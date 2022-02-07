JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 16,595 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths. The cases were reported to MSDH between February 4-6.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 768,457 with 11,285 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

As of February 1 Total LTC Facility Deaths

As of February 1 Adams 6946 133 91 19 Alcorn 9571 136 131 20 Amite 3119 61 58 10 Attala 4721 98 194 36 Benton 2228 46 47 10 Bolivar 8892 160 252 33 Calhoun 4461 56 44 7 Carroll 2485 48 53 12 Chickasaw 5374 85 63 15 Choctaw 2021 28 13 0 Claiborne 2103 45 46 9 Clarke 4076 98 131 32 Clay 4869 89 41 5 Coahoma 6297 119 138 14 Copiah 6927 101 109 15 Covington 6871 99 166 39 De Soto 48441 495 131 27 Forrest 21268 283 364 61 Franklin 1862 35 47 5 George 6917 81 76 9 Greene 3089 51 74 6 Grenada 5375 122 155 32 Hancock 11828 145 143 22 Harrison 51319 604 681 83 Hinds 51024 714 862 140 Holmes 4298 98 121 21 Humphreys 1974 40 36 9 Issaquena 255 9 0 0 Itawamba 7170 127 135 24 Jackson 35877 410 399 43 Jasper 4665 67 46 2 Jefferson 1455 35 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2741 46 16 1 Jones 20604 267 321 46 Kemper 2108 44 50 10 Lafayette 14587 170 202 57 Lamar 16709 145 66 12 Lauderdale 18102 337 499 108 Lawrence 3449 46 28 2 Leake 6073 105 103 17 Lee 25815 271 225 43 Leflore 7227 157 269 57 Lincoln 8018 150 211 43 Lowndes 17070 216 306 69 Madison 23264 303 416 72 Marion 6789 128 173 24 Marshall 9695 157 69 17 Monroe 10606 197 192 55 Montgomery 2862 67 90 14 Neshoba 10070 221 232 61 Newton 5738 92 89 16 Noxubee 2676 47 42 6 Oktibbeha 10739 151 272 40 Panola 10191 150 103 15 Pearl River 14613 253 249 42 Perry 2959 58 41 9 Pike 9074 168 178 44 Pontotoc 9937 125 88 13 Prentiss 7829 95 102 15 Quitman 1542 29 0 0 Rankin 35347 447 508 69 Scott 6398 106 119 19 Sharkey 926 21 45 8 Simpson 6743 134 172 20 Smith 3921 65 80 8 Stone 5251 67 106 14 Sunflower 5667 114 136 21 Tallahatchie 3128 55 50 7 Tate 7098 131 80 19 Tippah 7025 101 120 14 Tishomingo 5883 109 103 28 Tunica 2462 43 20 4 Union 9230 109 133 23 Walthall 3448 72 69 14 Warren 9890 191 175 38 Washington 9844 181 224 42 Wayne 5808 79 83 13 Webster 3020 58 66 14 Wilkinson 1756 43 25 6 Winston 4935 98 135 39 Yalobusha 3953 50 84 22 Yazoo 7859 98 152 20 Total 768,457 11,285 12,205 2,137

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.