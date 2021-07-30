1,643 new coronavirus cases, 10 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,643 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 10 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 343,505 cases with 7,543 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams3409888317
Alcorn35097413020
Amite137543579
Attala22637317836
Benton1067254610
Bolivar495413423633
Calhoun181332366
Carroll1264315110
Chickasaw2190606015
Choctaw8261920
Claiborne105331459
Clarke18688012331
Clay197654395
Coahoma31408512912
Copiah3249689411
Covington29348413939
De Soto2322928311324
Forrest872315925653
Franklin87923404
George272251608
Greene140134536
Grenada26948815432
Hancock4280887014
Harrison2052732949672
Hinds23932444813132
Holmes20017410420
Humphreys100133349
Issaquena173600
Itawamba31468013524
Jackson1523225224435
Jasper230648442
Jefferson71328417
Jefferson Davis11673491
Jones904716922342
Kemper102429449
Lafayette654812418755
Lamar7029895412
Lauderdale7884244452101
Lawrence142826272
Leake2854759216
Lee1071917922242
Leflore362712523652
Lincoln417611619840
Lowndes705415126063
Madison1095922739370
Marion28418115824
Marshall47011066515
Monroe433013719055
Montgomery133044549
Neshoba428118120759
Newton2623648715
Noxubee135235356
Oktibbeha49439822236
Panola477111210415
Pearl River519615219339
Perry133538238
Pike366711313537
Pontotoc4477738613
Prentiss2988639915
Quitman8471900
Rankin1541129144263
Scott34117611618
Sharkey51618458
Simpson32289116020
Smith179235688
Stone2296378514
Sunflower34769412320
Tallahatchie183742507
Tate3533888019
Tippah30656811913
Tishomingo23977010227
Tunica114227182
Union43327913123
Walthall1457486913
Warren472812816837
Washington559513919039
Wayne2775437211
Webster1212326112
Wilkinson78032255
Winston23678413039
Yalobusha1715408222
Yazoo33937614920
Total343,5057,54310,6451,996

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

