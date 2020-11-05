1,612 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,612 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with eight additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 123,887 with 3,405 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Eight deaths occurred between November 1 and November 4 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Adams1
Alcorn1
Grenada1
Hancock1
Pearl River1
Washington2
Yalobusha1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1148466414
Alcorn118214723
Amite44014152
Attala838279120
Benton39612457
Bolivar21038122030
Calhoun64813254
Carroll55212459
Chickasaw890314714
Choctaw226710
Claiborne54816439
Clarke812539327
Clay74823193
Coahoma1305371057
Copiah142738729
Covington1043316314
De Soto7916828317
Forrest32308117641
Franklin260341
George106821366
Greene50318406
Grenada12624211421
Hancock93332518
Harrison58689128734
Hinds836218147980
Holmes11606010220
Humphreys48018277
Issaquena107400
Itawamba1239298817
Jackson518410010910
Jasper7241910
Jefferson28811133
Jefferson Davis4541381
Jones30828418638
Kemper34115419
Lafayette26584312328
Lamar2451414111
Lauderdale274913526574
Lawrence58914262
Leake119542427
Lee38888419437
Leflore18028819447
Lincoln15046116236
Lowndes19416210233
Madison39869423845
Marion991469215
Marshall1639345612
Monroe16297517252
Montgomery60023529
Neshoba192911113039
Newton901284010
Noxubee61517204
Oktibbeha21175719331
Panola178941608
Pearl River1251629523
Perry55323207
Pike1442569827
Pontotoc161921182
Prentiss115720483
Quitman431700
Rankin43098818123
Scott131329213
Sharkey29315438
Simpson12865012219
Smith63016558
Stone53114559
Sunflower1711528314
Tallahatchie89226297
Tate1330395513
Tippah100925612
Tishomingo872419626
Tunica54917152
Union1325254611
Walthall669276713
Warren16005612526
Washington275110418139
Wayne1059225910
Webster388135211
Wilkinson35021205
Winston911224411
Yalobusha593237815
Yazoo13233613514
Total123,8873,4056,9691,342

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

