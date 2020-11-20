1,638 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,638 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 140,429 with 3,642 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Seventeen deaths occurred on November 14 and November 19 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Attala3
Copiah1
DeSoto2
Hinds4
Jackson1
Madison2
Oktibbehah1
Pontotoc1
Rankin1
Tishomingo1

6 COVID-19 related death occurred between October 31 to November 13, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
DeSoto2
Harrison1
Marshall2
Sharkey1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1318486414
Alcorn1410238810
Amite48614152
Attala10383310522
Benton48017449
Bolivar23508322230
Calhoun70613254
Carroll68014459
Chickasaw1002324714
Choctaw298710
Claiborne57216439
Clarke866539327
Clay84326203
Coahoma14424012611
Copiah156740719
Covington1142346715
De Soto93589710220
Forrest35488517641
Franklin308441
George118823366
Greene57322406
Grenada13404411421
Hancock111437599
Harrison666610531935
Hinds933819350082
Holmes12236010220
Humphreys51518337
Issaquena108400
Itawamba1424338917
Jackson594711311713
Jasper7882110
Jefferson33211133
Jefferson Davis5281691
Jones33718718838
Kemper39515419
Lafayette30614612328
Lamar2689484312
Lauderdale322414231177
Lawrence68514262
Leake129243427
Lee46729119539
Leflore19778919547
Lincoln17666416536
Lowndes22186211533
Madison449810127248
Marion1071469215
Marshall2029435814
Monroe18577717252
Montgomery70325539
Neshoba214411114439
Newton1016294110
Noxubee67817214
Oktibbeha23515919331
Panola205047599
Pearl River1385669923
Perry63124207
Pike1582589827
Pontotoc187527192
Prentiss135925876
Quitman469600
Rankin50789518726
Scott145229293
Sharkey30017438
Simpson13945313119
Smith67216558
Stone68714589
Sunflower1852548415
Tallahatchie94127297
Tate1574477118
Tippah118330614
Tishomingo1031429626
Tunica59019152
Union1555254611
Walthall732276713
Warren16915612526
Washington300210618139
Wayne1142225910
Webster409145211
Wilkinson36822205
Winston1116245411
Yalobusha659268018
Yazoo14553613714
Total140,4293,6427,3421,397

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories