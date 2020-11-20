1,638 new coronavirus cases, 23 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,638 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 23 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 140,429 with 3,642 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Seventeen deaths occurred on November 14 and November 19 in the counties below.

County Total Attala 3 Copiah 1 DeSoto 2 Hinds 4 Jackson 1 Madison 2 Oktibbehah 1 Pontotoc 1 Rankin 1 Tishomingo 1

6 COVID-19 related death occurred between October 31 to November 13, identified from death certificate reports.

County Total DeSoto 2 Harrison 1 Marshall 2 Sharkey 1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 1318 48 64 14 Alcorn 1410 23 88 10 Amite 486 14 15 2 Attala 1038 33 105 22 Benton 480 17 44 9 Bolivar 2350 83 222 30 Calhoun 706 13 25 4 Carroll 680 14 45 9 Chickasaw 1002 32 47 14 Choctaw 298 7 1 0 Claiborne 572 16 43 9 Clarke 866 53 93 27 Clay 843 26 20 3 Coahoma 1442 40 126 11 Copiah 1567 40 71 9 Covington 1142 34 67 15 De Soto 9358 97 102 20 Forrest 3548 85 176 41 Franklin 308 4 4 1 George 1188 23 36 6 Greene 573 22 40 6 Grenada 1340 44 114 21 Hancock 1114 37 59 9 Harrison 6666 105 319 35 Hinds 9338 193 500 82 Holmes 1223 60 102 20 Humphreys 515 18 33 7 Issaquena 108 4 0 0 Itawamba 1424 33 89 17 Jackson 5947 113 117 13 Jasper 788 21 1 0 Jefferson 332 11 13 3 Jefferson Davis 528 16 9 1 Jones 3371 87 188 38 Kemper 395 15 41 9 Lafayette 3061 46 123 28 Lamar 2689 48 43 12 Lauderdale 3224 142 311 77 Lawrence 685 14 26 2 Leake 1292 43 42 7 Lee 4672 91 195 39 Leflore 1977 89 195 47 Lincoln 1766 64 165 36 Lowndes 2218 62 115 33 Madison 4498 101 272 48 Marion 1071 46 92 15 Marshall 2029 43 58 14 Monroe 1857 77 172 52 Montgomery 703 25 53 9 Neshoba 2144 111 144 39 Newton 1016 29 41 10 Noxubee 678 17 21 4 Oktibbeha 2351 59 193 31 Panola 2050 47 59 9 Pearl River 1385 66 99 23 Perry 631 24 20 7 Pike 1582 58 98 27 Pontotoc 1875 27 19 2 Prentiss 1359 25 87 6 Quitman 469 6 0 0 Rankin 5078 95 187 26 Scott 1452 29 29 3 Sharkey 300 17 43 8 Simpson 1394 53 131 19 Smith 672 16 55 8 Stone 687 14 58 9 Sunflower 1852 54 84 15 Tallahatchie 941 27 29 7 Tate 1574 47 71 18 Tippah 1183 30 61 4 Tishomingo 1031 42 96 26 Tunica 590 19 15 2 Union 1555 25 46 11 Walthall 732 27 67 13 Warren 1691 56 125 26 Washington 3002 106 181 39 Wayne 1142 22 59 10 Webster 409 14 52 11 Wilkinson 368 22 20 5 Winston 1116 24 54 11 Yalobusha 659 26 80 18 Yazoo 1455 36 137 14 Total 140,429 3,642 7,342 1,397

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

