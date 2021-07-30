1,643 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,643 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 343,505 cases with 7,543 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 3409 88 83 17 Alcorn 3509 74 130 20 Amite 1375 43 57 9 Attala 2263 73 178 36 Benton 1067 25 46 10 Bolivar 4954 134 236 33 Calhoun 1813 32 36 6 Carroll 1264 31 51 10 Chickasaw 2190 60 60 15 Choctaw 826 19 2 0 Claiborne 1053 31 45 9 Clarke 1868 80 123 31 Clay 1976 54 39 5 Coahoma 3140 85 129 12 Copiah 3249 68 94 11 Covington 2934 84 139 39 De Soto 23229 283 113 24 Forrest 8723 159 256 53 Franklin 879 23 40 4 George 2722 51 60 8 Greene 1401 34 53 6 Grenada 2694 88 154 32 Hancock 4280 88 70 14 Harrison 20527 329 496 72 Hinds 23932 444 813 132 Holmes 2001 74 104 20 Humphreys 1001 33 34 9 Issaquena 173 6 0 0 Itawamba 3146 80 135 24 Jackson 15232 252 244 35 Jasper 2306 48 44 2 Jefferson 713 28 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1167 34 9 1 Jones 9047 169 223 42 Kemper 1024 29 44 9 Lafayette 6548 124 187 55 Lamar 7029 89 54 12 Lauderdale 7884 244 452 101 Lawrence 1428 26 27 2 Leake 2854 75 92 16 Lee 10719 179 222 42 Leflore 3627 125 236 52 Lincoln 4176 116 198 40 Lowndes 7054 151 260 63 Madison 10959 227 393 70 Marion 2841 81 158 24 Marshall 4701 106 65 15 Monroe 4330 137 190 55 Montgomery 1330 44 54 9 Neshoba 4281 181 207 59 Newton 2623 64 87 15 Noxubee 1352 35 35 6 Oktibbeha 4943 98 222 36 Panola 4771 112 104 15 Pearl River 5196 152 193 39 Perry 1335 38 23 8 Pike 3667 113 135 37 Pontotoc 4477 73 86 13 Prentiss 2988 63 99 15 Quitman 847 19 0 0 Rankin 15411 291 442 63 Scott 3411 76 116 18 Sharkey 516 18 45 8 Simpson 3228 91 160 20 Smith 1792 35 68 8 Stone 2296 37 85 14 Sunflower 3476 94 123 20 Tallahatchie 1837 42 50 7 Tate 3533 88 80 19 Tippah 3065 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2397 70 102 27 Tunica 1142 27 18 2 Union 4332 79 131 23 Walthall 1457 48 69 13 Warren 4728 128 168 37 Washington 5595 139 190 39 Wayne 2775 43 72 11 Webster 1212 32 61 12 Wilkinson 780 32 25 5 Winston 2367 84 130 39 Yalobusha 1715 40 82 22 Yazoo 3393 76 149 20 Total 343,505 7,543 10,645 1,996

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.