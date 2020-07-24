Coronavirus Information

1,610 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,610 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-eight additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 49,663 with 1,463 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Forrest1
Hinds2
Jefferson Davis1
Lauderdale1
Lowndes1
Oktibbeha1
Pearl River2
Pike1
Sunflower1
Union1
Walthall1
Washington3

11 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 5 and July 17, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
George1
Harrison1
Holmes1
Jones1
Leake1
Lincoln1
Lowndes1
Simpson1
Tallahatchie1
Tunica1
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams480224411
Alcorn241211
Amite1654132
Attala436238919
Benton88010
Bolivar71225427
Calhoun3265234
Carroll23011459
Chickasaw371193511
Choctaw104400
Claiborne36812439
Clarke26725199
Clay3251321
Coahoma492720
Copiah79921303
Covington511831
De Soto274621286
Forrest1353469629
Franklin80231
George220410
Greene18110346
Grenada75016619
Hancock2351484
Harrison16942211411
Hinds42618020329
Holmes714449720
Humphreys23510196
Issaquena17100
Itawamba2369347
Jackson148124686
Jasper318610
Jefferson154430
Jefferson Davis163531
Jones14955416035
Kemper20615389
Lafayette6694431
Lamar900932
Lauderdale11598420355
Lawrence246300
Leake7182440
Lee941266615
Leflore7085718441
Lincoln6493811527
Lowndes768225111
Madison19785015623
Marion47614*152
Marshall4295121
Monroe5614412437
Montgomery244300
Neshoba11388210734
Newton4581071
Noxubee34810163
Oktibbeha7593113219
Panola662831
Pearl River403345214
Perry160600
Pike685286013
Pontotoc576631
Prentiss2316243
Quitman149100
Rankin170923678
Scott91916153
Sharkey92010
Simpson6001273
Smith34112538
Stone118221
Sunflower7511451
Tallahatchie338562
Tate542192911
Tippah2231100
Tishomingo206320
Tunica1754122
Union39112208
Walthall38215548
Warren82523489
Washington120823297
Wayne66021548
Webster158115210
Wilkinson1421252
Winston471144010
Yalobusha2709357
Yazoo6739212
Total49,6631,4633,300680

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

