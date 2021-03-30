163 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 163 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, along with 12 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 304,858 with 7,013 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2426 81 83 15 Alcorn 2949 63 130 20 Amite 1181 38 55 9 Attala 2128 73 175 36 Benton 964 25 46 10 Bolivar 4749 125 232 31 Calhoun 1618 30 36 6 Carroll 1205 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2033 55 60 15 Choctaw 723 16 1 0 Claiborne 1009 30 45 9 Clarke 1747 75 123 31 Clay 1816 54 38 5 Coahoma 2878 75 129 11 Copiah 2884 61 83 11 Covington 2531 80 136 39 De Soto 20490 246 113 24 Forrest 7475 144 226 51 Franklin 803 22 40 4 George 2366 46 59 7 Greene 1293 33 52 6 Grenada 2529 80 155 32 Hancock 3672 84 69 14 Harrison 17335 299 485 68 Hinds 19657 402 805 131 Holmes 1850 71 104 20 Humphreys 941 31 34 9 Issaquena 168 6 0 0 Itawamba 2951 76 134 23 Jackson 13022 241 240 35 Jasper 2191 47 43 2 Jefferson 642 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1040 32 9 1 Jones 8243 157 219 41 Kemper 943 25 44 9 Lafayette 5928 116 187 55 Lamar 6049 84 54 13 Lauderdale 7057 234 444 100 Lawrence 1250 22 27 2 Leake 2593 73 88 15 Lee 9805 168 222 41 Leflore 3459 123 236 52 Lincoln 3842 107 197 40 Lowndes 6223 144 257 63 Madison 9805 208 368 69 Marion 2640 78 158 24 Marshall 4225 99 64 15 Monroe 4042 131 190 55 Montgomery 1250 40 54 9 Neshoba 3952 175 203 59 Newton 2421 57 87 15 Noxubee 1251 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4517 97 222 36 Panola 4414 102 104 14 Pearl River 4376 137 188 36 Perry 1245 38 21 8 Pike 3142 101 134 35 Pontotoc 4152 72 86 12 Prentiss 2743 58 99 15 Quitman 785 16 0 0 Rankin 13212 273 392 61 Scott 3069 72 115 18 Sharkey 494 17 43 8 Simpson 2852 84 157 20 Smith 1571 34 66 8 Stone 1769 30 85 14 Sunflower 3270 88 122 20 Tallahatchie 1743 40 50 7 Tate 3193 80 80 19 Tippah 2827 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2200 67 102 27 Tunica 1019 25 18 2 Union 4003 74 131 23 Walthall 1295 42 69 13 Warren 4247 117 170 37 Washington 5264 132 191 39 Wayne 2607 41 69 11 Webster 1131 32 61 12 Wilkinson 638 27 25 5 Winston 2252 80 130 39 Yalobusha 1557 36 82 22 Yazoo 3027 67 140 18 Total 304,858 7,013 10,437 1,967

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.