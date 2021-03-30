163 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 163 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 304,858 with 7,013 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams2426818315
Alcorn29496313020
Amite118138559
Attala21287317536
Benton964254610
Bolivar474912523231
Calhoun161830366
Carroll1205255110
Chickasaw2033556015
Choctaw7231610
Claiborne100930459
Clarke17477512331
Clay181654385
Coahoma28787512911
Copiah2884618311
Covington25318013639
De Soto2049024611324
Forrest747514422651
Franklin80322404
George236646597
Greene129333526
Grenada25298015532
Hancock3672846914
Harrison1733529948568
Hinds19657402805131
Holmes18507110420
Humphreys94131349
Issaquena168600
Itawamba29517613423
Jackson1302224124035
Jasper219147432
Jefferson64228417
Jefferson Davis10403291
Jones824315721941
Kemper94325449
Lafayette592811618755
Lamar6049845413
Lauderdale7057234444100
Lawrence125022272
Leake2593738815
Lee980516822241
Leflore345912323652
Lincoln384210719740
Lowndes622314425763
Madison980520836869
Marion26407815824
Marshall4225996415
Monroe404213119055
Montgomery125040549
Neshoba395217520359
Newton2421578715
Noxubee125131356
Oktibbeha45179722236
Panola441410210414
Pearl River437613718836
Perry124538218
Pike314210113435
Pontotoc4152728612
Prentiss2743589915
Quitman7851600
Rankin1321227339261
Scott30697211518
Sharkey49417438
Simpson28528415720
Smith157134668
Stone1769308514
Sunflower32708812220
Tallahatchie174340507
Tate3193808019
Tippah28276811913
Tishomingo22006710227
Tunica101925182
Union40037413123
Walthall1295426913
Warren424711717037
Washington526413219139
Wayne2607416911
Webster1131326112
Wilkinson63827255
Winston22528013039
Yalobusha1557368222
Yazoo30276714018
Total304,8587,01310,4371,967

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

