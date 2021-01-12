1,648 new coronavirus cases, 98 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,648 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 98 additional deaths.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 241,957 with 5,284 deaths.

New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fifty-two deaths occurred between January 5 and January 11 in the counties below.

CountyTotal
Alcorn3
Bolivar1
Covington1
Desoto4
Forrest1
Franklin1
Greene1
Hancock1
Harrison6
Hinds7
Humphreys2
Itawamba1
Jackson3
Lafayette2
Lee1
Lincoln2
Lowndes2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery1
Pearl River1
Quitman1
Rankin2
Scott1
Smith1
Tate1
Tishomingo1
Union1
Washington1

46 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between October 28, 2020 and January 8, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.

CountyTotal
Alcorn2
Claiborne1
Coahoma1
Desoto2
Grenada2
Harrison7
Hinds2
Jackson1
Jasper1
Jones3
Lafayette1
Lamar1
Leake1
Lee1
Madison1
Marion1
Monroe2
Montgomery1
Neshoba1
Newton1
Pike1
Pontotoc1
Rankin4
Smith1
Tishomingo1
Warren1
Washington1
Wayne2
Yazoo1

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams1981657215
Alcorn25315012819
Amite94425547
Attala18965517134
Benton788224510
Bolivar386810222431
Calhoun129619264
Carroll101620479
Chickasaw1775425315
Choctaw5821210
Claiborne83124459
Clarke13326011030
Clay152431243
Coahoma21695412811
Copiah233447759
Covington20377013539
De Soto1647516111122
Forrest575511222448
Franklin64013402
George192937597
Greene107129526
Grenada21166915532
Hancock2383576914
Harrison1244718547661
Hinds15559308761111
Holmes16656710320
Humphreys79424338
Issaquena154600
Itawamba25255712522
Jackson980017121528
Jasper160832352
Jefferson51218304
Jefferson Davis8222581
Jones599910621541
Kemper74519449
Lafayette47439118754
Lamar4628625213
Lauderdale554117440788
Lawrence97917272
Leake2239648814
Lee852613521441
Leflore292610423450
Lincoln28628317136
Lowndes509010221146
Madison789315335166
Marion19917115723
Marshall3291646415
Monroe340910018953
Montgomery106634549
Neshoba325014919756
Newton1803428614
Noxubee107121344
Oktibbeha38017921236
Panola35097310213
Pearl River30609015831
Perry97231217
Pike24997611934
Pontotoc353250424
Prentiss2368479915
Quitman653800
Rankin1020119536453
Scott234743394
Sharkey41417438
Simpson22726615219
Smith115022588
Stone136718839
Sunflower27246811116
Tallahatchie135033487
Tate2601598019
Tippah2275451015
Tishomingo17655810127
Tunica83121182
Union32955512519
Walthall1085366713
Warren32799116337
Washington466512118839
Wayne1904296911
Webster882235811
Wilkinson56324245
Winston19485911432
Yalobusha1111348222
Yazoo23235313918
Total241,9575,2849,7961,791

Estimated Recoveries

Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.

