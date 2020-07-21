1,635 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,635 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-one additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 45,524 with 1,389 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

CountyTotal
Bolivar3
Grenada1
Harrison1
Hinds5
Jackson1
Lawrence1
Leake1
Lee1
Lowndes1
Madison2
Neshoba1
Panola1
Rankin1
Sunflower2
Tishomingo1
Walthall1
Washington1
Wayne1

5 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 30 and July 12, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

CountyTotal
Bolivar1
Clay1
Covington1
Harrison1
Leake1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams449224411
Alcorn179211
Amite1454132
Attala423238919
Benton80010
Bolivar60522427
Calhoun2705234
Carroll22111459
Chickasaw348193511
Choctaw95400
Claiborne35411439
Clarke25725199
Clay3091321
Coahoma443710
Copiah77720303
Covington476730
Desoto247420235
Forrest1232459629
Franklin74231
George192310
Greene16510346
Grenada72116599
Hancock2121484
Harrison1521209710
Hinds38357516126
Holmes675439720
Humphreys22210196
Issaquena16100
Itawamba2088347
Jackson118323666
Jasper304610
Jefferson145330
Jefferson Davis153431
Jones14225315835
Kemper20115389
Lafayette6134421
Lamar832832
Lauderdale11158320354
Lawrence214300
Leake6932330
Lee863256615
Leflore6635618441
Lincoln6183611527
Lowndes67118469
Madison18044715022
Marion43312152
Marshall3924121
Monroe5254412437
Montgomery229300
Neshoba11138210734
Newton4421071
Noxubee32810163
Oktibbeha7052713218
Panola596731
Pearl River383325212
Perry127500
Pike624255312
Pontotoc533631
Prentiss2036243
Quitman139100
Rankin153723658
Scott90116153
Sharkey79010
Simpson548530
Smith31812538
Stone109221
Sunflower6881340
Tallahatchie301461
Tate493182810
Tippah2031100
Tishomingo178220
Tunica1553122
Union33811208
Walthall35813547
Warren74822419
Washington110519286
Wayne65021548
Webster146115210
Wilkinson1291152
Winston411134010
Yalobusha2459357
Yazoo6407202
Total45,5241,3893,192658

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

