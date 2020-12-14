1,648 new coronavirus cases, 5 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,648 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with five additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 181,095 with 4,204 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Five deaths occurred between December 12 and December 13 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Attala1
Harrison1
Neshoba1
Panola1
Yalobusha1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1617527214
Alcorn18383511516
Amite75116523
Attala14304015426
Benton570194510
Bolivar28288922430
Calhoun91315254
Carroll85117469
Chickasaw1287344814
Choctaw4301010
Claiborne61816439
Clarke1046559427
Clay109428203
Coahoma17424712711
Copiah194842729
Covington15846110331
De Soto1208911410320
Forrest45039219041
Franklin467641
George148730477
Greene86925486
Grenada17025113724
Hancock1508466912
Harrison870912441642
Hinds1195522257188
Holmes14766210320
Humphreys63221338
Issaquena133400
Itawamba18504310819
Jackson745914220623
Jasper10592410
Jefferson42412153
Jefferson Davis6642081
Jones43749119438
Kemper60219439
Lafayette36716715341
Lamar3468524412
Lauderdale422015734684
Lawrence82915272
Leake163545537
Lee632110520340
Leflore23249619748
Lincoln22167116636
Lowndes32357213737
Madison592712229957
Marion14725414318
Marshall2517565915
Monroe24598017653
Montgomery88930549
Neshoba258313217654
Newton1327316411
Noxubee81417214
Oktibbeha28626420231
Panola2712657713
Pearl River20297313425
Perry74627207
Pike1896639927
Pontotoc255232203
Prentiss1764399714
Quitman544700
Rankin728512927536
Scott184331353
Sharkey35517438
Simpson17055414219
Smith85917558
Stone97316619
Sunflower2121578715
Tallahatchie108928337
Tate2090527418
Tippah161636634
Tishomingo1323479726
Tunica66919152
Union2212276411
Walthall877326713
Warren21626515430
Washington366010918739
Wayne1455256510
Webster611165511
Wilkinson48222215
Winston1545379121
Yalobusha840308122
Yazoo18024213815
Total181,0954,2048,4071,558

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 on its website.

