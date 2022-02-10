JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,661 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 53 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 9.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 774,505 with 11,508 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

As of February 8 Total LTC Facility Deaths

As of February 8 Adams 7004 139 92 20 Alcorn 9670 138 131 20 Amite 3145 64 58 10 Attala 4741 104 194 36 Benton 2233 46 47 10 Bolivar 9006 162 252 33 Calhoun 4491 57 44 7 Carroll 2499 48 53 12 Chickasaw 5409 87 63 15 Choctaw 2031 28 13 0 Claiborne 2113 45 45 9 Clarke 4104 101 131 32 Clay 4898 90 41 5 Coahoma 6335 119 138 14 Copiah 6988 103 109 15 Covington 6939 102 185 39 De Soto 48821 506 131 27 Forrest 21474 289 365 62 Franklin 1893 35 47 5 George 6974 81 82 9 Greene 3119 53 81 6 Grenada 5413 123 155 32 Hancock 11939 146 145 22 Harrison 51829 621 703 84 Hinds 51219 726 862 140 Holmes 4311 103 121 21 Humphreys 1985 41 36 9 Issaquena 257 9 0 0 Itawamba 7234 133 134 24 Jackson 36182 423 407 43 Jasper 4691 69 46 2 Jefferson 1463 36 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2803 47 16 1 Jones 20747 274 329 46 Kemper 2124 45 50 10 Lafayette 14781 171 202 57 Lamar 16879 148 67 12 Lauderdale 18244 342 499 108 Lawrence 3494 48 28 2 Leake 6113 106 103 17 Lee 26008 276 225 43 Leflore 7240 160 268 58 Lincoln 8087 153 213 44 Lowndes 17213 218 306 69 Madison 23381 307 416 72 Marion 6828 129 173 25 Marshall 9738 160 69 17 Monroe 10709 202 192 55 Montgomery 2880 67 90 14 Neshoba 10163 224 232 61 Newton 5791 92 89 16 Noxubee 2690 47 42 6 Oktibbeha 10834 154 272 40 Panola 10252 154 103 15 Pearl River 14742 258 263 42 Perry 2989 61 41 9 Pike 9167 171 178 44 Pontotoc 10048 127 88 13 Prentiss 7916 96 102 15 Quitman 1548 30 0 0 Rankin 35556 451 509 69 Scott 6417 107 119 19 Sharkey 931 22 45 8 Simpson 6816 137 176 20 Smith 3963 66 80 8 Stone 5279 69 109 14 Sunflower 5686 116 136 21 Tallahatchie 3147 58 50 7 Tate 7128 133 80 19 Tippah 7094 103 120 14 Tishomingo 5979 115 104 28 Tunica 2474 43 20 4 Union 9298 110 133 23 Walthall 3486 75 69 14 Warren 9918 191 177 38 Washington 9963 184 224 42 Wayne 5845 83 84 13 Webster 3055 59 66 14 Wilkinson 1770 44 25 6 Winston 5011 98 136 39 Yalobusha 3983 51 84 22 Yazoo 7887 99 152 20 Total 774,505 11,508 12,306 2,143

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.