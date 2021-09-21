1,669 new coronavirus cases, 61 additional deaths in Mississippi

Coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,669 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 61 additional deaths.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 477,769 with 9,331 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

CountyTotal CasesTotal DeathsTotal LTC Facility CasesTotal LTC Facility Deaths
Adams43651168818
Alcorn53088913020
Amite197251579
Attala32408618736
Benton1409334710
Bolivar606014423933
Calhoun263140437
Carroll1608375211
Chickasaw2850656115
Choctaw125826120
Claiborne126134469
Clarke27899013331
Clay292373415
Coahoma39049813412
Copiah42858710214
Covington41219214239
De Soto3014835212226
Forrest1303423628360
Franklin116328415
George465171659
Greene206245576
Grenada353610215632
Hancock73911117215
Harrison3269848153175
Hinds30882581846139
Holmes26108710920
Humphreys125737359
Issaquena191600
Itawamba43849913524
Jackson2347434128339
Jasper311762462
Jefferson87333417
Jefferson Davis16644291
Jones1327022223443
Kemper1379395010
Lafayette816413719856
Lamar101231305512
Lauderdale11467302481105
Lawrence204731272
Leake3950859416
Lee1473221922443
Leflore442814024055
Lincoln527113120140
Lowndes1034017527764
Madison1410127041672
Marion406010216124
Marshall60451216616
Monroe643115819155
Montgomery1712546410
Neshoba643020122059
Newton3660748715
Noxubee176639386
Oktibbeha688312126037
Panola617012510315
Pearl River899221621042
Perry197953249
Pike555313516538
Pontotoc6201938613
Prentiss44187710115
Quitman10312600
Rankin2120336648368
Scott45389611619
Sharkey62120458
Simpson429111215920
Smith246747728
Stone3476598714
Sunflower410910412420
Tallahatchie216549507
Tate43091018019
Tippah43978012014
Tishomingo33018810328
Tunica150034192
Union56838613223
Walthall2094586914
Warren636616317338
Washington688315019641
Wayne4294658013
Webster1943426714
Wilkinson101436256
Winston30199113039
Yalobusha2192478222
Yazoo41828614920
Total477,7699,33111,1792,067

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

