1,638 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,638 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 140,429 with 3,642 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Seventeen deaths occurred on November 14 and November 19 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Attala
|3
|Copiah
|1
|DeSoto
|2
|Hinds
|4
|Jackson
|1
|Madison
|2
|Oktibbehah
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Rankin
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
6 COVID-19 related death occurred between October 31 to November 13, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|DeSoto
|2
|Harrison
|1
|Marshall
|2
|Sharkey
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1318
|48
|64
|14
|Alcorn
|1410
|23
|88
|10
|Amite
|486
|14
|15
|2
|Attala
|1038
|33
|105
|22
|Benton
|480
|17
|44
|9
|Bolivar
|2350
|83
|222
|30
|Calhoun
|706
|13
|25
|4
|Carroll
|680
|14
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|1002
|32
|47
|14
|Choctaw
|298
|7
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|572
|16
|43
|9
|Clarke
|866
|53
|93
|27
|Clay
|843
|26
|20
|3
|Coahoma
|1442
|40
|126
|11
|Copiah
|1567
|40
|71
|9
|Covington
|1142
|34
|67
|15
|De Soto
|9358
|97
|102
|20
|Forrest
|3548
|85
|176
|41
|Franklin
|308
|4
|4
|1
|George
|1188
|23
|36
|6
|Greene
|573
|22
|40
|6
|Grenada
|1340
|44
|114
|21
|Hancock
|1114
|37
|59
|9
|Harrison
|6666
|105
|319
|35
|Hinds
|9338
|193
|500
|82
|Holmes
|1223
|60
|102
|20
|Humphreys
|515
|18
|33
|7
|Issaquena
|108
|4
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|1424
|33
|89
|17
|Jackson
|5947
|113
|117
|13
|Jasper
|788
|21
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|332
|11
|13
|3
|Jefferson Davis
|528
|16
|9
|1
|Jones
|3371
|87
|188
|38
|Kemper
|395
|15
|41
|9
|Lafayette
|3061
|46
|123
|28
|Lamar
|2689
|48
|43
|12
|Lauderdale
|3224
|142
|311
|77
|Lawrence
|685
|14
|26
|2
|Leake
|1292
|43
|42
|7
|Lee
|4672
|91
|195
|39
|Leflore
|1977
|89
|195
|47
|Lincoln
|1766
|64
|165
|36
|Lowndes
|2218
|62
|115
|33
|Madison
|4498
|101
|272
|48
|Marion
|1071
|46
|92
|15
|Marshall
|2029
|43
|58
|14
|Monroe
|1857
|77
|172
|52
|Montgomery
|703
|25
|53
|9
|Neshoba
|2144
|111
|144
|39
|Newton
|1016
|29
|41
|10
|Noxubee
|678
|17
|21
|4
|Oktibbeha
|2351
|59
|193
|31
|Panola
|2050
|47
|59
|9
|Pearl River
|1385
|66
|99
|23
|Perry
|631
|24
|20
|7
|Pike
|1582
|58
|98
|27
|Pontotoc
|1875
|27
|19
|2
|Prentiss
|1359
|25
|87
|6
|Quitman
|469
|6
|0
|0
|Rankin
|5078
|95
|187
|26
|Scott
|1452
|29
|29
|3
|Sharkey
|300
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|1394
|53
|131
|19
|Smith
|672
|16
|55
|8
|Stone
|687
|14
|58
|9
|Sunflower
|1852
|54
|84
|15
|Tallahatchie
|941
|27
|29
|7
|Tate
|1574
|47
|71
|18
|Tippah
|1183
|30
|61
|4
|Tishomingo
|1031
|42
|96
|26
|Tunica
|590
|19
|15
|2
|Union
|1555
|25
|46
|11
|Walthall
|732
|27
|67
|13
|Warren
|1691
|56
|125
|26
|Washington
|3002
|106
|181
|39
|Wayne
|1142
|22
|59
|10
|Webster
|409
|14
|52
|11
|Wilkinson
|368
|22
|20
|5
|Winston
|1116
|24
|54
|11
|Yalobusha
|659
|26
|80
|18
|Yazoo
|1455
|36
|137
|14
|Total
|140,429
|3,642
|7,342
|1,397
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.
