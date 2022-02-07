JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 16,595 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths. The cases were reported to MSDH between February 4-6.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 768,457 with 11,285 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
As of February 1		Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 1
Adams69461339119
Alcorn957113613120
Amite3119615810
Attala47219819436
Benton2228464710
Bolivar889216025233
Calhoun446156447
Carroll2485485312
Chickasaw5374856315
Choctaw202128130
Claiborne210345469
Clarke40769813132
Clay486989415
Coahoma629711913814
Copiah692710110915
Covington68719916639
De Soto4844149513127
Forrest2126828336461
Franklin186235475
George691781769
Greene308951746
Grenada537512215532
Hancock1182814514322
Harrison5131960468183
Hinds51024714862140
Holmes42989812121
Humphreys197440369
Issaquena255900
Itawamba717012713524
Jackson3587741039943
Jasper466567462
Jefferson145535417
Jefferson Davis274146161
Jones2060426732146
Kemper2108445010
Lafayette1458717020257
Lamar167091456612
Lauderdale18102337499108
Lawrence344946282
Leake607310510317
Lee2581527122543
Leflore722715726957
Lincoln801815021143
Lowndes1707021630669
Madison2326430341672
Marion678912817324
Marshall96951576917
Monroe1060619719255
Montgomery2862679014
Neshoba1007022123261
Newton5738928916
Noxubee267647426
Oktibbeha1073915127240
Panola1019115010315
Pearl River1461325324942
Perry295958419
Pike907416817844
Pontotoc99371258813
Prentiss78299510215
Quitman15422900
Rankin3534744750869
Scott639810611919
Sharkey92621458
Simpson674313417220
Smith392165808
Stone52516710614
Sunflower566711413621
Tallahatchie312855507
Tate70981318019
Tippah702510112014
Tishomingo588310910328
Tunica246243204
Union923010913323
Walthall3448726914
Warren989019117538
Washington984418122442
Wayne5808798313
Webster3020586614
Wilkinson175643256
Winston49359813539
Yalobusha3953508422
Yazoo78599815220
Total768,45711,28512,2052,137

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.