JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,661 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 53 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 9.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 774,505 with 11,508 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility Cases
As of February 8		Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 8
Adams70041399220
Alcorn967013813120
Amite3145645810
Attala474110419436
Benton2233464710
Bolivar900616225233
Calhoun449157447
Carroll2499485312
Chickasaw5409876315
Choctaw203128130
Claiborne211345459
Clarke410410113132
Clay489890415
Coahoma633511913814
Copiah698810310915
Covington693910218539
De Soto4882150613127
Forrest2147428936562
Franklin189335475
George697481829
Greene311953816
Grenada541312315532
Hancock1193914614522
Harrison5182962170384
Hinds51219726862140
Holmes431110312121
Humphreys198541369
Issaquena257900
Itawamba723413313424
Jackson3618242340743
Jasper469169462
Jefferson146336417
Jefferson Davis280347161
Jones2074727432946
Kemper2124455010
Lafayette1478117120257
Lamar168791486712
Lauderdale18244342499108
Lawrence349448282
Leake611310610317
Lee2600827622543
Leflore724016026858
Lincoln808715321344
Lowndes1721321830669
Madison2338130741672
Marion682812917325
Marshall97381606917
Monroe1070920219255
Montgomery2880679014
Neshoba1016322423261
Newton5791928916
Noxubee269047426
Oktibbeha1083415427240
Panola1025215410315
Pearl River1474225826342
Perry298961419
Pike916717117844
Pontotoc100481278813
Prentiss79169610215
Quitman15483000
Rankin3555645150969
Scott641710711919
Sharkey93122458
Simpson681613717620
Smith396366808
Stone52796910914
Sunflower568611613621
Tallahatchie314758507
Tate71281338019
Tippah709410312014
Tishomingo597911510428
Tunica247443204
Union929811013323
Walthall3486756914
Warren991819117738
Washington996318422442
Wayne5845838413
Webster3055596614
Wilkinson177044256
Winston50119813639
Yalobusha3983518422
Yazoo78879915220
Total774,50511,50812,3062,143

