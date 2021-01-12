1,648 new coronavirus cases, 98 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,648 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, along with 98 additional deaths.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 241,957 with 5,284 deaths.
New COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. yesterday. Fifty-two deaths occurred between January 5 and January 11 in the counties below.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|3
|Bolivar
|1
|Covington
|1
|Desoto
|4
|Forrest
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|6
|Hinds
|7
|Humphreys
|2
|Itawamba
|1
|Jackson
|3
|Lafayette
|2
|Lee
|1
|Lincoln
|2
|Lowndes
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Pearl River
|1
|Quitman
|1
|Rankin
|2
|Scott
|1
|Smith
|1
|Tate
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
|Union
|1
|Washington
|1
46 COVID-19 related deaths occurred between October 28, 2020 and January 8, 2021, identified from death certificate reports.
|County
|Total
|Alcorn
|2
|Claiborne
|1
|Coahoma
|1
|Desoto
|2
|Grenada
|2
|Harrison
|7
|Hinds
|2
|Jackson
|1
|Jasper
|1
|Jones
|3
|Lafayette
|1
|Lamar
|1
|Leake
|1
|Lee
|1
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|1
|Neshoba
|1
|Newton
|1
|Pike
|1
|Pontotoc
|1
|Rankin
|4
|Smith
|1
|Tishomingo
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|2
|Yazoo
|1
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1981
|65
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2531
|50
|128
|19
|Amite
|944
|25
|54
|7
|Attala
|1896
|55
|171
|34
|Benton
|788
|22
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3868
|102
|224
|31
|Calhoun
|1296
|19
|26
|4
|Carroll
|1016
|20
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1775
|42
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|582
|12
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|831
|24
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1332
|60
|110
|30
|Clay
|1524
|31
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2169
|54
|128
|11
|Copiah
|2334
|47
|75
|9
|Covington
|2037
|70
|135
|39
|De Soto
|16475
|161
|111
|22
|Forrest
|5755
|112
|224
|48
|Franklin
|640
|13
|40
|2
|George
|1929
|37
|59
|7
|Greene
|1071
|29
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2116
|69
|155
|32
|Hancock
|2383
|57
|69
|14
|Harrison
|12447
|185
|476
|61
|Hinds
|15559
|308
|761
|111
|Holmes
|1665
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|794
|24
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|154
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2525
|57
|125
|22
|Jackson
|9800
|171
|215
|28
|Jasper
|1608
|32
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|512
|18
|30
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|822
|25
|8
|1
|Jones
|5999
|106
|215
|41
|Kemper
|745
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4743
|91
|187
|54
|Lamar
|4628
|62
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|5541
|174
|407
|88
|Lawrence
|979
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2239
|64
|88
|14
|Lee
|8526
|135
|214
|41
|Leflore
|2926
|104
|234
|50
|Lincoln
|2862
|83
|171
|36
|Lowndes
|5090
|102
|211
|46
|Madison
|7893
|153
|351
|66
|Marion
|1991
|71
|157
|23
|Marshall
|3291
|64
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3409
|100
|189
|53
|Montgomery
|1066
|34
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3250
|149
|197
|56
|Newton
|1803
|42
|86
|14
|Noxubee
|1071
|21
|34
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3801
|79
|212
|36
|Panola
|3509
|73
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3060
|90
|158
|31
|Perry
|972
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2499
|76
|119
|34
|Pontotoc
|3532
|50
|42
|4
|Prentiss
|2368
|47
|99
|15
|Quitman
|653
|8
|0
|0
|Rankin
|10201
|195
|364
|53
|Scott
|2347
|43
|39
|4
|Sharkey
|414
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2272
|66
|152
|19
|Smith
|1150
|22
|58
|8
|Stone
|1367
|18
|83
|9
|Sunflower
|2724
|68
|111
|16
|Tallahatchie
|1350
|33
|48
|7
|Tate
|2601
|59
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2275
|45
|101
|5
|Tishomingo
|1765
|58
|101
|27
|Tunica
|831
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3295
|55
|125
|19
|Walthall
|1085
|36
|67
|13
|Warren
|3279
|91
|163
|37
|Washington
|4665
|121
|188
|39
|Wayne
|1904
|29
|69
|11
|Webster
|882
|23
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|563
|24
|24
|5
|Winston
|1948
|59
|114
|32
|Yalobusha
|1111
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2323
|53
|139
|18
|Total
|241,957
|5,284
|9,796
|1,791
Estimated Recoveries
Presumed COVID-19 cases recovered, estimated weekly (does not include cases still under investigation).
MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.
