1,616 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,616 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 2223,677 with 4,884 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Three deaths occurred between December 30, 2020, and January 2, 2021, in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Madison
|1
|Newton
|1
|Pearl River
|1
10 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between December 6 and December 28, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|George
|1
|Greene
|1
|Grenada
|1
|Hinds
|1
|Lee
|2
|Simpson
|1
|Tippah
|1
|Union
|1
|Winston
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1830
|60
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2289
|41
|121
|18
|Amite
|890
|23
|54
|7
|Attala
|1797
|51
|167
|32
|Benton
|711
|21
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3550
|95
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1213
|17
|25
|4
|Carroll
|952
|18
|46
|9
|Chickasaw
|1639
|37
|51
|15
|Choctaw
|539
|11
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|734
|20
|43
|9
|Clarke
|1227
|59
|108
|29
|Clay
|1393
|30
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|2014
|52
|127
|11
|Copiah
|2236
|45
|74
|9
|Covington
|1918
|68
|133
|39
|De Soto
|15263
|141
|108
|20
|Forrest
|5410
|104
|215
|45
|Franklin
|610
|9
|40
|1
|George
|1749
|37
|48
|7
|Greene
|1005
|26
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2010
|64
|152
|31
|Hancock
|2138
|55
|70
|14
|Harrison
|11228
|160
|470
|57
|Hinds
|14400
|282
|698
|108
|Holmes
|1616
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|749
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|152
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2386
|51
|123
|22
|Jackson
|8988
|159
|215
|26
|Jasper
|1500
|26
|34
|1
|Jefferson
|469
|14
|22
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|783
|24
|8
|1
|Jones
|5413
|98
|206
|39
|Kemper
|675
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4374
|85
|185
|50
|Lamar
|4291
|60
|47
|13
|Lauderdale
|5124
|171
|378
|88
|Lawrence
|927
|16
|27
|2
|Leake
|2122
|58
|81
|12
|Lee
|7927
|122
|206
|40
|Leflore
|2732
|102
|226
|49
|Lincoln
|2677
|79
|169
|36
|Lowndes
|4622
|93
|202
|41
|Madison
|7418
|139
|330
|61
|Marion
|1803
|65
|155
|22
|Marshall
|3001
|63
|62
|15
|Monroe
|3137
|90
|179
|53
|Montgomery
|1008
|31
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3074
|143
|191
|55
|Newton
|1665
|38
|83
|13
|Noxubee
|984
|20
|31
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3535
|76
|207
|34
|Panola
|3293
|71
|103
|13
|Pearl River
|2733
|83
|155
|31
|Perry
|917
|31
|20
|7
|Pike
|2298
|71
|118
|32
|Pontotoc
|3255
|42
|21
|3
|Prentiss
|2197
|42
|99
|15
|Quitman
|615
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|9202
|171
|329
|48
|Scott
|2188
|41
|37
|4
|Sharkey
|401
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2117
|65
|152
|19
|Smith
|1072
|20
|55
|8
|Stone
|1235
|18
|78
|9
|Sunflower
|2504
|62
|102
|15
|Tallahatchie
|1258
|33
|43
|7
|Tate
|2454
|56
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2057
|41
|80
|5
|Tishomingo
|1617
|53
|101
|27
|Tunica
|773
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|2999
|44
|105
|17
|Walthall
|1026
|34
|67
|13
|Warren
|2891
|79
|164
|37
|Washington
|4487
|117
|187
|39
|Wayne
|1747
|27
|68
|11
|Webster
|810
|19
|57
|11
|Wilkinson
|538
|24
|24
|5
|Winston
|1886
|53
|105
|28
|Yalobusha
|1038
|33
|81
|22
|Yazoo
|2172
|50
|138
|17
|Total
|223,677
|4,884
|9,391
|1,727
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.
