JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,661 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 53 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 9.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 774,505 with 11,508 deaths.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 8
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 8
|Adams
|7004
|139
|92
|20
|Alcorn
|9670
|138
|131
|20
|Amite
|3145
|64
|58
|10
|Attala
|4741
|104
|194
|36
|Benton
|2233
|46
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9006
|162
|252
|33
|Calhoun
|4491
|57
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2499
|48
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5409
|87
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2031
|28
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2113
|45
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4104
|101
|131
|32
|Clay
|4898
|90
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|6335
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|6988
|103
|109
|15
|Covington
|6939
|102
|185
|39
|De Soto
|48821
|506
|131
|27
|Forrest
|21474
|289
|365
|62
|Franklin
|1893
|35
|47
|5
|George
|6974
|81
|82
|9
|Greene
|3119
|53
|81
|6
|Grenada
|5413
|123
|155
|32
|Hancock
|11939
|146
|145
|22
|Harrison
|51829
|621
|703
|84
|Hinds
|51219
|726
|862
|140
|Holmes
|4311
|103
|121
|21
|Humphreys
|1985
|41
|36
|9
|Issaquena
|257
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7234
|133
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36182
|423
|407
|43
|Jasper
|4691
|69
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1463
|36
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2803
|47
|16
|1
|Jones
|20747
|274
|329
|46
|Kemper
|2124
|45
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|14781
|171
|202
|57
|Lamar
|16879
|148
|67
|12
|Lauderdale
|18244
|342
|499
|108
|Lawrence
|3494
|48
|28
|2
|Leake
|6113
|106
|103
|17
|Lee
|26008
|276
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7240
|160
|268
|58
|Lincoln
|8087
|153
|213
|44
|Lowndes
|17213
|218
|306
|69
|Madison
|23381
|307
|416
|72
|Marion
|6828
|129
|173
|25
|Marshall
|9738
|160
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10709
|202
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2880
|67
|90
|14
|Neshoba
|10163
|224
|232
|61
|Newton
|5791
|92
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2690
|47
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|10834
|154
|272
|40
|Panola
|10252
|154
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14742
|258
|263
|42
|Perry
|2989
|61
|41
|9
|Pike
|9167
|171
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10048
|127
|88
|13
|Prentiss
|7916
|96
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1548
|30
|0
|0
|Rankin
|35556
|451
|509
|69
|Scott
|6417
|107
|119
|19
|Sharkey
|931
|22
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6816
|137
|176
|20
|Smith
|3963
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5279
|69
|109
|14
|Sunflower
|5686
|116
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3147
|58
|50
|7
|Tate
|7128
|133
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7094
|103
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|5979
|115
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2474
|43
|20
|4
|Union
|9298
|110
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3486
|75
|69
|14
|Warren
|9918
|191
|177
|38
|Washington
|9963
|184
|224
|42
|Wayne
|5845
|83
|84
|13
|Webster
|3055
|59
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1770
|44
|25
|6
|Winston
|5011
|98
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|3983
|51
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7887
|99
|152
|20
|Total
|774,505
|11,508
|12,306
|2,143
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.