Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

161 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 2,942 total cases in state with 98 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus update

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 161 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2,942 with 98 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 161
  • New deaths reported today: 2

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTCs with Outbreaks
Adams5712
Alcorn7
Amite1411
Attala20
Benton5
Bolivar6832
Calhoun241
Carroll8
Chickasaw3021
Choctaw111
Claiborne7
Clarke1512
Clay20
Coahoma381
Copiah31
Covington15
Desoto17821
Forrest10522
Franklin10
George8
Greene2
Grenada11
Hancock4052
Harrison11252
Hinds25924
Holmes463
Humphreys1111
Itawamba9
Jackson14751
Jasper14
Jefferson41
Jefferson Davis51
Jones373
Kemper14
Lafayette301
Lamar381
Lauderdale15084
Lawrence6
Leake29
Lee464
Leflore4842
Lincoln4942
Lowndes251
Madison10623
Marion211
Marshall342
Monroe3722
Montgomery151
Neshoba34
Newton101
Noxubee6
Oktibbeha3712
Panola232
Pearl River8882
Perry191
Pike5911
Pontotoc151
Prentiss141
Quitman12
Rankin1002
Scott581
Sharkey3
Simpson71
Smith2811
Stone11
Sunflower381
Tallahatchie4
Tate24
Tippah4461
Tishomingo2
Tunica2111
Union711
Walthall21
Warren141
Washington5722
Wayne9
Webster141
Wilkinson4931
Winston20
Yalobusha14
Yazoo641
Total2,9429858

Click here for more information from MSDH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories