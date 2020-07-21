1,635 new coronavirus cases, 31 additional deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,635 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi. Thirty-one additional deaths have been reported.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 45,524 with 1,389 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday.

County Total Bolivar 3 Grenada 1 Harrison 1 Hinds 5 Jackson 1 Lawrence 1 Leake 1 Lee 1 Lowndes 1 Madison 2 Neshoba 1 Panola 1 Rankin 1 Sunflower 2 Tishomingo 1 Walthall 1 Washington 1 Wayne 1

* 5 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths occurred between June 30 and July 12, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

County Total Bolivar 1 Clay 1 Covington 1 Harrison 1 Leake 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 449 22 44 11 Alcorn 179 2 1 1 Amite 145 4 13 2 Attala 423 23 89 19 Benton 80 0 1 0 Bolivar 605 22 42 7 Calhoun 270 5 23 4 Carroll 221 11 45 9 Chickasaw 348 19 35 11 Choctaw 95 4 0 0 Claiborne 354 11 43 9 Clarke 257 25 19 9 Clay 309 13 2 1 Coahoma 443 7 1 0 Copiah 777 20 30 3 Covington 476 7 3 0 Desoto 2474 20 23 5 Forrest 1232 45 96 29 Franklin 74 2 3 1 George 192 3 1 0 Greene 165 10 34 6 Grenada 721 16 59 9 Hancock 212 14 8 4 Harrison 1521 20 97 10 Hinds 3835 75 161 26 Holmes 675 43 97 20 Humphreys 222 10 19 6 Issaquena 16 1 0 0 Itawamba 208 8 34 7 Jackson 1183 23 66 6 Jasper 304 6 1 0 Jefferson 145 3 3 0 Jefferson Davis 153 4 3 1 Jones 1422 53 158 35 Kemper 201 15 38 9 Lafayette 613 4 42 1 Lamar 832 8 3 2 Lauderdale 1115 83 203 54 Lawrence 214 3 0 0 Leake 693 23 3 0 Lee 863 25 66 15 Leflore 663 56 184 41 Lincoln 618 36 115 27 Lowndes 671 18 46 9 Madison 1804 47 150 22 Marion 433 12 15 2 Marshall 392 4 12 1 Monroe 525 44 124 37 Montgomery 229 3 0 0 Neshoba 1113 82 107 34 Newton 442 10 7 1 Noxubee 328 10 16 3 Oktibbeha 705 27 132 18 Panola 596 7 3 1 Pearl River 383 32 52 12 Perry 127 5 0 0 Pike 624 25 53 12 Pontotoc 533 6 3 1 Prentiss 203 6 24 3 Quitman 139 1 0 0 Rankin 1537 23 65 8 Scott 901 16 15 3 Sharkey 79 0 1 0 Simpson 548 5 3 0 Smith 318 12 53 8 Stone 109 2 2 1 Sunflower 688 13 4 0 Tallahatchie 301 4 6 1 Tate 493 18 28 10 Tippah 203 11 0 0 Tishomingo 178 2 2 0 Tunica 155 3 12 2 Union 338 11 20 8 Walthall 358 13 54 7 Warren 748 22 41 9 Washington 1105 19 28 6 Wayne 650 21 54 8 Webster 146 11 52 10 Wilkinson 129 11 5 2 Winston 411 13 40 10 Yalobusha 245 9 35 7 Yazoo 640 7 20 2 Total 45,524 1,389 3,192 658

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

