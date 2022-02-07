JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 16,595 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths. The cases were reported to MSDH between February 4-6.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 768,457 with 11,285 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 1
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 1
|Adams
|6946
|133
|91
|19
|Alcorn
|9571
|136
|131
|20
|Amite
|3119
|61
|58
|10
|Attala
|4721
|98
|194
|36
|Benton
|2228
|46
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|8892
|160
|252
|33
|Calhoun
|4461
|56
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2485
|48
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5374
|85
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2021
|28
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2103
|45
|46
|9
|Clarke
|4076
|98
|131
|32
|Clay
|4869
|89
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6297
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6927
|101
|109
|15
|Covington
|6871
|99
|166
|39
|De Soto
|48441
|495
|131
|27
|Forrest
|21268
|283
|364
|61
|Franklin
|1862
|35
|47
|5
|George
|6917
|81
|76
|9
|Greene
|3089
|51
|74
|6
|Grenada
|5375
|122
|155
|32
|Hancock
|11828
|145
|143
|22
|Harrison
|51319
|604
|681
|83
|Hinds
|51024
|714
|862
|140
|Holmes
|4298
|98
|121
|21
|Humphreys
|1974
|40
|36
|9
|Issaquena
|255
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7170
|127
|135
|24
|Jackson
|35877
|410
|399
|43
|Jasper
|4665
|67
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1455
|35
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2741
|46
|16
|1
|Jones
|20604
|267
|321
|46
|Kemper
|2108
|44
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|14587
|170
|202
|57
|Lamar
|16709
|145
|66
|12
|Lauderdale
|18102
|337
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3449
|46
|28
|2
|Leake
|6073
|105
|103
|17
|Lee
|25815
|271
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7227
|157
|269
|57
|Lincoln
|8018
|150
|211
|43
|Lowndes
|17070
|216
|306
|69
|Madison
|23264
|303
|416
|72
|Marion
|6789
|128
|173
|24
|Marshall
|9695
|157
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10606
|197
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2862
|67
|90
|14
|Neshoba
|10070
|221
|232
|61
|Newton
|5738
|92
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2676
|47
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|10739
|151
|272
|40
|Panola
|10191
|150
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14613
|253
|249
|42
|Perry
|2959
|58
|41
|9
|Pike
|9074
|168
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|9937
|125
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7829
|95
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1542
|29
|0
|0
|Rankin
|35347
|447
|508
|69
|Scott
|6398
|106
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|926
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6743
|134
|172
|20
|Smith
|3921
|65
|80
|8
|Stone
|5251
|67
|106
|14
|Sunflower
|5667
|114
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3128
|55
|50
|7
|Tate
|7098
|131
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7025
|101
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5883
|109
|103
|28
|Tunica
|2462
|43
|20
|4
|Union
|9230
|109
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3448
|72
|69
|14
|Warren
|9890
|191
|175
|38
|Washington
|9844
|181
|224
|42
|Wayne
|5808
|79
|83
|13
|Webster
|3020
|58
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1756
|43
|25
|6
|Winston
|4935
|98
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|3953
|50
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7859
|98
|152
|20
|Total
|768,457
|11,285
|12,205
|2,137
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.