1,610 new coronavirus cases, 28 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,610 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Twenty-eight additional deaths were also reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 49,663 with 1,463 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

* 11 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between July 5 and July 17, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total George 1 Harrison 1 Holmes 1 Jones 1 Leake 1 Lincoln 1 Lowndes 1 Simpson 1 Tallahatchie 1 Tunica 1 Yazoo 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 480 22 44 11 Alcorn 241 2 1 1 Amite 165 4 13 2 Attala 436 23 89 19 Benton 88 0 1 0 Bolivar 712 25 42 7 Calhoun 326 5 23 4 Carroll 230 11 45 9 Chickasaw 371 19 35 11 Choctaw 104 4 0 0 Claiborne 368 12 43 9 Clarke 267 25 19 9 Clay 325 13 2 1 Coahoma 492 7 2 0 Copiah 799 21 30 3 Covington 511 8 3 1 De Soto 2746 21 28 6 Forrest 1353 46 96 29 Franklin 80 2 3 1 George 220 4 1 0 Greene 181 10 34 6 Grenada 750 16 61 9 Hancock 235 14 8 4 Harrison 1694 22 114 11 Hinds 4261 80 203 29 Holmes 714 44 97 20 Humphreys 235 10 19 6 Issaquena 17 1 0 0 Itawamba 236 9 34 7 Jackson 1481 24 68 6 Jasper 318 6 1 0 Jefferson 154 4 3 0 Jefferson Davis 163 5 3 1 Jones 1495 54 160 35 Kemper 206 15 38 9 Lafayette 669 4 43 1 Lamar 900 9 3 2 Lauderdale 1159 84 203 55 Lawrence 246 3 0 0 Leake 718 24 4 0 Lee 941 26 66 15 Leflore 708 57 184 41 Lincoln 649 38 115 27 Lowndes 768 22 51 11 Madison 1978 50 156 23 Marion 476 14* 15 2 Marshall 429 5 12 1 Monroe 561 44 124 37 Montgomery 244 3 0 0 Neshoba 1138 82 107 34 Newton 458 10 7 1 Noxubee 348 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 759 31 132 19 Panola 662 8 3 1 Pearl River 403 34 52 14 Perry 160 6 0 0 Pike 685 28 60 13 Pontotoc 576 6 3 1 Prentiss 231 6 24 3 Quitman 149 1 0 0 Rankin 1709 23 67 8 Scott 919 16 15 3 Sharkey 92 0 1 0 Simpson 600 12 7 3 Smith 341 12 53 8 Stone 118 2 2 1 Sunflower 751 14 5 1 Tallahatchie 338 5 6 2 Tate 542 19 29 11 Tippah 223 11 0 0 Tishomingo 206 3 2 0 Tunica 175 4 12 2 Union 391 12 20 8 Walthall 382 15 54 8 Warren 825 23 48 9 Washington 1208 23 29 7 Wayne 660 21 54 8 Webster 158 11 52 10 Wilkinson 142 12 5 2 Winston 471 14 40 10 Yalobusha 270 9 35 7 Yazoo 673 9 21 2 Total 49,663 1,463 3,300 680

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES: