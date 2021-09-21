1,669 new coronavirus cases, 61 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,669 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 61 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 477,769 with 9,331 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4365 116 88 18 Alcorn 5308 89 130 20 Amite 1972 51 57 9 Attala 3240 86 187 36 Benton 1409 33 47 10 Bolivar 6060 144 239 33 Calhoun 2631 40 43 7 Carroll 1608 37 52 11 Chickasaw 2850 65 61 15 Choctaw 1258 26 12 0 Claiborne 1261 34 46 9 Clarke 2789 90 133 31 Clay 2923 73 41 5 Coahoma 3904 98 134 12 Copiah 4285 87 102 14 Covington 4121 92 142 39 De Soto 30148 352 122 26 Forrest 13034 236 283 60 Franklin 1163 28 41 5 George 4651 71 65 9 Greene 2062 45 57 6 Grenada 3536 102 156 32 Hancock 7391 111 72 15 Harrison 32698 481 531 75 Hinds 30882 581 846 139 Holmes 2610 87 109 20 Humphreys 1257 37 35 9 Issaquena 191 6 0 0 Itawamba 4384 99 135 24 Jackson 23474 341 283 39 Jasper 3117 62 46 2 Jefferson 873 33 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1664 42 9 1 Jones 13270 222 234 43 Kemper 1379 39 50 10 Lafayette 8164 137 198 56 Lamar 10123 130 55 12 Lauderdale 11467 302 481 105 Lawrence 2047 31 27 2 Leake 3950 85 94 16 Lee 14732 219 224 43 Leflore 4428 140 240 55 Lincoln 5271 131 201 40 Lowndes 10340 175 277 64 Madison 14101 270 416 72 Marion 4060 102 161 24 Marshall 6045 121 66 16 Monroe 6431 158 191 55 Montgomery 1712 54 64 10 Neshoba 6430 201 220 59 Newton 3660 74 87 15 Noxubee 1766 39 38 6 Oktibbeha 6883 121 260 37 Panola 6170 125 103 15 Pearl River 8992 216 210 42 Perry 1979 53 24 9 Pike 5553 135 165 38 Pontotoc 6201 93 86 13 Prentiss 4418 77 101 15 Quitman 1031 26 0 0 Rankin 21203 366 483 68 Scott 4538 96 116 19 Sharkey 621 20 45 8 Simpson 4291 112 159 20 Smith 2467 47 72 8 Stone 3476 59 87 14 Sunflower 4109 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2165 49 50 7 Tate 4309 101 80 19 Tippah 4397 80 120 14 Tishomingo 3301 88 103 28 Tunica 1500 34 19 2 Union 5683 86 132 23 Walthall 2094 58 69 14 Warren 6366 163 173 38 Washington 6883 150 196 41 Wayne 4294 65 80 13 Webster 1943 42 67 14 Wilkinson 1014 36 25 6 Winston 3019 91 130 39 Yalobusha 2192 47 82 22 Yazoo 4182 86 149 20 Total 477,769 9,331 11,179 2,067

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.