1 Pearl River 1 Rankin 2 Tate 1 Tunica 1 Washington 2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1276 48 64 14 Alcorn 1375 23 88 10 Amite 462 14 15 2 Attala 1005 29 99 20 Benton 470 17 44 9 Bolivar 2294 83 222 30 Calhoun 694 13 25 4 Carroll 664 13 45 9 Chickasaw 986 32 47 14 Choctaw 280 7 1 0 Claiborne 568 16 43 9 Clarke 852 53 93 27 Clay 824 26 20 3 Coahoma 1421 40 126 11 Copiah 1538 39 72 9 Covington 1112 33 66 15 De Soto 9117 92 101 20 Forrest 3490 85 176 41 Franklin 297 4 4 1 George 1173 23 36 6 Greene 564 20 40 6 Grenada 1321 44 114 21 Hancock 1095 36 59 9 Harrison 6530 104 303 35 Hinds 9166 187 487 81 Holmes 1210 60 102 20 Humphreys 509 18 32 7 Issaquena 108 4 0 0 Itawamba 1396 33 89 17 Jackson 5830 111 113 12 Jasper 779 21 1 0 Jefferson 306 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 520 16 8 1 Jones 3308 87 188 38 Kemper 380 15 41 9 Lafayette 2946 45 123 28 Lamar 2630 48 42 12 Lauderdale 3120 141 300 76 Lawrence 668 14 26 2 Leake 1271 43 42 7 Lee 4579 90 196 39 Leflore 1945 89 195 47 Lincoln 1735 64 162 36 Lowndes 2162 62 115 33 Madison 4402 99 250 46 Marion 1056 46 92 15 Marshall 1974 41 58 13 Monroe 1810 76 172 52 Montgomery 690 24 53 9 Neshoba 2099 111 141 39 Newton 989 29 40 10 Noxubee 665 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2292 58 193 31 Panola 2004 46 59 9 Pearl River 1357 66 99 23 Perry 616 24 20 7 Pike 1556 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1841 26 19 2 Prentiss 1334 25 76 6 Quitman 459 6 0 0 Rankin 4954 93 184 24 Scott 1426 29 22 3 Sharkey 296 16 43 8 Simpson 1377 53 122 19 Smith 668 16 55 8 Stone 652 14 58 9 Sunflower 1817 54 84 15 Tallahatchie 926 27 29 7 Tate 1539 47 68 18 Tippah 1150 29 61 3 Tishomingo 1009 41 96 26 Tunica 585 19 15 2 Union 1508 25 46 11 Walthall 725 27 67 13 Warren 1670 56 125 26 Washington 2948 107 181 39 Wayne 1125 22 59 10 Webster 406 14 52 11 Wilkinson 364 22 20 5 Winston 1057 23 46 11 Yalobusha 646 26 80 18 Yazoo 1428 36 137 14 Total 137,396 3,601 7,219 1,386

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

