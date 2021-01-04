1,616 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,616 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2223,677 with 4,884 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Three deaths occurred between December 30, 2020, and January 2, 2021, in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Madison1
Newton1
Pearl River1

10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 6 and December 28, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
George1
Greene1
Grenada1
Hinds1
Lee2
Simpson1
Tippah1
Union1
Winston1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1830607215
Alcorn22894112118
Amite89023547
Attala17975116732
Benton711214510
Bolivar35509522330
Calhoun121317254
Carroll95218469
Chickasaw1639375115
Choctaw5391110
Claiborne73420439
Clarke12275910829
Clay139330203
Coahoma20145212711
Copiah223645749
Covington19186813339
De Soto1526314110820
Forrest541010421545
Franklin6109401
George174937487
Greene100526526
Grenada20106415231
Hancock2138557014
Harrison1122816047057
Hinds14400282698108
Holmes16166710320
Humphreys74922338
Issaquena152400
Itawamba23865112322
Jackson898815921526
Jasper150026341
Jefferson46914223
Jefferson Davis7832481
Jones54139820639
Kemper67519449
Lafayette43748518550
Lamar4291604713
Lauderdale512417137888
Lawrence92716272
Leake2122588112
Lee792712220640
Leflore273210222649
Lincoln26777916936
Lowndes46229320241
Madison741813933061
Marion18036515522
Marshall3001636215
Monroe31379017953
Montgomery100831549
Neshoba307414319155
Newton1665388313
Noxubee98420314
Oktibbeha35357620734
Panola32937110313
Pearl River27338315531
Perry91731207
Pike22987111832
Pontotoc325542213
Prentiss2197429915
Quitman615700
Rankin920217132948
Scott218841374
Sharkey40117438
Simpson21176515219
Smith107220558
Stone123518789
Sunflower25046210215
Tallahatchie125833437
Tate2454568019
Tippah205741805
Tishomingo16175310127
Tunica77319152
Union29994410517
Walthall1026346713
Warren28917916437
Washington448711718739
Wayne1747276811
Webster810195711
Wilkinson53824245
Winston18865310528
Yalobusha1038338122
Yazoo21725013817
Total223,6774,8849,3911,727

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.

