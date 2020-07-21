1,635 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,635 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-one additional deaths have been reported.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 45,524 with 1,389 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|3
|Grenada
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Hinds
|5
|Jackson
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|Leake
|1
|Lee
|1
|Lowndes
|1
|Madison
|2
|Neshoba
|1
|Panola
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Sunflower
|2
|Tishomingo
|1
|Walthall
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
* 5 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 30 and July 12, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:
|County
|Total
|Bolivar
|1
|Clay
|1
|Covington
|1
|Harrison
|1
|Leake
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|449
|22
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|179
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|145
|4
|13
|2
|Attala
|423
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|80
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|605
|22
|42
|7
|Calhoun
|270
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|221
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|348
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|95
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|354
|11
|43
|9
|Clarke
|257
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|309
|13
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|443
|7
|1
|0
|Copiah
|777
|20
|30
|3
|Covington
|476
|7
|3
|0
|Desoto
|2474
|20
|23
|5
|Forrest
|1232
|45
|96
|29
|Franklin
|74
|2
|3
|1
|George
|192
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|165
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|721
|16
|59
|9
|Hancock
|212
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1521
|20
|97
|10
|Hinds
|3835
|75
|161
|26
|Holmes
|675
|43
|97
|20
|Humphreys
|222
|10
|19
|6
|Issaquena
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|208
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|1183
|23
|66
|6
|Jasper
|304
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|145
|3
|3
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|153
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1422
|53
|158
|35
|Kemper
|201
|15
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|613
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|832
|8
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|1115
|83
|203
|54
|Lawrence
|214
|3
|0
|0
|Leake
|693
|23
|3
|0
|Lee
|863
|25
|66
|15
|Leflore
|663
|56
|184
|41
|Lincoln
|618
|36
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|671
|18
|46
|9
|Madison
|1804
|47
|150
|22
|Marion
|433
|12
|15
|2
|Marshall
|392
|4
|12
|1
|Monroe
|525
|44
|124
|37
|Montgomery
|229
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1113
|82
|107
|34
|Newton
|442
|10
|7
|1
|Noxubee
|328
|10
|16
|3
|Oktibbeha
|705
|27
|132
|18
|Panola
|596
|7
|3
|1
|Pearl River
|383
|32
|52
|12
|Perry
|127
|5
|0
|0
|Pike
|624
|25
|53
|12
|Pontotoc
|533
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|203
|6
|24
|3
|Quitman
|139
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1537
|23
|65
|8
|Scott
|901
|16
|15
|3
|Sharkey
|79
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|548
|5
|3
|0
|Smith
|318
|12
|53
|8
|Stone
|109
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|688
|13
|4
|0
|Tallahatchie
|301
|4
|6
|1
|Tate
|493
|18
|28
|10
|Tippah
|203
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|178
|2
|2
|0
|Tunica
|155
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|338
|11
|20
|8
|Walthall
|358
|13
|54
|7
|Warren
|748
|22
|41
|9
|Washington
|1105
|19
|28
|6
|Wayne
|650
|21
|54
|8
|Webster
|146
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|129
|11
|5
|2
|Winston
|411
|13
|40
|10
|Yalobusha
|245
|9
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|640
|7
|20
|2
|Total
|45,524
|1,389
|3,192
|658
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
LATEST STORIES:
- MHP responds to log truck accident in Warren County
- Couple reunited at Ohio nursing home after 7 months apart during pandemic
- 1,635 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths reported in Mississippi
- Man wanted sought in Alabama killing arrested in Ridgeland
- Troopers: Mississippi man killed Florida man in hit-and-run