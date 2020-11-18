1,593 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,593 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 137,396 with 3,601 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Twenty deaths occurred on August 4 and November 17 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Alcorn1
Attala2
Benton1
Covington1
DeSoto1
George1
Hancock1
Hinds1
Jones1
Lamar1
Madison1
Pearl River1
Rankin2
Tate1
Tunica1
Washington2

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1276486414
Alcorn1375238810
Amite46214152
Attala1005299920
Benton47017449
Bolivar22948322230
Calhoun69413254
Carroll66413459
Chickasaw986324714
Choctaw280710
Claiborne56816439
Clarke852539327
Clay82426203
Coahoma14214012611
Copiah153839729
Covington1112336615
De Soto91179210120
Forrest34908517641
Franklin297441
George117323366
Greene56420406
Grenada13214411421
Hancock109536599
Harrison653010430335
Hinds916618748781
Holmes12106010220
Humphreys50918327
Issaquena108400
Itawamba1396338917
Jackson583011111312
Jasper7792110
Jefferson30611133
Jefferson Davis5201681
Jones33088718838
Kemper38015419
Lafayette29464512328
Lamar2630484212
Lauderdale312014130076
Lawrence66814262
Leake127143427
Lee45799019639
Leflore19458919547
Lincoln17356416236
Lowndes21626211533
Madison44029925046
Marion1056469215
Marshall1974415813
Monroe18107617252
Montgomery69024539
Neshoba209911114139
Newton989294010
Noxubee66517214
Oktibbeha22925819331
Panola200446599
Pearl River1357669923
Perry61624207
Pike1556589827
Pontotoc184126192
Prentiss133425766
Quitman459600
Rankin49549318424
Scott142629223
Sharkey29616438
Simpson13775312219
Smith66816558
Stone65214589
Sunflower1817548415
Tallahatchie92627297
Tate1539476818
Tippah115029613
Tishomingo1009419626
Tunica58519152
Union1508254611
Walthall725276713
Warren16705612526
Washington294810718139
Wayne1125225910
Webster406145211
Wilkinson36422205
Winston1057234611
Yalobusha646268018
Yazoo14283613714
Total137,3963,6017,2191,386

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

